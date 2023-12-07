NFL News and Rumors

How to Watch Patriots vs. Steelers on Thursday Night Football | Free TNF Live Stream

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
New England Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott

Thursday Night Football heads to Pittsburgh in Week 14 as the Steelers (7-5) face off against the New England Patriots (2-10). Find out how to watch the Patriots vs. Steelers on Thursday Night Football. 

If you are watching Thursday night’s game for points, you will likely be disappointed. The over/under is set at 30, the lowest total for a regular season game since 1993.

Below, you’ll find information on how to watch TNF with a free live stream.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now

How to Watch Patriots vs. Steelers on TNF: Date, Time, & TV Channel

  • 🏈 Game: Patriots vs. Steelers
  • 📅 Date: Thursday – Dec. 7, 2023
  • 🕗 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location: Acrisure Stadium — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • 📺 TV Channel: Prime Video
  • 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

Watch Patriots vs. Steelers on Thursday Night Football With a Free Live Stream

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren
Nov 19, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) runs with the ball en route to a touchdown during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The game between the Patriots and Steelers starts at 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video. Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), and Kaylee Hartung (reporter) will be on the call for Amazon.

For pregame coverage, tune into TNF Tonight starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Only fans in the New England and Pittsburgh markets can watch the game on local TV stations. Otherwise, watch the game on Prime Video or through a subscription to NFL+.

If you plan on betting the game, you might as well make a wager at BetOnline. If you place a bet on Patriots vs. Steelers, BetOnline will reward you with a free live stream of the game.

When making a deposit, use promo code BET1000 to receive a 50% welcome bonus of up to $1,000.

How To Watch Patriots vs. Steelers With BetOnline

  1. Click here to sign up for BetOnline
  2. Create an account and make a minimum qualifying deposit of $55.
  3. Use code BET1000 in the cashier while making your deposit.
  4. Place a bet on the Patriots vs. Steelers
  5. Stream Patriots vs. Steelers for free

Click here for terms and conditions.

Patriots vs. Steelers Preview

Bill Belichick New England Patriots

The Steelers are a 6-point home favorite on BetOnline. Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky will start against the Patriots in place of Kenny Pickett, who is out for multiple weeks with an ankle injury.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

Bet New England Patriots Pittsburgh Steelers Play
Moneyline +230 -275 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +6 (-113) -6 (-107) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 30 (-107) Under 30 (-113) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Lines are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors Patriots Steelers
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson

Jets To Start Zach Wilson At QB: Why Are They Returning To Former Top Draft Pick?

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  7h
NFL News and Rumors
panthers bryce young under pressure from bucs (1)
Panthers Notebook: Bryce Young Takes Beating, Interim coach Chris Tabor Hopes Rooke QB Keeps Advancing
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Dec 5 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass
NFL Week 14 Power Rankings: 49ers Are The Team to Beat
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Dec 5 2023
NFL News and Rumors
USATSI_22029003_168396541_lowres-2
Who Were The Top Five Performers From Week 13 Of The 2023 NFL Season?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 5 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) reacts after an injury
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Sprains Ankle: Will He Miss Time?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Dec 5 2023
NFL News and Rumors
trevor lawrence sacked on mnf vs bengals (1)
NFL Fans Watch As Jaguars Suffer 2 Monday Night Football Losses: QB Trevor Lawrence, Rare Prime-Time Matchup Vs. Bengals At EverBank Stadium
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Dec 5 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17)
NFL Week 14: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Dec 5 2023
More News
Arrow to top