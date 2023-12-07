Thursday Night Football heads to Pittsburgh in Week 14 as the Steelers (7-5) face off against the New England Patriots (2-10). Find out how to watch the Patriots vs. Steelers on Thursday Night Football.

If you are watching Thursday night’s game for points, you will likely be disappointed. The over/under is set at 30, the lowest total for a regular season game since 1993.

Below, you’ll find information on how to watch TNF with a free live stream.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

How to Watch Patriots vs. Steelers on TNF: Date, Time, & TV Channel

#TNFonPrime heads to the Steel City for a matchup between the Patriots and Steelers. pic.twitter.com/ePkaifwp0c — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) December 6, 2023

🏈 Game: Patriots vs. Steelers

📅 Date : Thursday – Dec. 7, 2023

: Thursday – Dec. 7, 2023 🕗 Time : 8:15 p.m. ET

: 8:15 p.m. ET 🏟 Location : Acrisure Stadium — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

: Acrisure Stadium — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 📺 TV Channel: Prime Video

Prime Video 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

Watch Patriots vs. Steelers on Thursday Night Football With a Free Live Stream

The game between the Patriots and Steelers starts at 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video. Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), and Kaylee Hartung (reporter) will be on the call for Amazon.

For pregame coverage, tune into TNF Tonight starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Only fans in the New England and Pittsburgh markets can watch the game on local TV stations. Otherwise, watch the game on Prime Video or through a subscription to NFL+.

If you plan on betting the game, you might as well make a wager at BetOnline. If you place a bet on Patriots vs. Steelers, BetOnline will reward you with a free live stream of the game.

When making a deposit, use promo code BET1000 to receive a 50% welcome bonus of up to $1,000.

How To Watch Patriots vs. Steelers With BetOnline

Click here to sign up for BetOnline Create an account and make a minimum qualifying deposit of $55. Use code BET1000 in the cashier while making your deposit. Place a bet on the Patriots vs. Steelers Stream Patriots vs. Steelers for free

Click here for terms and conditions.

Patriots vs. Steelers Preview

The Steelers are a 6-point home favorite on BetOnline. Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky will start against the Patriots in place of Kenny Pickett, who is out for multiple weeks with an ankle injury.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Lines are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.