NFL Week 17 Same Game Parlay: +400 SGP Pick

Dan Girolamo
Philadelphia Eagles running back D'Andre Swift (0)

Our NFL Week 17 same game parlay features the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles.

NFL Week 17 SGP:

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

NFL Week 17 Same Game Parlay

SGP (+400): D’Andre Swift Over 70.5 Rushing Yards, DeVonta Smith Over 56.5 Receiving Yards, Eagles Over 30.5 Total Points

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6)
Nov 26, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) reacts after his touchdown catch against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

After losing three straight games, the Eagles returned to what they do best, running the football. D’Andre Swift, the best RB in Philly, took advantage of a poor Giants’ run defense and rushed for 92 yards.

Swift has rushed for 74+ yards in four of his past six games. Swift now faces the Arizona Cardinals and their 32nd-ranked run defense (147.0 yards/game). Swift should have a field day on his way to 70+ rushing yards.

A.J. Brown is the best Eagles receiver, but DeVonta Swift is the more consistent pass-catching threat. Smith has surpassed 50+ receiving yards in his last eight games.

Arizona is much better against the pass than the run, ranking 12th in the NFL (216.0 yards/game). However, Smith’s 56.5 receiving yards total is too good to pass up, especially at home.

Speaking of home, the Eagles have taken care of business in Philly. The Eagles are 6-1 at home, scoring an average of 30.9 points per game.

The Cardinals’ defense is not very good. Arizona surrenders 363.0 yards/game and 26.9 points/game. If the Eagles are going to get right before the playoffs, this is the game for an offensive explosion.

Bet on Week 17 SGP (+400) at BetOnline
Cardinals Eagles NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
