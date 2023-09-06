News

49ers DE Nick Bosa Signs Extension, Becomes NFL’s Highest-Paid Defensive Player

Dan Girolamo
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa

The holdout is over. San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa has agreed to a five-year, $170 million extension, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday.

Bosa’s contract includes $122.5 million guaranteed, which surpasses the $102 million mark set by his brother, Joey, who received $102 million guaranteed from the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020.

With the new deal, Bosa becomes the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history with $34 million annually, surpassing the $31.7 million average held by Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

The 49ers are also waiving all fines Bosa received during the holdout, which lasted 43 days.

Nick Bosa Likey To Play Week 1 Against Pittsburgh Steelers

With Bosa finally signing an extension, will he be ready for Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers?

When asked about Bosa’s availability, head coach Kyle Shanahan said that his star DT would need to have “a beer belly and be out of shape” to miss Sunday’s game.

Bosa has been training during the holdout, so he will most likely be ready to go. How many snaps he plays is unknown.

Bosa is coming off a career year in 2022, leading the league in sacks with 18.5. Bosa won the 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

News
Dan Girolamo

