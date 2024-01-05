NFL Week 18 Player Props: Back Justin Fields and Nick Mullens

For our NFL Week 18 player props, we’re backing Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens.

Justin Fields 1+ Touchdown (+160)

Will this be the last game for Justin Fields as the quarterback of the Chicago Bears?

With the No. 1 pick, Chicago may elect to trade Fields and draft a quarterback, which makes sense financially. However, Fields has shown flashes of a franchise quarterback this season.

Regardless of whether he comes back, Fields will be playing to win on Sunday against the Packers. Fields’ passing numbers are nothing special – 2,414 yards, 16 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. However, Fields remains a dynamic athlete in the ground game, with 630 yards rushing and four touchdowns.

In five starts against the Packers, Fields has accumulated 267 rushing yards with touchdowns in two games. This season, the Packers have surrendered the third most rushing yards per game (23.75) to opposing quarterbacks.

Fields has rushed for a touchdown in three of the last four games. In what could be his last game in Chicago, I’ll take Fields to reach the end zone at Lambeau.

Nick Mullens Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (+100)

Why did Kevin O’Connell bench Nick Mullens for Jaren Hall in Week 17’s loss to the Packers? That decision probably cost Minnesota a chance at the playoffs. Hall completed five of 10 passes for 67 yards and one interception before being replaced by Mullens, who finished 13 of 22 for 113 yards and one touchdown.

O’Connell probably sat Mullens because of his six interceptions in two starts. However, Mullens is the best passer in Minnesota, throwing for 303 and 411 yards in his two starts.

When Mullens faced Detroit in Week 15, he threw for 411 yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions. Mullens faces the Lions in Week 18 for the second time in three weeks.

Detroit’s secondary remains their Achilles heel. The Lions are ranked 25th against the pass in yards per game (240.4 yards/game) and 26th in passing touchdowns per game (1.6).

There is a chance Detroit will pull some starters during this game. Even if the starters play, Mullens can exploit a weak secondary and throw for 2+ passing touchdowns.