NFL Week 17 Player Props

Kyren Williams Over 19.5 Carries (-107)

Kyren Williams: 1,057 rushing yards 2nd in the NFL 🥈 HE MISSED 5 GAMES 🤯 pic.twitter.com/FcmP1dqOBn — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) December 26, 2023

The Rams are one of the hottest teams in the NFL, and one of the reasons why has been the emergence of Kyren Willaims. Since Williams returned to the lineup in Week 12, the Rams have won four of five games, scoring 28+ in all five.

When the Rams give Williams the ball, they tend to win. With Williams in the lineup, the Rams have won five of the last eight games when their star running back gets 20+ carries. One of those losses came in overtime to the Ravens.

The Rams face a Giants defense ranked 29th against the run (134.2 yards/game). Look for the Rams to give Williams 20+ carries in a favorable matchup.

Taylor Heinicke Over 29.5 Pass Attempts (-124)

From @NFLGameDay: The #Colts get star RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb) back today and you’ll see a lot of him, plus the #Falcons will have QB Taylor Heinicke starting today and likely the rest of the season. pic.twitter.com/mxhj3lG6un — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 24, 2023

With their playoff lives on the line, the Falcons head to Chicago to play the Bears.

Thanks to the addition of Montez Sweat to the defensive line, the Bears defense has been one of the best units in the NFL. The Bears have the best run defense in the league (80.7 yards/game). However, Chicago ranks 25th in pass defense (237.5 yards/game).

The Falcons will turn to Taylor Heinicke under center for the second straight week. Heinicke completed 23 of 33 passes for 229 yards and one touchdown in the Falcons’ Week 16 win over the Colts.

To beat the Bears, you need to throw the ball. Nearly every quarterback that has faced the Bears has attempted 30+ passes. The last time a QB didn’t throw the ball 30+ times against Chicago was Week 4 when Russell Wilson attempted 28 passes.

Because of the Bears’ strong run defense, I’m backing Heinicke to attempt 30+ passes.