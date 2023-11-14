NFL News and Rumors

PFF Week 10 Player Grades And Team of the Week

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott

PFF’s Team of the Week is dominated by the Dallas Cowboys, who defeated the New York Giants by a score of 49-17 in Week 10. Below, we explore PFF’s top player grades and Team of the Week. 

PFF NFL Week 10 Player Grades

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (92.2) was spectacular on Sunday, completing 26-235 passes for 404 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. Prescott also rushed for 17 yards and one touchdown.

Dallas receiver Brandin Cooks and cornerback DaRon Bland also made PFF’s Team of the Week.

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (92.1) was terrific in a losing effort. Allen hauled in 11 receptions for 175 yards and two touchdowns in the Chargers’ 41-38 loss to the Detroit Lions.

The San Francisco 49ers snapped their three-game losing streak with an impressive 34-3 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Edge Nick Bosa was a menace for the 49ers with four pressures, two sacks, and one forced fumble.

NFL Week 10: PFF Team of the Week

QB: Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
RB: Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
WR: Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers
WR: Brandin Cooks, Dallas Cowboys
TE: Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals
Flex: TE T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings
LT: Bernhard Raimann, Indianapolis Colts
LG: Cole Strange, New England Patriots
C: Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions
RG: Will Fries, Indianapolis Colts
RT: Mike Onwenu, New England Patriots

EDGE: Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers
EDGE: Malcolm Koonce, Las Vegas Raiders
DI: Sheldon Rankins, Houston Texans
DI: Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants
LB: Foyesade Oluokun, Jacksonville Jaguars
LB: Robert Spillane, Las Vegas Raiders
CB: Donte Jackson, Carolina Panthers
CB: DaRon Bland, Dallas Cowboys
S: Jordan Whitehead, New York Jets
S: Julian Blackmon, Indianapolis Colts
Flex: CB Paulson Adebo, New Orleans Saints

K: Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks
P: Thomas Morstead, New York Jets
K/PR: Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Carolina Panthers
ST: Harrison Bryant, Cleveland Browns

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford

Rams QB Matthew Stafford: Will He Return In Week 11?

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  5min
NFL News and Rumors
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen
Broncos vs. Bills Same Game Parlay: +450 SGP For Monday Night Football
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  7h
NFL News and Rumors
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) catches a pass
Broncos vs. Bills Monday Night Football Props: James Cook Among Best Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  8h
NFL News and Rumors
Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian
Broncos vs. Bills: Monday Night Football Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  12h
NFL News and Rumors
Cleveland Browns
Kickers Rule: Five Week 10 NFL Games Decided In Closing Seconds
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  14h
NFL News and Rumors
lions take on chargers (1)
Fans Drool Over Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff Outdueling Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert During NFL Shootout At SoFi Stadium
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Nov 12 2023
NFL News and Rumors
oregon Utah sports betting super bowl joe burrow props
Joe Burrow Pays Homage To His Dad CFL Player Jimmy Burrow Before Bengals Week 10 Game
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Nov 12 2023
More News
Arrow to top