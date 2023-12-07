NFL News and Rumors

Patriots vs. Steelers Same Game Parlay For Thursday Night Football

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Mitch Trubisky (10) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Diontae Johnson

Week 14’s Thursday Night Football game will feature the New England Patriots (2-10) facing the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5). Below, we have a same game parlay for Patriots vs. Steelers.

Patriots vs. Steelers Same Game Parlay Pick

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now

Patriots vs. Steelers Thursday Night Football Same Game Parlay

SGP (+413): Diontae Johnson 5+ Receptions, Pittsburgh Over 1.5 Field Goals, Ezekiel Elliot Over 16.5 Carries

Mitch Trubisky will be under center for the injured Kenny Pickett. Even though Trubisky may not be an upgrade for the offense, it’s a significant boost for wide receiver Diontae Johnson.

In Trubisky’s five starts in 2022, Johnson had 37 catches on 51 targets. Johnson reestablished his connection with Trubisky last week, culminating with a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

If the Trubisky-Johnson connection is real, the wide receiver will see plenty of targets to convert into receptions.

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell should have multiple field goal opportunities tonight. Boswell has at least two field goal attempts in six straight home games.

Pittsburgh has the 29th-ranked red zone offense in terms of touchdown percentage (42.31%). New England is tied for the sixth-best red zone defense (45.7%). This is a recipe for field goal attempts. Look for Boswell to convert on two field goals.

Finally, Ezekiel Elliot will start at running back with Rhamondre Stevenson out. Last week, Elliot ran the ball 17 times for 52 yards. Elliot has at least 13+ carries in two of three weeks.

The Patriots will be without a pair of wide receivers: Pop Douglas and Kayshon Boutte. With those injuries combined with Bailey Zappe at quarterback, Elliot could be in line for 20+ carries.

Bet on TNF SGP (+413)
Topics  
NFL News and Rumors NFL picks Patriots Steelers
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Pittsburgh Steelers place kicker Chris Boswell

Patriots vs. Steelers: Best Thursday Night Football Player Props

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski
Cleveland Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski Contract, Salary, Net Worth, Coaching Record, And Wife
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  17h
NFL News and Rumors
Former Jacksonville Jaguars Employee Accused Of Stealing $22 Million
Former Jacksonville Jaguars Employee Accused Of Stealing $22 Million
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  18h
NFL News and Rumors
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90)
Patriots vs. Steelers: Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bet
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  18h
NFL News and Rumors
New England Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott
How to Watch Patriots vs. Steelers on Thursday Night Football | Free TNF Live Stream
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  20h
NFL News and Rumors
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson
Jets To Start Zach Wilson At QB: Why Are They Returning To Former Top Draft Pick?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Dec 6 2023
NFL News and Rumors
panthers bryce young under pressure from bucs (1)
Panthers Notebook: Bryce Young Takes Beating, Interim coach Chris Tabor Hopes Rooke QB Keeps Advancing
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Dec 5 2023
More News
Arrow to top