PFF Week 12 Player Grades And Team of the Week

PFF’s Team of the Week featured the return of a starting running back in the NFC West. Below, we explore PFF’s top player grades from Week 12 and the site’s Team of the Week.

PFF NFL Week 12 Player Grades

Which players shined in Week 12? Notable grades/performances from Sunday ⬇️https://t.co/RRPa6bqI92 — PFF (@PFF) November 27, 2023

Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams returned with a vengeance. In his first game since Oct. 15, Williams carried the ball 16 times for 143 yards. Williams also added six receptions for 61 yards and two touchdowns in a Rams’ 37-14 victory.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott turned in one of the highest game PFF grades of all time among QBs. Prescott completed 22 of 32 passes for 331 yards and four touchdowns in a Cowboys’ 45-10 win.

Green Bay Packers edge Rashan Gary was named PFF’s defensive player of the week. Gary had three sacks on four pressures and two forced fumbles in a Packers’ 29-22 win over the Detroit Lions.

NFL Week 12: PFF Team of the Week

QB: Dak Prescott

RB: Kyren Williams PFF's Team of Week 12 ⬇️https://t.co/9bk27kMPWC — PFF (@PFF) November 27, 2023

QB: Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

RB: Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

WR: Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

WR: Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins

TE: Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

Flex: WR Jalin Hyatt, New York Giants

LT: Trent Brown, New England Patriots

LG: Matthew Bergeron, Atlanta Falcons

C: Connor Williams, Miami Dolphins

RG: Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons

RT: Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions

EDGE: Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers

EDGE: Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers

DI: Karl Brooks, Green Bay Packers

DI: Christian Barmore, New England Patriots

LB: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Cleveland Browns

LB: Patrick Queen, Baltimore Ravens

CB: Ambry Thomas, San Francisco 49ers

CB: Ahkello Witherspoon, Los Angeles Rams

S: Jessie Bates III, Atlanta Falcons

S: Jevon Holland, Miami Dolphins

Flex: S Xavier McKinney, New York Giants

K: Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles

P: Thomas Morstead, New York Jets

K/PR: D’Wayne Eskridge, Seattle Seahawks

ST: Luke Gifford, Tennessee Titans

*Subject to change after Monday Night Football