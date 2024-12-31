Featured

Pelicans Want to Deal Brandon Ingram by Trade Deadline

Author image
Mathew Huff
Twitter Facebook
Sports Editor
3 min read
NBA: Houston Rockets at New Orleans Pelicans

It is no secret by now that the New Orleans Pelicans and Brandon Ingram are ready to part ways. The team is hopeful to trade the small forward by the NBA Trade Deadline. This year’s NBA Trade Deadline is on February 6th, 2025. The Pelicans and Ingram have previously tried to come to terms on a new contract extension, but an agreement was unable to come to fruition.

The team reportedly wanted to sign the wing to an extension worth about $40 million per season. It should also be noted that Brandon Ingram will be an unrestricted free agent this coming offseason if does not agree to a new deal this year. The one-time All-Star recently signed with Klutch Sports to represent him, the same agency that represents LeBron James. If the New Orleans Pelicans want to trade Ingram, they must do it soon considering the NBA Trade Deadline is coming up sooner than many realize.  

New Orleans Pelicans Hopeful to Trade Brandon Ingram by February 6th Deadline 

Brandon Ingram’s Impact This Season 

Currently, Brandon Ingram is tallying 22.2 points, 5.6 total rebounds, and 5.2 assists in 33.1 minutes played per game. On top of this, the former Most Improved Player of the Year is also averaging a three-point shooting percentage of 37.4 percent to go along with an effective field goal percentage of 53.0 percent. Ingram is also authoring an assists percentage of 27.8 percent, tied for his career-best in this regard, and a true shooting percentage of 56.0 percent. He is having a relatively efficient season which will certainly intrigue some teams searching for a wing on the open market. 

Potential Suitors for the Small Forward

There is already a market materializing for Brandon Ingram on the trade market. The Sacramento Kings and Utah Jazz are a couple of teams that have expressed some interest in the six-foot-eight forward. There has also been talks of the Cleveland Cavaliers potentially netting Ingram in a trade considering their need at that position, despite their success this season.

Pay attention to the Miami Heat as well considering the Jimmy Butler drama that has taken place in the past month. If Miami does trade Butler, they will need a wing to help fill the void left by their star small forward. The San Antonio Spurs are also a dark-horse candidate to land Brandon Ingram. Ingram would potentially thrive as a third option alongside Victor Wembanyama and Chris Paul. All in all, the Pelicans have an array of options when it comes to trading their star small forward. 

Topics  
Featured NBA News and Rumors NBA Picks News Pelicans
Author image
Twitter Facebook

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Mathew Huff

Twitter Facebook
Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Related To Featured

Featured
NBA: Houston Rockets at New Orleans Pelicans

Pelicans Want to Deal Brandon Ingram by Trade Deadline

Author image Mathew Huff  •  4h
Featured
Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors chews on his mouthpiece.
Warriors Held a Players-Only Meeting Before Loss to Lakers
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Dec 26 2024
Featured
Jimmy Butler vs. Milwaukee
Jimmy Butler More Likely to Remain With Heat Past Deadline
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Dec 23 2024
Featured
NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Lakers
Thunder Agree to Four-Year Extension With Alex Caruso
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Dec 23 2024
Featured
NBA: Chicago Bulls at Philadelphia 76ers
Denver Nuggets Showing “Significant Interest,” in Zach LaVine
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Dec 18 2024
Featured
NBA: Preseason-Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns
Lakers Will Not Trade Anthony Davis or LeBron James
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Dec 17 2024
Featured
brandon-ingram-usatsi-1400
Three Ideal Landing Spots for Brandon Ingram
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Dec 11 2024
More News
Arrow to top