Panthers vs. Bears: Best Thursday Night Football Player Props

Cole Kmet Over 38.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Cole Kmet is a top-10 TE. Breakout season continues. pic.twitter.com/TqqqktUHRr — Dave (@dave_bfr) November 5, 2023

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is doubtful with a thumb injury, meaning Tyson Bagent is in line to start his fourth straight game.

Do you know who has the most catches on the Bears in Bagent’s three starts? It’s tight end Cole Kmet, who has hauled in 18 receptions on 21 targets over the last three games.

Kmet’s receiving yards total is 38.5, a value the Bears’ tight end has exceeded in four of the last five games. Even though the Panthers surrender the third-fewest receiving yards to opposing tight ends (34.25 yards/g), it’s worth betting the over on Kmet, knowing Bagent will frequently target Kmet.

Chuba Hubbard Over 15.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Tommy Tremble & Chuba Hubbard are the duo you need 😂 Cart Talk: https://t.co/85YiUvzyE8 pic.twitter.com/sfm8yhbHMi — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 4, 2023

The Panthers throw for the sixth-fewest passing yards per game (187.1). However, they draw a favorable matchup against a Bears defense that surrenders 256.9 passing yards per game.

The Achilles heel of the Chicago defense is their ability to guard running backs in the passing game. The Bears defense allows 64 receiving yards to opposing running backs. The Bears also have the fewest sacks in the NFL (10), so Carolina’s struggling offensive line should be able to give Bryce Young time to throw.

Enter Chuba Hubbard, Carolina’s leader in receptions (19) out of the backfield. Against an inconsistent Bears’ defense, Hubbard could see a lot of volume on checkdowns. With a low total (15.5 yards), I’m taking the over on Hubbard’s receiving yards.