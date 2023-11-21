PFF Week 11 Player Grades And Team of the Week

PFF’s Team of the Week featured multiple skill players in losing efforts. Below, we explore PFF’s top player grades for Week 11 and the Team of the Week.

PFF NFL Week 11 Player Grades

Highest-graded offensive player in week 11: JAYLEN WARREN 💪 pic.twitter.com/uYKypHJm9t — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) November 20, 2023

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (93.2) was the highest-graded offensive player in Week 11. Warren carried the ball nine times for 129 yards and one touchdown in a 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert did all he could in a 23-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Herbert completed 21-36 passes for 260 yards and two touchdowns. However, the Chargers’ receivers dropped six of Herbert’s passes.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland is having an All-Pro season. Bland had his fourth pick-six of the season against the Carolina Panthers in Dallas’ 33-10 victory.

NFL Week 11: PFF Team of the Week

QB: Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

RB: Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers

WR: Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

WR: Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers

TE: George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

Flex: WR Tank Dell, Houston Texans

LT: Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys

LG: Tyler Smith, Dallas Cowboys

C: Mitch Morse, Buffalo Bills

RG: Sam Cosmi, Washington Commanders

RT: Morgan Moses, Baltimore Ravens

EDGE: Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

EDGE: Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

DI: Kenny Clark, Green Bay Packers

DI: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams

LB: Tyrel Dodson, Buffalo Bills

LB: Devin Lloyd, Jacksonville Jaguars

CB: Rasul Douglas, Buffalo Bills

CB: DaRon Bland, Dallas Cowboys

S: Percy Butler, Washington Commanders

S: Isaiah Pola-Mao, Las Vegas Raiders

Flex: CB Jalen Ramsey, Miami Dolphins

K: Matt Prater, Arizona Cardinals

P: Corey Bojorquez, Cleveland Browns

K/PR: Charlie Jones, Cincinnati Bengals

ST: Dee Winters, San Francisco 49ers

*Subject to change after Monday Night Football