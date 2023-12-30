NFL News and Rumors

NFL Week 17 Player Props: Back Kyren Williams and Taylor Heinicke

Dan Girolamo
Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23)

For our Week 17 player props, we’re backing Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

NFL Week 17 Player Props

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

NFL Week 17 Player Props

Kyren Williams Over 19.5 Carries (-107)

The Rams are one of the hottest teams in the NFL, and one of the reasons why has been the emergence of Kyren Willaims. Since Williams returned to the lineup in Week 12, the Rams have won four of five games, scoring 28+ in all five.

When the Rams give Williams the ball, they tend to win. With Williams in the lineup, the Rams have won five of the last eight games when their star running back gets 20+ carries. One of those losses came in overtime to the Ravens.

The Rams face a Giants defense ranked 29th against the run (134.2 yards/game). Look for the Rams to give Williams 20+ carries in a favorable matchup.

Bet on Kyren Williams Over 19.5 Carries (-107) at BetOnline

Taylor Heinicke Over 29.5 Pass Attempts (-124)

With their playoff lives on the line, the Falcons head to Chicago to play the Bears.

Thanks to the addition of Montez Sweat to the defensive line, the Bears defense has been one of the best units in the NFL. The Bears have the best run defense in the league (80.7 yards/game). However, Chicago ranks 25th in pass defense (237.5 yards/game).

The Falcons will turn to Taylor Heinicke under center for the second straight week. Heinicke completed 23 of 33 passes for 229 yards and one touchdown in the Falcons’ Week 16 win over the Colts.

To beat the Bears, you need to throw the ball. Nearly every quarterback that has faced the Bears has attempted 30+ passes. The last time a QB didn’t throw the ball 30+ times against Chicago was Week 4 when Russell Wilson attempted 28 passes.

Because of the Bears’ strong run defense, I’m backing Heinicke to attempt 30+ passes.

Bet on Taylor Heinicke Over 29.5 Pass Attempts (-124) at BetOnline
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
