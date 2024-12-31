Pelicans Want to Deal Brandon Ingram by Trade Deadline

It is no secret by now that the New Orleans Pelicans and Brandon Ingram are ready to part ways. The team is hopeful to trade the small forward by the NBA Trade Deadline. This year’s NBA Trade Deadline is on February 6th, 2025. The Pelicans and Ingram have previously tried to come to terms on a new contract extension, but an agreement was unable to come to fruition.

The team reportedly wanted to sign the wing to an extension worth about $40 million per season. It should also be noted that Brandon Ingram will be an unrestricted free agent this coming offseason if does not agree to a new deal this year. The one-time All-Star recently signed with Klutch Sports to represent him, the same agency that represents LeBron James. If the New Orleans Pelicans want to trade Ingram, they must do it soon considering the NBA Trade Deadline is coming up sooner than many realize.

New Orleans Pelicans Hopeful to Trade Brandon Ingram by February 6th Deadline

Brandon Ingram’s Impact This Season

Currently, Brandon Ingram is tallying 22.2 points, 5.6 total rebounds, and 5.2 assists in 33.1 minutes played per game. On top of this, the former Most Improved Player of the Year is also averaging a three-point shooting percentage of 37.4 percent to go along with an effective field goal percentage of 53.0 percent. Ingram is also authoring an assists percentage of 27.8 percent, tied for his career-best in this regard, and a true shooting percentage of 56.0 percent. He is having a relatively efficient season which will certainly intrigue some teams searching for a wing on the open market.

Potential Suitors for the Small Forward

There is already a market materializing for Brandon Ingram on the trade market. The Sacramento Kings and Utah Jazz are a couple of teams that have expressed some interest in the six-foot-eight forward. There has also been talks of the Cleveland Cavaliers potentially netting Ingram in a trade considering their need at that position, despite their success this season.

Pay attention to the Miami Heat as well considering the Jimmy Butler drama that has taken place in the past month. If Miami does trade Butler, they will need a wing to help fill the void left by their star small forward. The San Antonio Spurs are also a dark-horse candidate to land Brandon Ingram. Ingram would potentially thrive as a third option alongside Victor Wembanyama and Chris Paul. All in all, the Pelicans have an array of options when it comes to trading their star small forward.