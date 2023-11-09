NFL News and Rumors

Panthers vs. Bears: Best Thursday Night Football Player Props

Dan Girolamo
Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet (85) catches a touchdown pass

Thursday Night Football heads to Chicago in Week 10 as the Bears (2-7) host the Carolina Panthers (1-7). Below, we examine the best player props for Panthers vs. Bears on Thursday Night Football.

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Cole Kmet Over 38.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is doubtful with a thumb injury, meaning Tyson Bagent is in line to start his fourth straight game.

Do you know who has the most catches on the Bears in Bagent’s three starts? It’s tight end Cole Kmet, who has hauled in 18 receptions on 21 targets over the last three games.

Kmet’s receiving yards total is 38.5, a value the Bears’ tight end has exceeded in four of the last five games. Even though the Panthers surrender the third-fewest receiving yards to opposing tight ends (34.25 yards/g), it’s worth betting the over on Kmet, knowing Bagent will frequently target Kmet.

Bet on Cole Kmet Over 38.5 Receiving Yards at BetOnline

Chuba Hubbard Over 15.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

The Panthers throw for the sixth-fewest passing yards per game (187.1). However, they draw a favorable matchup against a Bears defense that surrenders 256.9 passing yards per game.

The Achilles heel of the Chicago defense is their ability to guard running backs in the passing game. The Bears defense allows 64 receiving yards to opposing running backs. The Bears also have the fewest sacks in the NFL (10), so Carolina’s struggling offensive line should be able to give Bryce Young time to throw.

Enter Chuba Hubbard, Carolina’s leader in receptions (19) out of the backfield. Against an inconsistent Bears’ defense, Hubbard could see a lot of volume on checkdowns. With a low total (15.5 yards), I’m taking the over on Hubbard’s receiving yards.

Bet on Chuba Hubbard Over 15.5 Receiving Yards (-114) at BetOnline
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
