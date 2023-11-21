PFF Week 11 Player Grades And Team of the Week

PFF’s Team of the Week featured multiple skill players in losing efforts. Below, we explore PFF’s top player grades for Week 11 and the Team of the Week.
PFF NFL Week 11 Player Grades
Highest-graded offensive player in week 11:
JAYLEN WARREN
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (93.2) was the highest-graded offensive player in Week 11. Warren carried the ball nine times for 129 yards and one touchdown in a 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert did all he could in a 23-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Herbert completed 21-36 passes for 260 yards and two touchdowns. However, the Chargers’ receivers dropped six of Herbert’s passes.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland is having an All-Pro season. Bland had his fourth pick-six of the season against the Carolina Panthers in Dallas’ 33-10 victory.
NFL Week 11: PFF Team of the Week
QB: Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
RB: Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers
WR: Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins
WR: Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers
TE: George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
Flex: WR Tank Dell, Houston Texans
LT: Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys
LG: Tyler Smith, Dallas Cowboys
C: Mitch Morse, Buffalo Bills
RG: Sam Cosmi, Washington Commanders
RT: Morgan Moses, Baltimore Ravens
EDGE: Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys
EDGE: Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns
DI: Kenny Clark, Green Bay Packers
DI: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams
LB: Tyrel Dodson, Buffalo Bills
LB: Devin Lloyd, Jacksonville Jaguars
CB: Rasul Douglas, Buffalo Bills
CB: DaRon Bland, Dallas Cowboys
S: Percy Butler, Washington Commanders
S: Isaiah Pola-Mao, Las Vegas Raiders
Flex: CB Jalen Ramsey, Miami Dolphins
K: Matt Prater, Arizona Cardinals
P: Corey Bojorquez, Cleveland Browns
K/PR: Charlie Jones, Cincinnati Bengals
ST: Dee Winters, San Francisco 49ers
*Subject to change after Monday Night Football