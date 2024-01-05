NFL Week 18 Same Game Parlay: +525 SGP Pick

Our NFL Week 18 same game parlay features the NFC West matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals.

NFL Week 18 SGP:

SGP (+525): Kyler Murray Over 29.5 Rushing Yards, James Conner 1+ Touchdown, Kenneth Walker III Over 55.5 Rushing Yards

"There's the blueprint on how to be a pro." Arizona Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon says he can't say enough about RB @JamesConner_ and his impact on him and the team. pic.twitter.com/YE8jZ8GNCZ — PHNX Cardinals (@PHNX_Cardinals) January 5, 2024

Herman Edwards once said, “You play to win the game.” The Arizona Cardinals proved they care more about winning than draft position by upsetting the Philadelphia Eagles 35-31 in Week 17. Arizona will not roll over in Week 18 against the Seahawks.

Kyler Murray has done more damage with his arm than legs in seven games this season. Murray has thrown for 1,537 yards, nine touchdowns, and five interceptions. On the ground, Murray has rushed for 211 yards and three touchdowns.

Yet, Murray should have success with his legs against a Seahawks game that has allowed the second-most rushing yards (403) to opposing quarterbacks. Murray has averaged 30 rushing yards per game, and if you take out his two-yard performance against the Rams, the average increases to just under 35. Look for Murray to use his legs to extend drives on his way to 30+ yards rushing.

The Cardinals will also turn to running back James Conner in the ground game. Over the past four games, Conner has tallied 364 rushing yards and four touchdowns, with 80 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

In Week 17, the Seahawks had no answers for Pittsburgh’s running game, which accumulated 202 rushing yards and three touchdowns. With Seattle allowing the second-most rushing touchdowns to opposing running backs (18), I’ll take Conner to reach the end zone on Sunday.

Jordyn Brooks and Jarran Reed questionable on a needy defense, Kenneth Walker full go to play for #Seahawks Sunday at Arizona. And the Kenny McIntosh redshirt year comes to an end with the rookie RB getting zero offensive snaps. pic.twitter.com/OfO1ZMAZ0i — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) January 5, 2024

Seattle must win to keep their playoff hopes alive, so expect every starter to play against the Cardinals. Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III has been dealing with a shoulder injury, but the Seahawks RB returned to practice this week and will play on Sunday.

Walker faces a Cardinals defense ranked 32nd in the NFL in rushing yards per game (143.5). I like Walker to hit his rushing over of 55.5 yards despite the nagging injury.