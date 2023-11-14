PFF Week 10 Player Grades And Team of the Week

PFF’s Team of the Week is dominated by the Dallas Cowboys, who defeated the New York Giants by a score of 49-17 in Week 10. Below, we explore PFF’s top player grades and Team of the Week.

PFF NFL Week 10 Player Grades

Who stood out in Week 10? Notable grades/performances in Week 10 ⬇️https://t.co/ph8uFB7SdC — PFF (@PFF) November 13, 2023

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (92.2) was spectacular on Sunday, completing 26-235 passes for 404 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. Prescott also rushed for 17 yards and one touchdown.

Dallas receiver Brandin Cooks and cornerback DaRon Bland also made PFF’s Team of the Week.

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (92.1) was terrific in a losing effort. Allen hauled in 11 receptions for 175 yards and two touchdowns in the Chargers’ 41-38 loss to the Detroit Lions.

The San Francisco 49ers snapped their three-game losing streak with an impressive 34-3 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Edge Nick Bosa was a menace for the 49ers with four pressures, two sacks, and one forced fumble.

NFL Week 10: PFF Team of the Week

QB: Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

RB: Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

WR: Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

WR: Brandin Cooks, Dallas Cowboys

TE: Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals

Flex: TE T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings

LT: Bernhard Raimann, Indianapolis Colts

LG: Cole Strange, New England Patriots

C: Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions

RG: Will Fries, Indianapolis Colts

RT: Mike Onwenu, New England Patriots

EDGE: Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers

EDGE: Malcolm Koonce, Las Vegas Raiders

DI: Sheldon Rankins, Houston Texans

DI: Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants

LB: Foyesade Oluokun, Jacksonville Jaguars

LB: Robert Spillane, Las Vegas Raiders

CB: Donte Jackson, Carolina Panthers

CB: DaRon Bland, Dallas Cowboys

S: Jordan Whitehead, New York Jets

S: Julian Blackmon, Indianapolis Colts

Flex: CB Paulson Adebo, New Orleans Saints

K: Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks

P: Thomas Morstead, New York Jets

K/PR: Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Carolina Panthers

ST: Harrison Bryant, Cleveland Browns