PFF Week 12 Player Grades And Team of the Week

PFF’s Team of the Week featured the return of a starting running back in the NFC West. Below, we explore PFF’s top player grades from Week 12 and the site’s Team of the Week.
PFF NFL Week 12 Player Grades
Which players shined in Week 12?
Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams returned with a vengeance. In his first game since Oct. 15, Williams carried the ball 16 times for 143 yards. Williams also added six receptions for 61 yards and two touchdowns in a Rams’ 37-14 victory.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott turned in one of the highest game PFF grades of all time among QBs. Prescott completed 22 of 32 passes for 331 yards and four touchdowns in a Cowboys’ 45-10 win.
Green Bay Packers edge Rashan Gary was named PFF’s defensive player of the week. Gary had three sacks on four pressures and two forced fumbles in a Packers’ 29-22 win over the Detroit Lions.
NFL Week 12: PFF Team of the Week
QB: Dak Prescott
RB: Kyren Williams
QB: Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
RB: Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams
WR: Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints
WR: Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins
TE: Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers
Flex: WR Jalin Hyatt, New York Giants
LT: Trent Brown, New England Patriots
LG: Matthew Bergeron, Atlanta Falcons
C: Connor Williams, Miami Dolphins
RG: Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons
RT: Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions
EDGE: Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers
EDGE: Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers
DI: Karl Brooks, Green Bay Packers
DI: Christian Barmore, New England Patriots
LB: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Cleveland Browns
LB: Patrick Queen, Baltimore Ravens
CB: Ambry Thomas, San Francisco 49ers
CB: Ahkello Witherspoon, Los Angeles Rams
S: Jessie Bates III, Atlanta Falcons
S: Jevon Holland, Miami Dolphins
Flex: S Xavier McKinney, New York Giants
K: Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles
P: Thomas Morstead, New York Jets
K/PR: D’Wayne Eskridge, Seattle Seahawks
ST: Luke Gifford, Tennessee Titans
*Subject to change after Monday Night Football