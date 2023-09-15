Every time the NFL‘s touchback rule is in play, fans talk about how silly this rule is.

When they mention the touchback rule pic.twitter.com/LGIa9DtjDC — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) September 15, 2023

The rule is if the ball is fumbled out of bounds in the endzone, it results in the opposing team getting a touchback.

The Minnesota Vikings are the latest victims of this rule.

During Week 2’s Thursday Night Football game, Justin Jefferson was the guilty party who fumbled the ball out of the endzone.

TRUE OR FALSE: The touchback rule is the worst rule in the #NFL and needs to be abolished immediately pic.twitter.com/xNVvpSgSYU — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) September 15, 2023

Is it just me or is the touchback rule on balls fumbled out of the endzone exceedingly dumb? I just don’t see why that warrants such a massive advantage for the opposing team — Arrowhead Live (@ArrowheadLive) September 15, 2023

To be fair, not everyone thinks the rule is silly.

Some believe it emphasizes the importance of protecting the ball at the goal line, and others think players would be fumbling the ball all over the place in the end zone to score if it was permissible.

One group who does not like the rule is the Cleveland Browns fans.

It hurt them dearly when it happened to Rashard Higgins in the 2021 divisional playoff game.

Some say that turned the game permanently in the Kansas City Chiefs’ favor.

The Rashard Higgins touchback happened again!! — Brian 🫥 (@AdkinsBrian) September 15, 2023

Rashard Higgins’ fumble results in a touchback and #Chiefs football tough break for thr #Browns #CLEvsKC pic.twitter.com/ht7m9xzmal — JWAL Productions LLC (@JWALprod) January 17, 2021

What do you think of the touchback rule?

NFL Betting Guides 2023