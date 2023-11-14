PFF Week 10 Player Grades And Team of the Week

PFF’s Team of the Week is dominated by the Dallas Cowboys, who defeated the New York Giants by a score of 49-17 in Week 10. Below, we explore PFF’s top player grades and Team of the Week.
PFF NFL Week 10 Player Grades
Who stood out in Week 10?
Notable grades/performances in Week 10 ⬇️https://t.co/ph8uFB7SdC
— PFF (@PFF) November 13, 2023
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (92.2) was spectacular on Sunday, completing 26-235 passes for 404 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. Prescott also rushed for 17 yards and one touchdown.
Dallas receiver Brandin Cooks and cornerback DaRon Bland also made PFF’s Team of the Week.
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (92.1) was terrific in a losing effort. Allen hauled in 11 receptions for 175 yards and two touchdowns in the Chargers’ 41-38 loss to the Detroit Lions.
The San Francisco 49ers snapped their three-game losing streak with an impressive 34-3 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Edge Nick Bosa was a menace for the 49ers with four pressures, two sacks, and one forced fumble.
NFL Week 10: PFF Team of the Week
QB: Dak Prescott
WR: Keenan Allen
DI: Dexter Lawrence
PFF's Team of NFL Week 10 ⬇️https://t.co/3BNztUhqTN
— PFF (@PFF) November 13, 2023
QB: Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
RB: Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
WR: Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers
WR: Brandin Cooks, Dallas Cowboys
TE: Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals
Flex: TE T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings
LT: Bernhard Raimann, Indianapolis Colts
LG: Cole Strange, New England Patriots
C: Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions
RG: Will Fries, Indianapolis Colts
RT: Mike Onwenu, New England Patriots
EDGE: Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers
EDGE: Malcolm Koonce, Las Vegas Raiders
DI: Sheldon Rankins, Houston Texans
DI: Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants
LB: Foyesade Oluokun, Jacksonville Jaguars
LB: Robert Spillane, Las Vegas Raiders
CB: Donte Jackson, Carolina Panthers
CB: DaRon Bland, Dallas Cowboys
S: Jordan Whitehead, New York Jets
S: Julian Blackmon, Indianapolis Colts
Flex: CB Paulson Adebo, New Orleans Saints
K: Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks
P: Thomas Morstead, New York Jets
K/PR: Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Carolina Panthers
ST: Harrison Bryant, Cleveland Browns