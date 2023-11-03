The NFL Week 9 Injury Report has been posted. There are a few well-known quarterbacks that may not play on Sunday. Which players will play and which will sit? Below, we examine the roster updates from around the NFL.
Notable Week 9 Injuries
Rams will list QB Matthew Stafford as questionable for Sunday due to his thumb injury and wait as long as they can before deciding whether he can play at Green Bay.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 3, 2023
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is questionable with a right thumb injury. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Rams will wait “as long as they can” before deciding on Stafford’s status against the Green Bay Packers.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is one step closer to making his season debut. Although he’s listed as questionable, Murray will travel with the team and has a chance to start against the Cleveland Browns.
Other notable players who have been ruled out are Miami Dolphins guard Rob Hunt, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London, Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel, and New York Giants tight end Darren Waller.
NFL Week 9 Injury Report
Kyler Murray officially questionable and making the trip… with more clarity coming on Saturday. https://t.co/xpicBSWkxU
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2023
Miami Dolphins (6-2) at Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) [Germany] – Nov. 5, 9:30 a.m. ET
Dolphins
- Out: OL Rob Hunt (hamstring), S Brandon Jones (concussion).
- Questionable: OT Terron Armstead (knee), WR Braxton Berrios (hamstring), CB Justin Bethe(foot), WR River Cracraft (shoulder), CB Xavien Howard (groin), CB Nik Needham (Achilles), TE Durham Smythe (ankle), C Connor Williams (groin).
Chiefs
- Out: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness)
- Questionable: WR Richie James (knee), LB Willie Gay (lower back)
Minnesota Vikings (4-4) at Atlanta Falcons (4-4) – Nov. 5, 1 p.m. ET
Vikings
- Out: DL Dean Lowry.
- Questionable: LB Brian Asamoah (ankle), WR Jalen Nailor (hamstring), G Chris Reed (foot)
Falcons
- Out: WR Drake London (groin), S DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring), FB Keith Smith (concussion).
Seattle Seahawks (5-2) at Baltimore Ravens (6-2) – Nov. 5, 1 p.m. ET
Seahawks
- Questionable: G Anthony Bradford (ankle/knee), NT Austin Faoliu (knee), G Phil Haynes (calf), RB Kenny McIntosh (knee).
Ravens
- Doubtful: OT Morgan Moses Morgan Moses (shoulder).
- Questionable: S Marcus Williams (hamstring), DB Daryl Worley (shoulder), CB Rock Ya-Sin (illness).
Arizona Cardinals (1-7) at Cleveland Browns (4-3) – Nov. 5, 1 p.m. ET
Cardinals
- Out: RB Emari Demarecado (toe), OL Trystan Colon-Castillo (calf).
- Questionable: LB Krys Barnes (hamstring), WR Greg Dortch (ankle), QB Kyler Murray (knee), DL Kevin Strong(shoulder), WR Michael Wilson (shoulder)
Browns
- Out: WR David Bell (knee), CB Greg Newsome II (groin), DE Alex Wright (knee).
- Questionable: OT Dawand Jones (shoulder)
Los Angeles Rams (3-5) at Green Bay Packers (2-5) – Nov. 5, 1 p.m. ET
Rams
- Out: LB Ernest Jones (knee), TE Hunter Long (hamstring)
- Questionable: OT Rob Havenstein (calf), QB Matthew Stafford (right thumb), DT Larrell Murchison (knee), CB Cobie Durant (shoulder), WR Puka Nacua (knee)
Packers
- Questionable: FS Rudy Ford (calf), LB Quay Walker (groin).
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4) at Houston Texans (3-4) – Nov. 5, 1 p.m. ET
Buccaneers
- Out: G Matt Feiler (knee), DE Logan Hall (groin)
- Questionable: S Kaevon Merriweather (ankle), DT Vita Vea (groin), DB Christian Izien (illness)
Texans
- Out: TE Brevin Jordan(foot), RB Dameon Pierce (ankle), WR Robert Woods (foot)
- Questionable: DT Sheldon Rankins (knee)
Washington Commanders (3-5) at New England Patriots (2-6) – Nov. 5, 1 p.m. ET
Commanders
- Out: WR Curtis Samuel (toe), CB Ricky Stromberg (knee)
- Questionable: S Percy Butler (calf), TE Logan Thomas (heel)
Patriots
- Out: OL Calvin Anderson (illness), WR DeVante Parker (concussion)
- Questionable: DL Christian Barmore (knee), LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (hamstring), TE Pharaoh Brown (back), OT Trent Brown (ankle/knee), DL Davon Godchaux (illness), CB Jonathan Jones (knee), OL Vederian Lowe (ankle), WR Tyquan Thronton (foot), LB Josh Uche (ankle/toe), DL Deatrich Wise Jr. (shoulder)
Chicago Bears (2-6) at New Orleans Saints (4-4) – Nov. 5, 1 p.m. ET
Bears
- Out: S Jaquan Brisker (concussion), OL Nate Davis (ankle), MLB Tremaine Edmunds (knee), DB Terell Smith (illness)
- Doubtful: QB Justin Fields (right thumb)
- Questionable: OT Braxton Jones (neck)
Saints
- Out: LB Ty Summers (concussion/hamstring)
- Questionable: RB Kendrae Miller (illness), DT Malcolm Roach (illness)
Indianapolis Colts (3-5) at Carolina Panthers (1-6) – Nov. 5, 4:05 p.m. ET
Colts
- Out: RT Braden Smith (hip), CB Julius Brents (quadricep)
- Questionable: LB Zaire Franklin (knee), LB Blake Freeland (back), WR Josh Downs (knee), FS Rodney Thomas (knee)
Panthers
- Out: LB Claudin Cherelus (knee), WR Laviska Sheault Jr. (ankle), OLB Justin Houston (hamstring)
- Doubtful: S Vonn Bell (quadriceps)
- Questionable: WR D.J. Clark (elbow), CB Donte Jackson (quadriceps)
New York Giants (2-6) at Las Vegas Raiders (3-5) – Nov. 5, 4:25 p.m. ET
Giants
- Out: PK Graham Gano (knee), QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs), TE Darren Waller (hamstring)
- Questionable: RB Jashaun Corbin (hamstring), OL Evan Neal (ankle), OL Andrew Thomas (hamstring)
Raiders
- Out: LB Divine Deablo (ankle), FB Jakob Johnson (concussion), LB Luke Masterson (concussion), OT Thayer Munford Jr. (neck)
- Questionable: LB Robert Spillane (hand)
Dallas Cowboys (5-2) at Philadelphia Eagles (7-1) – Nov. 5, 4:25 p.m. ET
Cowboys
- Questionable: G Chuma Edoga (ankle/knee), OT Tyron Smith (neck)
Eagles
- Out: TE Grant Calcaterra (concussion), G Cam Jurgens (foot), CB Bradley Roby (shoulder), RB Boston Scott (NIR-personal)
SNF: Buffalo Bills (5-3) at Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) – Nov. 5, 8:20 p.m. ET
Bills
- Out: LB A.J. Klein (back), LB Baylon Spector (hamstring)
Bengals
- Out: DT Josh Tupou (shoulder)
- Questionable: LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee), HB Joe Mixon (chest), G Max Scharping (knee)
MNF: Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) at New York Jets (4-3) – Nov. 6, 8:15 p.m. ET
- Released on Saturday afternoon