The NFL Week 9 Injury Report has been posted. There are a few well-known quarterbacks that may not play on Sunday. Which players will play and which will sit? Below, we examine the roster updates from around the NFL.

Notable Week 9 Injuries

Rams will list QB Matthew Stafford as questionable for Sunday due to his thumb injury and wait as long as they can before deciding whether he can play at Green Bay. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 3, 2023

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is questionable with a right thumb injury. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Rams will wait “as long as they can” before deciding on Stafford’s status against the Green Bay Packers.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is one step closer to making his season debut. Although he’s listed as questionable, Murray will travel with the team and has a chance to start against the Cleveland Browns.

Other notable players who have been ruled out are Miami Dolphins guard Rob Hunt, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London, Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel, and New York Giants tight end Darren Waller.

Kyler Murray officially questionable and making the trip… with more clarity coming on Saturday. https://t.co/xpicBSWkxU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2023

Miami Dolphins (6-2) at Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) [Germany] – Nov. 5, 9:30 a.m. ET

Dolphins

Out: OL Rob Hunt (hamstring), S Brandon Jones (concussion).

OL Rob Hunt (hamstring), S Brandon Jones (concussion). Questionable: OT Terron Armstead (knee), WR Braxton Berrios (hamstring), CB Justin Bethe(foot), WR River Cracraft (shoulder), CB Xavien Howard (groin), CB Nik Needham (Achilles), TE Durham Smythe (ankle), C Connor Williams (groin).

Chiefs

Out: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness)

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) Questionable: WR Richie James (knee), LB Willie Gay (lower back)

Minnesota Vikings (4-4) at Atlanta Falcons (4-4) – Nov. 5, 1 p.m. ET

Vikings

Out: DL Dean Lowry.

DL Dean Lowry. Questionable: LB Brian Asamoah (ankle), WR Jalen Nailor (hamstring), G Chris Reed (foot)

Falcons

Out: WR Drake London (groin), S DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring), FB Keith Smith (concussion).

Seattle Seahawks (5-2) at Baltimore Ravens (6-2) – Nov. 5, 1 p.m. ET

Seahawks

Questionable: G Anthony Bradford (ankle/knee), NT Austin Faoliu (knee), G Phil Haynes (calf), RB Kenny McIntosh (knee).

Ravens

Doubtful: OT Morgan Moses

OT Questionable: S Marcus Williams (hamstring), DB Daryl Worley (shoulder), CB Rock Ya-Sin (illness).

Arizona Cardinals (1-7) at Cleveland Browns (4-3) – Nov. 5, 1 p.m. ET

Cardinals

Out: RB Emari Demarecado (toe), OL Trystan Colon-Castillo (calf).

RB Emari Demarecado (toe), OL Trystan Colon-Castillo (calf). Questionable: LB Krys Barnes (hamstring), WR Greg Dortch (ankle), QB Kyler Murray (knee), DL Kevin Strong(shoulder), WR Michael Wilson (shoulder)

Browns

Out: WR David Bell (knee), CB Greg Newsome II (groin), DE Alex Wright (knee).

WR David Bell (knee), CB Greg Newsome II (groin), DE Alex Wright (knee). Questionable: OT Dawand Jones (shoulder)

Los Angeles Rams (3-5) at Green Bay Packers (2-5) – Nov. 5, 1 p.m. ET

Rams

Out: LB Ernest Jones (knee), TE Hunter Long (hamstring)

LB Ernest Jones (knee), TE Hunter Long (hamstring) Questionable: OT Rob Havenstein (calf), QB Matthew Stafford (right thumb), DT Larrell Murchison (knee), CB Cobie Durant (shoulder), WR Puka Nacua (knee)

Packers

Questionable: FS Rudy Ford (calf), LB Quay Walker (groin).

