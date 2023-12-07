Week 14’s Thursday Night Football game will feature the New England Patriots (2-10) facing the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5). Below, we have a same game parlay for Patriots vs. Steelers.

Patriots vs. Steelers Same Game Parlay Pick

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

Patriots vs. Steelers Thursday Night Football Same Game Parlay

SGP (+413): Diontae Johnson 5+ Receptions, Pittsburgh Over 1.5 Field Goals, Ezekiel Elliot Over 16.5 Carries

Eight years ago today, we signed free agent K Chris Boswell. pic.twitter.com/GmJNiSC3yx — PICKETT 2 PICKENS SZN (@Gaige_Rage) October 3, 2023

Mitch Trubisky will be under center for the injured Kenny Pickett. Even though Trubisky may not be an upgrade for the offense, it’s a significant boost for wide receiver Diontae Johnson.

In Trubisky’s five starts in 2022, Johnson had 37 catches on 51 targets. Johnson reestablished his connection with Trubisky last week, culminating with a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

If the Trubisky-Johnson connection is real, the wide receiver will see plenty of targets to convert into receptions.

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell should have multiple field goal opportunities tonight. Boswell has at least two field goal attempts in six straight home games.

Pittsburgh has the 29th-ranked red zone offense in terms of touchdown percentage (42.31%). New England is tied for the sixth-best red zone defense (45.7%). This is a recipe for field goal attempts. Look for Boswell to convert on two field goals.

2. RB Ezekiel Elliot (NE): Rhamondre Stevenson is likely going to miss multiple weeks with an ankle injury. He would have had a monster day. Instead Zeke filled in and had himself a productive day, totaling 92 total yards. He still has the talent to produce when called upon. 💪 pic.twitter.com/4fgeAtX9zy — Joshua Cho (@jbchoknows) December 5, 2023

Finally, Ezekiel Elliot will start at running back with Rhamondre Stevenson out. Last week, Elliot ran the ball 17 times for 52 yards. Elliot has at least 13+ carries in two of three weeks.

The Patriots will be without a pair of wide receivers: Pop Douglas and Kayshon Boutte. With those injuries combined with Bailey Zappe at quarterback, Elliot could be in line for 20+ carries.