‘Paddy Pimblett Isn’t Top 10 Material’ – Brendan Loughnane

After his controversial win in the co-main event at UFC 282, many fellow MMA fighters have had their say on how far Paddy Pimblett can go. One of those men is Brendan Loughnane, the PFL Featherweight Champion. Loughnane believes that Pimblett still has a lot of work to do if he is to go all the way in the UFC.

Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett Isn’t Top 10 Material Says Loughnane

After picking up his fourth straight win since his move from Cage Warriors to the UFC, Paddy Pimblett has received some criticism after his last performance.

‘Paddy The Baddy’ was awarded a unanimous decision victory on Saturday night over Jared Gordon, despite a lot of fans and the media of the opinion that he lost the fight.

There has been a lot of talk as to whether the Liverpool MMA star is the full package and whether or not he can become a UFC champion in the future. One man who thinks Pimblett will fall short if he faces top 10 opposition is Brendan Loughnane. The newly crowned PFL Featherweight Champion is a fan of Pimblett and thinks he is a good fighter, but that he isn’t quite there yet when it comes to breaking into the upper echelons of the lightweight division.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports News, Loughnane said that Pimblett isn’t quite the full package yet and has a lot of improvements to make if he is to be a Top 10 UFC fighter at lightweight:

“I’m just being brutally honest, I know Paddy, I like Paddy but he’s not top 10 material in the UFC. He’s not.

“Maybe he thinks he is but I really don’t and I know, I train with the top 10 UFC guys on a regular and I know the levels. It’s scary. The 155lb top 10 is insane.”

“It’s difficult to say because he just pulls wins out the bag as well. He pulls chokes out of nowhere. He’s a very good grappler and if he gets you on the ground he will submit you. Great back attacks and really goes for it,” Loughnane added.

“It’s a tough one with Paddy Pimblett, he will win some and he will lose some.”

For now, the PFL Featherweight Champion believes that the 27-year-old has a lot of improving to do if he wants to break into the Top 10/15 of the UFC Lightweight Rankings. However, he does keep winning and that is the most important thing at the end of the day.

Other Content You May Like