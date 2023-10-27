NFL Week 8 Same Game Parlay: +700 SGP Pick

For our NFL Week 8 same game parlay, we’re targeting the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Indianapolis Colts. Below, you’ll find our NFL Week 8 SGP pick.

NFL Week 8 SGP:

SGP (+700): Alvin Kamara Over 4.5 Receptions, Alvin Kamara Over 37.5 Receiving Yards, Chris Olave Over 60.5 Receiving Yards, Under 43.5 Points

Alvin Kamara is listed as a running back, but he might as well be a receiver. Since returning from suspension, these are Kamara’s receiving stats:

Week 4 vs. Tampa Bay: 13 catches on 14 targets, 33 yards

Week 5 vs. New England: 3 catches on 3 targets, 17 yards

Week 6 vs. Houston: 7 catches on 8 targets, 36 yards

Week 7 vs. Jacksonville: 12 receptions on 14 targets, 91 yards

Against Jacksonville, Carr checked down to Kamara as his life depended on it. The Saints want to get Kamara going in the receiving game.

For No. 1 running backs facing the Colts, the over on receptions has hit in three of six games, with the over for receiving yards hitting in five of six games (via BettingPros). Kamara should have no problems surpassing 4.5 receptions and 37.5 receiving yards.

Saints wide receiver Chris Olave will play despite his arrest earlier this week.

It’s been a rocky season for Olave after a strong rookie campaign. Olave has only scored one touchdown all season.

However, the volume is there for Olave, who has 39 receptions on 68 targets. Olave has at least five catches in five of seven games. Olave’s reception total of 4.5 is too low for a player of his skill and talent.

For No. 1 receivers facing the Colts, their reception total has gone over in six of seven games (via Betting Pros).

Finally, Week 7 against the Jaguars was the first time all season the over hit. It was the first Saints’ over to hit since November 2022.

Even though the Colts are the only team to score at least 20 points in every game, I like the Saints’ defense to get back on track against Gardner Minshew and keep this a low-scoring affair.