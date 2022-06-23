The Oklahoma City Thunder and Chet Holmgren seem like a match made in heaven. With Jabari Smith Jr. expected to be first overall, the OKC Thunder will reportedly select Chet Holmgren with the number 2 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Have the Thunder promised to pick Holmgren second overall?

The 2022 NBA Draft is set to take place in Brooklyn, New York on Thursday night.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have the second overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and will be picking behind the Orlando Magic in the first round. According to the NBA Draft odds at the top online sportsbooks, the Thunder are most likely going to pick Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren with the No. 2 pick.

Recently, Holmgren and his camp voiced their desire to wind up in Oklahoma City, where he might be a better fit long-term. The Thunder have a young roster and Holmgren has the highest ceiling of any player in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Below, we’ll go over Chet Holmgren’s NBA Draft projection, odds, and explain why the OKC Thunder will select him with the second overall pick.

How to Bet on the Number 2 Overall Pick in the 2022 NBA Draft

The Oklahoma Thunder have promised to take Chet Holmgreen with the second overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft but fans can still take the Thunder’s pick at the best NBA betting sites.

Thunder fans can cash in on the best NBA Draft odds and bet on Holmgreen (-155) to be selected with the No. 2 pick at the US sports betting sites.

Check out the guide below to learn how to bet on the second overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Click here to claim your free bets and NBA Draft betting offer Sign up and make a qualifying deposit of $55 Get up to $1,000, plus two free NBA Draft bets worth $25 each Bet on Chet Holmgren to be the second overall pick at BetOnline

The Best Basketball Betting Sites for NBA Draft Props

It’s easy to bet on the NBA Draft at the top offshore sportsbooks. Fans can take advantage of free bets and NBA betting offers for the 2022 NBA Draft.

Below, we’ll break down the best NBA betting offers for the 2022 NBA Draft.

2. Oklahoma City to Make Chet Holmgren Number 2 Pick in 2022 NBA Draft

NBA Prospects NBA Draft Odds Play Chet Holmgren -155 Jabari Smith Jr +175 Paolo Banchero +435 Jaden Ivey +2200 Shaedon Sharpe +6000

Have the OKC Thunder promised to select Chet Holmgren with the number 2 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft?

Reports recently surfaced that Holmgren and his camp believe that would be the best place for him to end up.

At -155 odds, the Gonzaga product is the odds-on favorite to be selected with the second overall pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft. Holmgren averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 3.7 blocks in under 27 minutes per game as a freshman. While he posted a 19-point, 17-rebound performance in his March Madness debut, the freshman fouled out of the next two games, and Gonzaga was upset in the Sweet 16 as a result.

While there are questions about Holmgren’s frame and durability, he is everything that the Thunder could want in a modern-day NBA center. He showed the ability to stretch the floor, block shots, and handle the ball in transition at an elite level for someone his size.

The 7-foot big man shot 39 percent from 3-point range and added nearly two assists per contest.

Look for Holmgren to be selected with the second overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

To bet on the OKC Thunder to draft Holmgren with the No. 2 pick (-155) at BetOnline by clicking the button below.