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4) at Houston Texans (3-4) – Nov. 5, 1 p.m. ET

Buccaneers

Out: G Matt Feiler (knee), DE Logan Hall (groin)

G Matt Feiler (knee), DE Logan Hall (groin) Questionable: S Kaevon Merriweather (ankle), DT Vita Vea (groin), DB Christian Izien (illness)

Texans

Out: TE Brevin Jordan(foot), RB Dameon Pierce (ankle), WR Robert Woods (foot)

TE Brevin Jordan(foot), RB Dameon Pierce (ankle), WR Robert Woods (foot) Questionable: DT Sheldon Rankins (knee)

Washington Commanders (3-5) at New England Patriots (2-6) – Nov. 5, 1 p.m. ET

Commanders

Out: WR Curtis Samuel (toe), CB Ricky Stromberg (knee)

WR Curtis Samuel (toe), CB Ricky Stromberg (knee) Questionable: S Percy Butler (calf), TE Logan Thomas (heel)

Patriots

Out: OL Calvin Anderson (illness), WR DeVante Parker (concussion)

OL Calvin Anderson (illness), WR DeVante Parker (concussion) Questionable: DL Christian Barmore (knee), LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (hamstring), TE Pharaoh Brown (back), OT Trent Brown (ankle/knee), DL Davon Godchaux (illness), CB Jonathan Jones (knee), OL Vederian Lowe (ankle), WR Tyquan Thronton (foot), LB Josh Uche (ankle/toe), DL Deatrich Wise Jr. (shoulder)

Chicago Bears (2-6) at New Orleans Saints (4-4) – Nov. 5, 1 p.m. ET

Bears

Out: S Jaquan Brisker (concussion), OL Nate Davis (ankle), MLB Tremaine Edmunds (knee), DB Terell Smith (illness)

S Jaquan Brisker (concussion), OL Nate Davis (ankle), MLB Tremaine Edmunds (knee), DB Terell Smith (illness) Doubtful: QB Justin Fields (right thumb)

QB Justin Fields (right thumb) Questionable: OT Braxton Jones (neck)

Saints

Out: LB Ty Summers (concussion/hamstring)

LB Ty Summers (concussion/hamstring) Questionable: RB Kendrae Miller (illness), DT Malcolm Roach (illness)

Indianapolis Colts (3-5) at Carolina Panthers (1-6) – Nov. 5, 4:05 p.m. ET

Colts

Out: RT Braden Smith (hip), CB Julius Brents (quadricep)

RT Braden Smith (hip), CB Julius Brents (quadricep) Questionable: LB Zaire Franklin (knee), LB Blake Freeland (back), WR Josh Downs (knee), FS Rodney Thomas (knee)

Panthers

Out: LB Claudin Cherelus (knee), WR Laviska Sheault Jr. (ankle), OLB Justin Houston (hamstring)

LB Claudin Cherelus (knee), WR Laviska Sheault Jr. (ankle), OLB Justin Houston (hamstring) Doubtful: S Vonn Bell (quadriceps)

S Vonn Bell (quadriceps) Questionable: WR D.J. Clark (elbow), CB Donte Jackson (quadriceps)

New York Giants (2-6) at Las Vegas Raiders (3-5) – Nov. 5, 4:25 p.m. ET

Giants

Out: PK Graham Gano (knee), QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs), TE Darren Waller (hamstring)

PK Graham Gano (knee), QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs), TE Darren Waller (hamstring) Questionable: RB Jashaun Corbin (hamstring), OL Evan Neal (ankle), OL Andrew Thomas (hamstring)

Raiders

Out: LB Divine Deablo (ankle), FB Jakob Johnson (concussion), LB Luke Masterson (concussion), OT Thayer Munford Jr. (neck)

LB Divine Deablo (ankle), FB Jakob Johnson (concussion), LB Luke Masterson (concussion), OT Thayer Munford Jr. (neck) Questionable: LB Robert Spillane (hand)

Dallas Cowboys (5-2) at Philadelphia Eagles (7-1) – Nov. 5, 4:25 p.m. ET

Cowboys

Questionable: G Chuma Edoga (ankle/knee), OT Tyron Smith (neck)

Eagles

Out: TE Grant Calcaterra (concussion), G Cam Jurgens (foot), CB Bradley Roby (shoulder), RB Boston Scott (NIR-personal)

SNF: Buffalo Bills (5-3) at Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) – Nov. 5, 8:20 p.m. ET

Bills

Out: LB A.J. Klein (back), LB Baylon Spector (hamstring)

Bengals

Out: DT Josh Tupou (shoulder)

DT Josh Tupou (shoulder) Questionable: LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee), HB Joe Mixon (chest), G Max Scharping (knee)

MNF: Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) at New York Jets (4-3) – Nov. 6, 8:15 p.m. ET

