Nikola Jokic Continues to Make NBA History

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets made a statement in their latest win over the Phoenix Suns. Leading the way for Denver of course was none other than their superstar big man, Nikola Jokic, yet again. Despite some inconsistency from his co-star, Jamal Murray, and a second quarter scare, the Joker kept the team in check down the stretch and helped them pull away in the second half. Denver won with a final score of 118-102. However, perhaps the most impressive accomplishment of the night was Nikola Jokic breaking another record that was held by you guessed it, Wilt Chamberlain.

Nikola Jokic Breaks Another Playoff Record

Nikola Jokic’s Historic Playoffs Thus Far

Jokic passed Chamberlain for the most postseason triple-doubles recorded by a center in NBA playoff history in Denver’s latest victory. The Joker posted a line of 29 points, 13 rebounds, and 12 assists. This postseason, Jokic has been one of, if not, the best playoff performer as he has averaged 30.6 points, 13.1 total rebounds, and 9.5 assists per game. In this current series against the Suns, the two-time MVP has tallied numbers of 35.0 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 10 assists per game, giving him a triple-double average for the series so far.

As if that was not enough, Jokic is also shooting an incredible 47.1 percent from three-point range to couple with a sky-high field goal percentage of 57.5 percent. The series could very likely go seven games, but if it does, Denver can take solace in the fact that Nikola Jokic is playing arguably the best basketball of his career.

Can the Nuggets Make it to the Finals?

With the way the Joker has been playing, the Nuggets have a legitimate shot at making their first ever NBA Finals appearance. Especially if Jamal Murray can get back to being more consistent and they are getting a solid 15-18 points per night from their third option, Michael Porter. Denver’s defense has also shown they can contain the best players in the league in spurts this postseason as well.

Kevin Durant has not had the best series for his standards, but guys such as Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun also deserve credit for the job they have done guarding the superstar throughout the series. It will be a tall order no matter what, but the Denver Nuggets have the best chance ever in their franchise history to make it to the NBA Finals with the way their star center has played.

