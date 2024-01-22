PFF Divisional Round Player Awards And Team of the Week

The Divisional Round lived up to expectations as the best football weekend all year. Which players shined in each game? Below, we explore PFF’s player awards from the Divisional Round and the PFF Team of the Week.

PFF Divisional Round Player Grades

The highest-graded defenders from the Divisional Round pic.twitter.com/QkNVtPtKXX — PFF (@PFF) January 22, 2024

Death, taxes, and Patrick Mahomes.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback added to his legacy with his first-ever road playoff victory – a 27-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills. Mahomes completed 17 of 23 passes for 215 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Mahomes was named PFF’s Offensive Player of the Week.

Mahomes’ top target, Travis Kelce, showed up in a big way against the Bills, catching five passes for 75 yards and two touchdowns.

The San Francisco 49ers defense came up huge in their 24-21 win over the Green Bay Packers. 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw made eight total tackles and two interceptions, including the game-sealing fourth-quarter pick. Greenlaw was named PFF’s Defensive Player of the Week.

PFF Divisional Round Team of the Week

QB: Patrick Mahomes

TE: Travis Kelce PFF's Team of the Divisional Round https://t.co/UpnGpGOPOn — PFF (@PFF) January 22, 2024

QB: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

RB: Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

WR: Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

WR: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

TE: Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Flex: TE George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

LT: Taylor Decker, Detroit Lions

LG: Joe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs

C: Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs

RG: Trey Smith, Kansas City Chiefs

RT: Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions

EDGE: Greg Rousseau, Buffalo Bills

EDGE: Jadeveon Clowney, Baltimore Ravens

DI: Vita Vea, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DI: Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs

LB: Tyrel Dodson, Buffalo Bills

LB: Dre Greenlaw, San Francisco 49ers

CB: Jamel Dean, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

CB: Deommodore Lenoir, San Francisco 49ers

S: Chamarri Conner, Kansas City Chiefs

S: Marcus Williams, Baltimore Ravens

Flex: CB Carlton Davis, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

K: Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens

P: Mitch Wishnowsky, San Francisco 49ers

K/PR: Steven Sims, Houston Texans

ST: Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers