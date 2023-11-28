NFL News and Rumors

PFF Week 12 Player Grades And Team of the Week

Dan Girolamo
Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams

PFF’s Team of the Week featured the return of a starting running back in the NFC West. Below, we explore PFF’s top player grades from Week 12 and the site’s Team of the Week.

PFF NFL Week 12 Player Grades

Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams returned with a vengeance. In his first game since Oct. 15, Williams carried the ball 16 times for 143 yards. Williams also added six receptions for 61 yards and two touchdowns in a Rams’ 37-14 victory.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott turned in one of the highest game PFF grades of all time among QBs. Prescott completed 22 of 32 passes for 331 yards and four touchdowns in a Cowboys’ 45-10 win.

Green Bay Packers edge Rashan Gary was named PFF’s defensive player of the week. Gary had three sacks on four pressures and two forced fumbles in a Packers’ 29-22 win over the Detroit Lions.

NFL Week 12: PFF Team of the Week

QB: Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
RB: Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams
WR: Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints
WR: Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins
TE: Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers
Flex: WR Jalin Hyatt, New York Giants
LT: Trent Brown, New England Patriots
LG: Matthew Bergeron, Atlanta Falcons
C: Connor Williams, Miami Dolphins
RG: Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons
RT: Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions

EDGE: Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers
EDGE: Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers
DI: Karl Brooks, Green Bay Packers
DI: Christian Barmore, New England Patriots
LB: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Cleveland Browns
LB: Patrick Queen, Baltimore Ravens
CB: Ambry Thomas, San Francisco 49ers
CB: Ahkello Witherspoon, Los Angeles Rams
S: Jessie Bates III, Atlanta Falcons
S: Jevon Holland, Miami Dolphins
Flex: S Xavier McKinney, New York Giants

K: Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles
P: Thomas Morstead, New York Jets
K/PR: D’Wayne Eskridge, Seattle Seahawks
ST: Luke Gifford, Tennessee Titans

*Subject to change after Monday Night Football

NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

