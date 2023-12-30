NFL Week 17 Same Game Parlay: +400 SGP Pick

Our NFL Week 17 same game parlay features the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles.

NFL Week 17 SGP:

NFL Week 17 Same Game Parlay

SGP (+400): D’Andre Swift Over 70.5 Rushing Yards, DeVonta Smith Over 56.5 Receiving Yards, Eagles Over 30.5 Total Points

After losing three straight games, the Eagles returned to what they do best, running the football. D’Andre Swift, the best RB in Philly, took advantage of a poor Giants’ run defense and rushed for 92 yards.

Swift has rushed for 74+ yards in four of his past six games. Swift now faces the Arizona Cardinals and their 32nd-ranked run defense (147.0 yards/game). Swift should have a field day on his way to 70+ rushing yards.

A.J. Brown is the best Eagles receiver, but DeVonta Swift is the more consistent pass-catching threat. Smith has surpassed 50+ receiving yards in his last eight games.

Arizona is much better against the pass than the run, ranking 12th in the NFL (216.0 yards/game). However, Smith’s 56.5 receiving yards total is too good to pass up, especially at home.

3 snaps of DeVonta Smith working in the slot pic.twitter.com/DpzzZKBa1A — Shawn (@SyedSchemes) December 27, 2023

Speaking of home, the Eagles have taken care of business in Philly. The Eagles are 6-1 at home, scoring an average of 30.9 points per game.

The Cardinals’ defense is not very good. Arizona surrenders 363.0 yards/game and 26.9 points/game. If the Eagles are going to get right before the playoffs, this is the game for an offensive explosion.