NFL News and Rumors

NFL Week 9 Injury Report: Roster Updates For Week 9 NFL Games

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
5 min read
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford

The NFL Week 9 Injury Report has been posted. There are a few well-known quarterbacks that may not play on Sunday. Which players will play and which will sit? Below, we examine the roster updates from around the NFL.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now

Notable Week 9 Injuries

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is questionable with a right thumb injury. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Rams will wait “as long as they can” before deciding on Stafford’s status against the Green Bay Packers.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is one step closer to making his season debut. Although he’s listed as questionable, Murray will travel with the team and has a chance to start against the Cleveland Browns.

Other notable players who have been ruled out are Miami Dolphins guard Rob Hunt, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London, Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel, and New York Giants tight end Darren Waller.

NFL Week 9 Injury Report

Miami Dolphins (6-2) at Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) [Germany] – Nov. 5, 9:30 a.m. ET

Dolphins

  • Out: OL Rob Hunt (hamstring), S Brandon Jones (concussion).
  • Questionable: OT Terron Armstead (knee), WR Braxton Berrios (hamstring), CB Justin Bethe(foot), WR River Cracraft (shoulder), CB Xavien Howard (groin), CB Nik Needham (Achilles), TE Durham Smythe (ankle), C Connor Williams (groin).

Chiefs

  • Out: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness)
  • Questionable: WR Richie James (knee), LB Willie Gay (lower back)

Minnesota Vikings (4-4) at Atlanta Falcons (4-4) – Nov. 5, 1 p.m. ET

Vikings

  • Out: DL Dean Lowry.
  • Questionable: LB Brian Asamoah (ankle), WR Jalen Nailor (hamstring), G Chris Reed (foot)

Falcons

  • Out: WR Drake London (groin), S DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring), FB Keith Smith (concussion).

Seattle Seahawks (5-2) at Baltimore Ravens (6-2) – Nov. 5, 1 p.m. ET

Seahawks

  • Questionable: G Anthony Bradford (ankle/knee), NT Austin Faoliu (knee), G Phil Haynes (calf), RB Kenny McIntosh (knee).

Ravens

  • Doubtful: OT Morgan Moses Morgan Moses (shoulder).
  • Questionable: S Marcus Williams (hamstring), DB Daryl Worley (shoulder), CB Rock Ya-Sin (illness).

Arizona Cardinals (1-7) at Cleveland Browns (4-3) – Nov. 5, 1 p.m. ET

Cardinals

  • Out: RB Emari Demarecado (toe), OL Trystan Colon-Castillo (calf).
  • Questionable: LB Krys Barnes (hamstring), WR Greg Dortch (ankle), QB Kyler Murray (knee), DL Kevin Strong(shoulder), WR Michael Wilson (shoulder)

Browns

  • Out: WR David Bell (knee), CB Greg Newsome II (groin), DE Alex Wright (knee).
  • Questionable: OT Dawand Jones (shoulder)

Los Angeles Rams (3-5) at Green Bay Packers (2-5) – Nov. 5, 1 p.m. ET

Rams

  • Out: LB Ernest Jones (knee), TE Hunter Long (hamstring)
  • Questionable: OT Rob Havenstein (calf), QB Matthew Stafford (right thumb), DT Larrell Murchison (knee), CB Cobie Durant (shoulder), WR Puka Nacua (knee)

Packers

  • Questionable: FS Rudy Ford (calf), LB Quay Walker (groin).

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4) at Houston Texans (3-4) – Nov. 5, 1 p.m. ET

Buccaneers

  • Out: G Matt Feiler (knee), DE Logan Hall (groin)
  • Questionable: S Kaevon Merriweather (ankle), DT Vita Vea (groin), DB Christian Izien (illness)

Texans

  • Out: TE Brevin Jordan(foot), RB Dameon Pierce (ankle), WR Robert Woods (foot)
  • Questionable: DT Sheldon Rankins (knee)

Washington Commanders (3-5) at New England Patriots (2-6) – Nov. 5, 1 p.m. ET

Commanders

  • Out: WR Curtis Samuel (toe), CB Ricky Stromberg (knee)
  • Questionable: S Percy Butler (calf), TE Logan Thomas (heel)

