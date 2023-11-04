NFL Week 9 Same Game Parlay: +525 SGP Pick

For our NFL Week 9 same game parlay, we’re heading to Germany for the matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs.

NFL Week 9 SGP:

NFL Week 9 Same Game Parlay

SGP (+525): Tyreek Hill Anytime Touchdown, Travis Kelce Over 7.5 Receptions, Jaylen Waddle Over 5.5 Receptions

Tyreek Hill has a secret TD celebration he’s had planned for several weeks to unleash on the Chiefs Sunday in Germany + Chiefs D plan to combat Hill & Dolphins speed. More from @nflnetwork and NFL+ The Insiders with @TomPelissero & @RapSheet pic.twitter.com/QwgdMgLztW — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) November 3, 2023

It’s a revenge game for Hill as he faces his former team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hill has been unstoppable all season as he leads the NFL in receiving yards (1014) and touchdowns (8).

Hill has scored in seven of eight games, and he reportedly has an end zone celebration planned for Germany. Some things are inevitable. Hill finds the end zone on Sunday.

The other Miami receiver to keep an eye on is Jaylen Waddle. His numbers are down from last year, but Waddle is starting to return to form in the last couple of weeks after a slow start.

Since Week 4, Waddle has 25 receptions on 37 targets for 270 yards and three touchdowns. If the Chiefs plan to stop Hill, Waddle should have single coverage for most of the day. Waddle has at least six catches in his last three games. Make it four against the Chiefs.

Jaylen Waddle ice cold pic.twitter.com/wKtFrIdRMi — DolFans Weekly – Jason Sarney (@Jason_Sarney) October 29, 2023

After a disappointing loss to the Broncos, the Chiefs will look to bounce back against an improving Dolphins defense that now returns Jalen Ramsey. His running mate, Xavien Howard, is questionable.

The Chiefs passing game is Kelce or bust. Even in a game where the offense only managed nine points, Kelce still caught six receptions on nine targets for 58 yards.

Kelce has at least nine receptions in three of his last four games. Now, Kelce plays a Miami defense that ranks 23rd against opposing tight end. Kelce could end up with 10 catches on Sunday.