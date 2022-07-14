Nuggets sign Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to two-year, $30M contract

The Nuggets have agreed to sign Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to a two-year, $30 million contract. According to multiple sources, the deal includes a player option in the second year. In the 2021-22 NBA season, Caldwell-Pope averaged 13.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game with the Wizards.

He played and started in 77 games with Washington last season. Plus, the nine-year guard shot 43% from the field and 39% from 3-point range. Per Basketball-Reference, the guard is projected to average 14.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals per game in the 2022-23 season. He has not missed a beat defensively.

Nuggets have a consistent defender in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Last week, the Wizards traded Ish Smith and Caldwell-Pope to the Nuggets for Will Barton and Monte Morris. Caldwell-Pope earned $13,038,862 with the Wizards in the 2021-22 season. In five out of the nine seasons of his NBA playing career, the guard has averaged at least one steal per game.

Furthermore, in the Wizards’ 117-114 loss against the Hawks on Mar. 4, the guard put up 28 points in 30 minutes of action. He shot an impressive 10-for-12 from the field. Then, in the Wizards’ 135-103 win over the Mavericks on Apr. 1, Caldwell-Pope scored a season-high 35 points in 34 minutes played.

He shot 13-for-19 from the floor. While the guard didn’t pass his career-high 38 points he earned against the Pelicans in 2017, Caldwell-Pope still had a great performance.

His perimeter defense and decent 3-point shooting makes him an asset to have around. Contenders need depth in their backcourt. He’s a good addition for the Nuggets, and the guard was healthy throughout most of last season.

Caldwell-Pope helped the Lakers’ backcourt during the 2020 NBA Playoffs

Additionally, the guard played a vital role with the Lakers during the 2019-20 season. During the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs, Caldwell-Pope scored 18 points in his team’s 126-114 win over the Nuggets in Game 1.

Not to mention, he generated 17 points off 46% shooting from the floor in the Lakers’ 106-93 win against the Heat in Game 6 of the 2020 NBA Finals.

As a result of his playoff performances — along with efforts displayed by LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Rajon Rondo and others — the Lakers won their 17th championship.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone is now aiming to get the Nuggets beyond the first round of the playoffs next season. Last season, the team finished 48-34 (.585) in the regular season. Denver ranked sixth in the Western Conference standings as well.

The Nuggets lost in five games against the Warriors in the first round. Other articles related to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope or the Nuggets are on the main page.

