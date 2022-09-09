Patrick Mahomes warns fantasy football GMs of his wide receivers

For some odd reason, many believe that the Kansas City Chiefs might not be as good as they were a season ago. Most of that is due to the fact that Tyreek Hill is not on the team any longer. However, it’s still somewhat questionable why people believe that Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs aren’t going to be one of the best teams in football again.

There’s a good argument to be made that Patrick Mahomes might be the best quarterback in the NFL. Despite the fact that he lost Tyreek Hill, this Kansas City Chiefs team still has more than enough to get the job done.

Patrick Mahomes Says All Receivers Will Get Their Fair Share

Patrick Mahomes makes an interesting point when talking to reporters, according to NFL.com.

“I think the biggest thing is just going to be that it’s going to be a different player every week that has the ‘big game,’ Mahomes said Wednesday, via team transcript. “It’s not going to be just necessarily Tyreek and Travis (Kelce) every single week, where it’s like one or the other is having a big game, or both. It’s going to be every single week; it’s going to be someone different. So, I’m sorry to all you fantasy football guys, but it’s going to come from everywhere so you’re going to have to kind of choose the right guy every week.”

Fantasy Owners of Chiefs Receivers

If you’re a fantasy football owner of teams that have wide receivers from the Kansas City Chiefs, this is certainly something to keep in mind.