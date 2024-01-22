NFL News and Rumors

PFF Divisional Round Player Awards And Team of the Week

Dan Girolamo
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) rushes the ball past Buffalo Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd (56)

The Divisional Round lived up to expectations as the best football weekend all year. Which players shined in each game? Below, we explore PFF’s player awards from the Divisional Round and the PFF Team of the Week.

PFF Divisional Round Player Grades

Death, taxes, and Patrick Mahomes.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback added to his legacy with his first-ever road playoff victory – a 27-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills. Mahomes completed 17 of 23 passes for 215 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Mahomes was named PFF’s Offensive Player of the Week.

Mahomes’ top target, Travis Kelce, showed up in a big way against the Bills, catching five passes for 75 yards and two touchdowns.

The San Francisco 49ers defense came up huge in their 24-21 win over the Green Bay Packers. 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw made eight total tackles and two interceptions, including the game-sealing fourth-quarter pick. Greenlaw was named PFF’s Defensive Player of the Week.

PFF Divisional Round Team of the Week

QB: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
RB: Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions
WR: Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions
TE: Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
Flex: TE George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
LT: Taylor Decker, Detroit Lions
LG: Joe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs
C: Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs
RG: Trey Smith, Kansas City Chiefs
RT: Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions

EDGE: Greg Rousseau, Buffalo Bills
EDGE: Jadeveon Clowney, Baltimore Ravens
DI: Vita Vea, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DI: Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs
LB: Tyrel Dodson, Buffalo Bills
LB: Dre Greenlaw, San Francisco 49ers
CB: Jamel Dean, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CB: Deommodore Lenoir, San Francisco 49ers
S: Chamarri Conner, Kansas City Chiefs
S: Marcus Williams, Baltimore Ravens
Flex: CB Carlton Davis, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

K: Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens
P: Mitch Wishnowsky, San Francisco 49ers
K/PR: Steven Sims, Houston Texans
ST: Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
