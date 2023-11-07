NFL Week 10 Power Rankings: Baltimore Rises

Rank Team Super Bowl Odds Notes

1 Philadelphia Eagles (8-1)

+525 Great teams find a way to win, and that’s what Philadelphia did at the end of their victory over the Cowboys. Philly’s defense was torched for over 400 yards, but they made the key stop as time expired to win. After the bye, the Eagles travel to Kansas City to play the Chiefs in a Super Bowl rematch.

2 Baltimore Ravens (7-2) +900 The Ravens offense gained over 500 yards in Baltimore’s 37-3 victory over Seattle. The next two Ravens’s games – home vs. Cleveland, home vs. Cincinnati – could decide the AFC North.

3 Kansas City Chiefs (7-2)

+500 Imagine saying Patrick Mahomes would throw for 185 yards, and Travis Kelce would only have 14 yards receiving, AND the Chiefs would still win. That’s Kansas City football in 2023, as the Chiefs’ defense propelled them to another win. After a bye, Kansas City hosts Philadelphia in a Super Bowl rematch.

4 Detroit Lions (6-2)

+1200 The Detroit Lions had a bye in Week 9. The Lions are in cruise control in the NFC North and just one game back of the Eagles for first place in the NFC. Lions play the Chargers at SoFi on Sunday afternoon.

5 San Francisco 49ers (5-3)

+550 The San Francisco 49ers had a bye in Week 9. The 49ers have Super Bowl talent, but they are not playing like a team that could play for the sport’s biggest prize. San Francisco heads to Jacksonville on Sunday for a blockbuster showdown.

6 Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2)

+2000 The Jacksonville Jaguars had a bye in Week 9. The Jaguars own the NFL’s longest-winning streaking this season at five. Sunday will change the narrative for Jacksonville for better or worse. A win will garner a Super Bowl contender discussion, and a loss will receive the “pretender” conversation.

7 Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) +1000 It’s time to say it: The Cincinnati Bengals are back. Joe Burrow is healthy and establishing himself as the second-best quarterback in the NFL behind Patrick Mahomes. The Bengals welcome the up-and-coming Texans to Cincinnati on Sunday before traveling to Baltimore for a Thursday night game.

8 Dallas Cowboys (5-3)

+1200 Dak Prescott played great on Sunday, and the Cowboys still lost. That’s not an ideal sign for a team with Super Bowl aspirations. The Cowboys should win their next three games before facing the Seahawks and Eagles in Weeks 13 and 14.

9 Miami Dolphins (6-3)

+1200 Are the Dolphins the Cowboys of the AFC? Miami’s six wins have come against inferior competition. Their three losses have come against better teams – Bills, Eagles, and Chiefs. Miami is the team that needs to secure a home playoff game the most, so all of their eggs should go into the basket of winning the AFC East.

10 Buffalo Bills (5-4)

+1600 It’s time to open the glass case and smash the panic button in Buffalo. Josh Allen is still one of the game’s best quarterbacks. Yet, if the Bills miss the playoffs, should Sean McDermott be the man to coach Allen?

11 Seattle Seahawks (5-3)

+4500 Seattle should burn most of the tape in the Seahawks’ 37-3 loss to the Ravens. The Seahawks are a good, not great, team. Geno Smith has not looked like the Comeback Player of the Year winner from a season ago. What does Kenneth Walker III have to do to get the ball more?

12 Cleveland Browns (5-3)

+3300 Cleveland could have run the ball on every single play, and they still would’ve defeated the Cardinals. However, Deshaun Watson returned for Cleveland and finished with 219 passing yards and two touchdowns. The Browns head to Baltimore in a crucial AFC North game.

13 Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) +8000 The Pittsburgh Steelers have been outgained in all eight games. Yet, the Steelers are 5-3. How? It’s one of the biggest anomalies of the season. The answer is probably Mike Tomlin, who doesn’t finish under .500. The Steelers welcome the Packers to Pittsburgh in a winnable game on Sunday afternoon.

14 Los Angeles Chargers (4-4) +3300 The Chargers had only 191 yards of offense against the Jets and still won 27-6. Not every game can be played against Zach Wilson, but if the Chargers’ pass rush can get after the quarterback like it did Monday night, it will fix a lot of problems in pass coverage. The Chargers face the Lions in Los Angeles in the late afternoon window.

15 Minnesota Vikings (5-4)

+12500 Joshua Dobbs was acquired by the Vikings last week. He did not know everyone’s name on the offense. He barely knew the playbook or the snap cadence. And yet, Dobbs led the Vikings to a comeback victory against the Atlanta Falcons. The Vikings are in a prime position to fight for a Wild Card spot.

