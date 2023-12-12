NFL News and Rumors

PFF Week 14 Player Grades And Team of the Week

Dan Girolamo
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) runs the ball

PFF’s Team of the Week featured an AFC West quarterback who has led his team into playoff contention. Below, we explore PFF’s top player grades from Week 14 and the Team of the Week.

PFF NFL Week 14 Player Grades

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is playing his best football in a long time. Wilson completed 21 of 33 passes for 224 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in a Broncos 24-7 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The Broncos have won six of their last seven games to get to 7-6.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London was a monster all day, catching 10 receptions for 172 yards. London was named PFF’s Offensive Player of the Week.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett continued his dominant season with three hits, four hurries, and a 33.3% pass-rush win rate in the Browns’ 31-27 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Garrett won PFF’s Defensive Player of the Week.

NFL Week 14: PFF Team of the Week

QB: Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos
RB: Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
WR: Drake London, Atlanta Falcons
WR: Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers
TE: Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars
Flex: Breece Hall, New York Jets
LT: Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans
LG: Joe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs
C: Will Clapp, Los Angeles Chargers
RG: Jon Feliciano, San Francisco 49ers
RT: Morgan Moses, Baltimore Ravens

EDGE: Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns
EDGE: Josh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars
DI: B.J. Hill, Cincinnati Bengals
DI: Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers
LB: Ivan Pace Jr., Minnesota Vikings
LB: Markquese Bell, Dallas Cowboys
CB: L’Jarius Sneed, Kansas City Chiefs
CB: Michael Davis, Los Angeles Chargers
S: Ji’Ayir Brown, San Francisco 49ers
S: Josh Metellus, Minnesota Vikings
Flex: CB Martin Emerson Jr., Cleveland Browns

K: Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys
P: Riley Dixon, Denver Broncos
K/PR: Tylan Wallace, Baltimore Ravens
ST: Miles Killebrew, Pittsburgh Steelers

*Subject to change after Monday Night Football

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