Patriots

  • Out: OL Calvin Anderson (illness), WR DeVante Parker (concussion)
  • Questionable: DL Christian Barmore (knee), LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (hamstring), TE Pharaoh Brown (back), OT Trent Brown (ankle/knee), DL Davon Godchaux (illness), CB Jonathan Jones (knee), OL Vederian Lowe (ankle), WR Tyquan Thronton (foot), LB Josh Uche (ankle/toe), DL Deatrich Wise Jr. (shoulder)

Chicago Bears (2-6) at New Orleans Saints (4-4) – Nov. 5, 1 p.m. ET

Bears

  • Out: S Jaquan Brisker (concussion), OL Nate Davis (ankle), MLB Tremaine Edmunds (knee), DB Terell Smith (illness)
  • Doubtful: QB Justin Fields (right thumb)
  • Questionable: OT Braxton Jones (neck)

Saints

  • Out: LB Ty Summers (concussion/hamstring)
  • Questionable: RB Kendrae Miller (illness), DT Malcolm Roach (illness)

Indianapolis Colts (3-5) at Carolina Panthers (1-6) – Nov. 5, 4:05 p.m. ET

Colts

  • Out: RT Braden Smith (hip), CB Julius Brents (quadricep)
  • Questionable: LB Zaire Franklin (knee), LB Blake Freeland (back), WR Josh Downs (knee), FS Rodney Thomas (knee)

Panthers

  • Out: LB Claudin Cherelus (knee), WR Laviska Sheault Jr. (ankle), OLB Justin Houston (hamstring)
  • Doubtful: S Vonn Bell (quadriceps)
  • Questionable: WR D.J. Clark (elbow), CB Donte Jackson (quadriceps)

New York Giants (2-6) at Las Vegas Raiders (3-5) – Nov. 5, 4:25 p.m. ET

Giants

  • Out: PK Graham Gano (knee), QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs), TE Darren Waller (hamstring)
  • Questionable: RB Jashaun Corbin (hamstring), OL Evan Neal (ankle), OL Andrew Thomas (hamstring)

Raiders

  • Out: LB Divine Deablo (ankle), FB Jakob Johnson (concussion), LB Luke Masterson (concussion), OT Thayer Munford Jr. (neck)
  • Questionable: LB Robert Spillane (hand)

Dallas Cowboys (5-2) at Philadelphia Eagles (7-1) – Nov. 5, 4:25 p.m. ET

Cowboys

  • Questionable: G Chuma Edoga (ankle/knee), OT Tyron Smith (neck)

Eagles

  • Out: TE Grant Calcaterra (concussion), G Cam Jurgens (foot), CB Bradley Roby (shoulder), RB Boston Scott (NIR-personal)

SNF: Buffalo Bills (5-3) at Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) – Nov. 5, 8:20 p.m. ET

Bills

  • Out: LB A.J. Klein (back), LB Baylon Spector (hamstring)

Bengals

  • Out: DT Josh Tupou (shoulder)
  • Questionable: LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee), HB Joe Mixon (chest), G Max Scharping (knee)

MNF: Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) at New York Jets (4-3) – Nov. 6, 8:15 p.m. ET

  • Released on Saturday afternoon
Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27)

NFL Week 9 Expert Picks Against the Spread: Browns Among Best Bets

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  18min
NFL News and Rumors
titans steelers tnf (1)
NFL Thursday Night Football: Pittsburgh Steelers Boot Tennessee Titans At Acrisure Stadium
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  19h
NFL News and Rumors
Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley
Los Angeles Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley Contract, Salary, Net Worth, Coaching Record, And Wife
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  22h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL Fines Have Cost Steelers RB Jaylen Warren Over $87k In 2023
NFL Fines Have Cost Steelers RB Jaylen Warren Over $87k In 2023
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 2 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens
Titans vs. Steelers Same Game Parlay: +400 SGP For Thursday Night Football
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Nov 2 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo
Fans React To The Las Vegas Raiders Wishing Happy Birthday To Jimmy G One Day After Benching Him
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Nov 2 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry
Titans vs. Steelers: Best Thursday Night Football Player Props
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Nov 2 2023
More News
Arrow to top