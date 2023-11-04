NFL News and Rumors

NFL Week 9 Same Game Parlay: +525 SGP Pick

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Tyreek Hill

For our NFL Week 9 same game parlay, we’re heading to Germany for the matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs.

NFL Week 9 SGP:

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now

NFL Week 9 Same Game Parlay

SGP (+525): Tyreek Hill Anytime Touchdown, Travis Kelce Over 7.5 Receptions, Jaylen Waddle Over 5.5 Receptions

It’s a revenge game for Hill as he faces his former team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hill has been unstoppable all season as he leads the NFL in receiving yards (1014) and touchdowns (8).

Hill has scored in seven of eight games, and he reportedly has an end zone celebration planned for Germany. Some things are inevitable. Hill finds the end zone on Sunday.

The other Miami receiver to keep an eye on is Jaylen Waddle. His numbers are down from last year, but Waddle is starting to return to form in the last couple of weeks after a slow start.

Since Week 4, Waddle has 25 receptions on 37 targets for 270 yards and three touchdowns. If the Chiefs plan to stop Hill, Waddle should have single coverage for most of the day. Waddle has at least six catches in his last three games. Make it four against the Chiefs.

After a disappointing loss to the Broncos, the Chiefs will look to bounce back against an improving Dolphins defense that now returns Jalen Ramsey. His running mate, Xavien Howard, is questionable.

The Chiefs passing game is Kelce or bust. Even in a game where the offense only managed nine points, Kelce still caught six receptions on nine targets for 58 yards.

Kelce has at least nine receptions in three of his last four games. Now, Kelce plays a Miami defense that ranks 23rd against opposing tight end. Kelce could end up with 10 catches on Sunday.

Bet on Week 9 SGP (+525) at BetOnline
Topics  
NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley

NFL Week 9 Player Props: Saquon Barkley Among Best Bets

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  35min
NFL News and Rumors
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27)
NFL Week 9 Expert Picks Against the Spread: Browns Among Best Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford
NFL Week 9 Injury Report: Roster Updates For Week 9 NFL Games
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
titans steelers tnf (1)
NFL Thursday Night Football: Pittsburgh Steelers Boot Tennessee Titans At Acrisure Stadium
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  21h
NFL News and Rumors
Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley
Los Angeles Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley Contract, Salary, Net Worth, Coaching Record, And Wife
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Nov 2 2023
NFL News and Rumors
NFL Fines Have Cost Steelers RB Jaylen Warren Over $87k In 2023
NFL Fines Have Cost Steelers RB Jaylen Warren Over $87k In 2023
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 2 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens
Titans vs. Steelers Same Game Parlay: +400 SGP For Thursday Night Football
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Nov 2 2023
More News
Arrow to top