16 New Orleans Saints (5-4) +5000 The Saints will continue to win games if their elite defense forces turnover. The Saints picked off Chicago’s Tyson Bagent three times and forced two fumbles in New Orleans’ 24-17 win over the Bears. The Saints head north to Minnesota to play the Vikings in an intriguing matchup between two 5-4 teams.

17 Houston Texans (4-4)

+15000 C.J. Stroud, take a bow. The rookie was spectacular against the Buccaneers, completing 30-42 passes for 470 yards and five touchdowns, including the game-winning TD pass with six seconds left to win 39-37. Can the Texans stay alive in the playoff hunt?

18 Atlanta Falcons (4-5)

+10000 Arthur Smith, what are you doing? In a game decided by three points, Tyler Allgeier had more touches than Bijan Robinson. Smith, not the lack of a franchise quarterback, might be Atlanta’s biggest problem.

19 New York Jets (4-4)

+7500 The Jets’ offense was atrocious on Monday night. The Jets managed only six points in a 27-6 loss to the Chargers. It’s hard to watch Zach Wilson struggle, knowing the Jets could have traded a Day 3 draft pick for Joshua Dobbs or Jacoby Brissett.

20 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5)

+15000 Baker Mayfield did all he could against the Texans, leading a 10-play drive that resulted in a touchdown to go up 37-33 with 46 seconds left. However, Tampa’s defense could not contain Stroud on the final drive. Tampa’s season is on the line on Sunday when they play the Titans.

21 Washington Commanders (4-5) +17500 It wasn’t pretty, but the Commanders made enough plays late to beat the Patriots by three points. Sam Howell may not be the quarterback to bring the Commanders to prominence, but he’s done enough to get another shot in 2024. Commanders head west to play the Seahawks on Sunday afternoon.

22 Indianapolis Colts (4-5)

+25000 The Colts’ best offense against the Panthers was their defense, which returned two interceptions for touchdowns in Indianapolis’ 27-13 victory. If the Colts can beat the Patriots in Germany, they’ll move to .500 and have a puncher’s chance at making the postseason.

23 Las Vegas Raiders (4-5)

+20000 The new coach theory wins again. The Raiders fire Josh McDaniels, and the team instantly looks better under interim coach Antonio Pearce. Granted, the Raiders played the Giants. Yet, the 30-6 win is a step in the right direction. Let’s see if they keep the same energy against the Jets on Sunday night.

24 Denver Broncos (3-5) +25000 The Denver Broncos had a bye in Week 9. After two straight victories, can the Broncos extend the streak to three? It will be tough as they travel to Buffalo to play an angry Bills team on Monday Night Football.

25 Tennessee Titans (3-5)

+30000 It’s official: Mike Vrabel named Will Levis the starting quarterback and Ryan Tannehill as his backup. Levis has looked solid in two starts and deserves the rest of the season to prove he can be the franchise QB.

26 Green Bay Packers (3-5) +20000 The Packers’ 20-3 win over the Rams won’t be airing as a classic game on NFL Films. A promising sign for the Packers was the emergence of their rushing attack, which combined for 184 yards and one touchdown. The Packers face a much tougher challenge in Week 10 when they head to Pittsburgh.

27 Los Angeles Rams (3-6) +20000 No Matthew Stafford = big problem. Brett Rypien is a backup QB for a reason, as he completed 13-28 passes for 130 yards. The Rams signed Carson Wentz to help their depleted quarterback room. Do the Rams rush back Matthew Stafford, or do they punt on the season?

28 New England Patriots (2-7)

+50000 Despite holding the lead at halftime, the Patriots mustered only three points in the second half to lose 20-17 to the Commanders. Bill Belichick won’t give up, but the Patriots would be better off tanking the rest of the way to receive a higher draft pick to take a QB.

29 Chicago Bears (2-7)

+100000 Tyson Bagent has played admirably over the last three weeks, but the Bears need quarterback Justin Fields to win games. Will Fields even be on this team next season if the Bears have the No. 1 pick (via Carolina)?

30 New York Giants (2-7) +75000 After an embarrassing loss to the Jets, the Giants followed that up with a humiliating defeat to the Raiders. To make matters worse, Daniel Jones is out for the season with a torn ACL. It’s time to start scouting quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft Class.

31 Arizona Cardinals (1-8)

+150000 Clayton Tune stood no chance against the Cleveland Browns. Tune completed 11-20 passes for 58 yards and two interceptions. Arizona will get much-needed quarterback help with Kyler Murray scheduled to start in Week 10 against the Falcons.