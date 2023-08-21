NCAA

Over 70% of Americans Now Support Colleges Paying Their Sports Stars

David Evans
Sports Editor
The landscape of college sports underwent a seismic shift in 2021 when student-athletes were given the nod to monetize their name, image, and likeness (NIL). Fast forward to today, and it seems the majority of Americans are ready for these college sports stars to cash in even more. A recent survey of over 2,000 American adults revealed some fascinating findings.

Key Insights

  • A resounding 70% of U.S. adults are of the opinion that college athletes should pocket direct compensation from their alma maters.
  • About 74% give a thumbs up to NCAA athletes cashing in on NIL.
  •  64% feel that donning the hat of a university employee might be the way forward for those playing college football or other sports.

Americans Rally Behind College Athletes Earning Their Due

The month of June 2021 was nothing short of transformative. The NCAA Board of Directors took the sports world by storm when they chose to lift longstanding restrictions on athlete payments. This opened the floodgates for these young talents to profit from sponsorships and public appearances.

Simultaneously, a Supreme Court verdict rolled out the red carpet for additional education-related perks for athletes. This translated into a potential bonus of nearly $6,000 annually tied to educational pursuits.

Now, a new survey of over 2,000 American adults shows that a vast majority of Americans are in favor of colleges paying their sports stars. In fact 7 out of every 10 respondents believe that colleges should be paying their athletes.

Meanwhile, an overwhelming 3 in every 4 respondents are in favor of the sometimes massive NIL deals college sports players are receiving. Two-thirds of respondents also believe that colleges should be paying their athletes as employees.

Yet, this progression isn’t merely about numbers. It’s a reflection of the evolving ethos surrounding college sports. The massive profits from broadcast rights and colossal events like March Madness underscore this shift.

However, not everyone is on board with every facet of this change. NCAA president Charlie Baker doesn’t buy into the university employee narrative. At a recent meeting, he voiced his perspective: “Student-athletes prefer being students first. We must ensure this remains viable for them.”

A Deeper Dive

Analyzing the data uncovers intriguing trends. There’s a distinct divide when you factor in political leanings:

  • Democrat respondents lean heavily towards athlete compensation, with a 78% approval.
  • Their Republican counterparts hover at a more cautious 56%.

Age also paints its own narrative:

  • The youth (ages 18-41) are overwhelmingly in favor, with 80% showing support for paying college athletes.
  • In the Older demographic (58 and above), support cools down to 48%.

The age divide shows evolving perspectives. The younger generation, armed with more information and a different worldview, sees this as the inevitable future.

Wrapping Up:

The trajectory seems clear. America’s heart beats in favor of its college athletes reaping financial rewards. The debate is shifting from “should they?” to “how much?” As sports evolve, so too does public sentiment. The future for college athletes appears not only promising but also lucrative.

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
Arrow to top