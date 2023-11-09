The Carolina Panthers (1-7) and the Chicago Bears (2-7) will meet in Week 10 on Thursday Night Football. Find out how to watch Panthers vs. Bears on Thursday Night Football.

Thursday night’s game between two bad teams will test the fans who love football and will watch any game.

Bryce Young continues to struggle in Carolina. Young threw three interceptions, including two pick-sixes, in a 27-13 loss. It’s not all Young’s fault, considering Carolina’s weapons and offensive line are below average.

For Chicago, Justin Fields is not expected to play with a thumb injury. Tyson Bagent will start his fourth straight game for Chicago.

Below, you’ll find information on how to watch TNF with a free live stream.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

How to Watch Panthers vs. Bears on TNF: Date, Time, & TV Channel

Get ready for an NFC duel tomorrow night on #TNFonPrime 👀 #CARvsCHI pic.twitter.com/LujYbF39c8 — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) November 8, 2023

🏈 Game: Panthers vs. Bears

📅 Date : Thursday – Nov. 9, 2023

: Thursday – Nov. 9, 2023 🕗 Time : 8:15 p.m. ET

: 8:15 p.m. ET 🏟 Location : Soldier Field — Chicago, Illinois

: Soldier Field — Chicago, Illinois 📺 TV Channel: Prime Video

Prime Video 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

Watch Panthers vs. Bears on Thursday Night Football With a Free Live Stream

Thursday Night Football between the Panthers and Bears will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT. Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), and Kaylee Hartung (reporter) will call the game for Prime Video.

Pregame coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT with TNF Tonight.

To watch on linear television, you must live in the Carolina or Chicago market for the game to be on over-the-air TV stations. NFL+ subscribers can also stream the game on their mobile devices or tablets.

An easy way to watch the game is on BetOnline. After placing a wager on BetOnline, customers will receive a free live stream of the Panthers vs. Bears.

New customers will receive a 50% welcome bonus of up to $1,000 on their first-ever BetOnline deposit. Use promo code BET1000 and get your 50% Bonus.

How To Watch Panthers vs. Bears With BetOnline

Click here to sign up for BetOnline Create an account and make a minimum qualifying deposit of $55. Use code BET1000 in the cashier while making your deposit. Place a bet on the Panthers vs. Bears Stream Panthers vs. Bears for free

Click here for terms and conditions.

Panthers vs. Bears Preview

The Bears are a 3-point favorite on BetOnline. This could be an ugly game, meaning the under of 38.5 could be an intriguing play.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Lines are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.