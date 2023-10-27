NFL News and Rumors

NFL Week 8 Same Game Parlay: +700 SGP Pick

Dan Girolamo
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs against Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker

For our NFL Week 8 same game parlay, we’re targeting the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Indianapolis Colts. Below, you’ll find our NFL Week 8 SGP pick.

NFL Week 8 SGP:

NFL Week 8 Player Props

SGP (+700): Alvin Kamara Over 4.5 Receptions, Alvin Kamara Over 37.5 Receiving Yards, Chris Olave Over 60.5 Receiving Yards, Under 43.5 Points

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr
New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws the ball in the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.

Alvin Kamara is listed as a running back, but he might as well be a receiver. Since returning from suspension, these are Kamara’s receiving stats:

  • Week 4 vs. Tampa Bay: 13 catches on 14 targets, 33 yards
  • Week 5 vs. New England: 3 catches on 3 targets, 17 yards
  • Week 6 vs. Houston: 7 catches on 8 targets, 36 yards
  • Week 7 vs. Jacksonville: 12 receptions on 14 targets, 91 yards

Against Jacksonville, Carr checked down to Kamara as his life depended on it. The Saints want to get Kamara going in the receiving game.

For No. 1 running backs facing the Colts, the over on receptions has hit in three of six games, with the over for receiving yards hitting in five of six games (via BettingPros). Kamara should have no problems surpassing 4.5 receptions and 37.5 receiving yards.

Saints wide receiver Chris Olave will play despite his arrest earlier this week.

It’s been a rocky season for Olave after a strong rookie campaign. Olave has only scored one touchdown all season.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave
Oct 15, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) runs the ball as Houston Texans cornerback Shaquill Griffin (0) defends during the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

However, the volume is there for Olave, who has 39 receptions on 68 targets. Olave has at least five catches in five of seven games. Olave’s reception total of 4.5 is too low for a player of his skill and talent.

For No. 1 receivers facing the Colts, their reception total has gone over in six of seven games (via Betting Pros).

Finally, Week 7 against the Jaguars was the first time all season the over hit. It was the first Saints’ over to hit since November 2022.

Even though the Colts are the only team to score at least 20 points in every game, I like the Saints’ defense to get back on track against Gardner Minshew and keep this a low-scoring affair.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
