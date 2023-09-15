NFL News and Rumors

NFL’s Touchback Rule Rears Its Ugly Head Against The Minnesota Vikings On TNF

Wendi Oliveros
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson

Every time the NFL‘s touchback rule is in play, fans talk about how silly this rule is.

The rule is if the ball is fumbled out of bounds in the endzone, it results in the opposing team getting a touchback.

The Minnesota Vikings are the latest victims of this rule.

During Week 2’s Thursday Night Football game, Justin Jefferson was the guilty party who fumbled the ball out of the endzone.

To be fair, not everyone thinks the rule is silly.

Some believe it emphasizes the importance of protecting the ball at the goal line, and others think players would be fumbling the ball all over the place in the end zone to score if it was permissible.

One group who does not like the rule is the Cleveland Browns fans.

It hurt them dearly when it happened to Rashard Higgins in the 2021 divisional playoff game.

Some say that turned the game permanently in the Kansas City Chiefs’ favor.

What do you think of the touchback rule?

