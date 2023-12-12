PFF Week 14 Player Grades And Team of the Week

PFF’s Team of the Week featured an AFC West quarterback who has led his team into playoff contention. Below, we explore PFF’s top player grades from Week 14 and the Team of the Week.
PFF NFL Week 14 Player Grades
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is playing his best football in a long time. Wilson completed 21 of 33 passes for 224 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in a Broncos 24-7 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The Broncos have won six of their last seven games to get to 7-6.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London was a monster all day, catching 10 receptions for 172 yards. London was named PFF’s Offensive Player of the Week.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett continued his dominant season with three hits, four hurries, and a 33.3% pass-rush win rate in the Browns’ 31-27 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Garrett won PFF’s Defensive Player of the Week.
NFL Week 14: PFF Team of the Week
QB: Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos
RB: Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
WR: Drake London, Atlanta Falcons
WR: Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers
TE: Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars
Flex: Breece Hall, New York Jets
LT: Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans
LG: Joe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs
C: Will Clapp, Los Angeles Chargers
RG: Jon Feliciano, San Francisco 49ers
RT: Morgan Moses, Baltimore Ravens
EDGE: Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns
EDGE: Josh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars
DI: B.J. Hill, Cincinnati Bengals
DI: Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers
LB: Ivan Pace Jr., Minnesota Vikings
LB: Markquese Bell, Dallas Cowboys
CB: L’Jarius Sneed, Kansas City Chiefs
CB: Michael Davis, Los Angeles Chargers
S: Ji’Ayir Brown, San Francisco 49ers
S: Josh Metellus, Minnesota Vikings
Flex: CB Martin Emerson Jr., Cleveland Browns
K: Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys
P: Riley Dixon, Denver Broncos
K/PR: Tylan Wallace, Baltimore Ravens
ST: Miles Killebrew, Pittsburgh Steelers
*Subject to change after Monday Night Football