How To Watch Panthers vs. Bears on Thursday Night Football | Free TNF Live Stream

Dan Girolamo
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young

The Carolina Panthers (1-7) and the Chicago Bears (2-7) will meet in Week 10 on Thursday Night Football. Find out how to watch Panthers vs. Bears on Thursday Night Football.

Thursday night’s game between two bad teams will test the fans who love football and will watch any game.

Bryce Young continues to struggle in Carolina. Young threw three interceptions, including two pick-sixes, in a 27-13 loss. It’s not all Young’s fault, considering Carolina’s weapons and offensive line are below average.

For Chicago, Justin Fields is not expected to play with a thumb injury. Tyson Bagent will start his fourth straight game for Chicago.

Below, you’ll find information on how to watch TNF with a free live stream.

How to Watch Panthers vs. Bears on TNF: Date, Time, & TV Channel

  • 🏈 Game: Panthers vs. Bears
  • 📅 Date: Thursday – Nov. 9, 2023
  • 🕗 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location: Soldier Field — Chicago, Illinois
  • 📺 TV Channel: Prime Video
  • 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

Watch Panthers vs. Bears on Thursday Night Football With a Free Live Stream

Thursday Night Football between the Panthers and Bears will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT. Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), and Kaylee Hartung (reporter) will call the game for Prime Video.

Pregame coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT with TNF Tonight.

To watch on linear television, you must live in the Carolina or Chicago market for the game to be on over-the-air TV stations. NFL+ subscribers can also stream the game on their mobile devices or tablets.

An easy way to watch the game is on BetOnline. After placing a wager on BetOnline, customers will receive a free live stream of the Panthers vs. Bears.

New customers will receive a 50% welcome bonus of up to $1,000 on their first-ever BetOnline deposit. Use promo code BET1000 and get your 50% Bonus.

How To Watch Panthers vs. Bears With BetOnline

  1. Click here to sign up for BetOnline
  2. Create an account and make a minimum qualifying deposit of $55.
  3. Use code BET1000 in the cashier while making your deposit.
  4. Place a bet on the Panthers vs. Bears
  5. Stream Panthers vs. Bears for free

Panthers vs. Bears Preview

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent
Oct 22, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears are a 3-point favorite on BetOnline. This could be an ugly game, meaning the under of 38.5 could be an intriguing play.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

Bet Carolina Panthers Chicago Bears Play
Moneyline +150 -170 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +3 (+100) -3 (-120) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 38.5 (-110) Under 38.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Lines are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Bears NFL News and Rumors NFL picks Panthers
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Arrow to top