PFF Week 14 Player Grades And Team of the Week

PFF’s Team of the Week featured an AFC West quarterback who has led his team into playoff contention. Below, we explore PFF’s top player grades from Week 14 and the Team of the Week.

PFF NFL Week 14 Player Grades

Highest-graded WRs in Week 14 so far 👀 pic.twitter.com/1kzqFUpIA7 — PFF (@PFF) December 11, 2023

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is playing his best football in a long time. Wilson completed 21 of 33 passes for 224 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in a Broncos 24-7 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The Broncos have won six of their last seven games to get to 7-6.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London was a monster all day, catching 10 receptions for 172 yards. London was named PFF’s Offensive Player of the Week.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett continued his dominant season with three hits, four hurries, and a 33.3% pass-rush win rate in the Browns’ 31-27 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Garrett won PFF’s Defensive Player of the Week.

NFL Week 14: PFF Team of the Week

PFF TEAM OF WEEK 14https://t.co/5wBDz4zHwk — PFF (@PFF) December 11, 2023

QB: Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos

RB: Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

WR: Drake London, Atlanta Falcons

WR: Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers

TE: Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars

Flex: Breece Hall, New York Jets

LT: Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans

LG: Joe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs

C: Will Clapp, Los Angeles Chargers

RG: Jon Feliciano, San Francisco 49ers

RT: Morgan Moses, Baltimore Ravens

EDGE: Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

EDGE: Josh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars

DI: B.J. Hill, Cincinnati Bengals

DI: Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers

LB: Ivan Pace Jr., Minnesota Vikings

LB: Markquese Bell, Dallas Cowboys

CB: L’Jarius Sneed, Kansas City Chiefs

CB: Michael Davis, Los Angeles Chargers

S: Ji’Ayir Brown, San Francisco 49ers

S: Josh Metellus, Minnesota Vikings

Flex: CB Martin Emerson Jr., Cleveland Browns

K: Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys

P: Riley Dixon, Denver Broncos

K/PR: Tylan Wallace, Baltimore Ravens

ST: Miles Killebrew, Pittsburgh Steelers

*Subject to change after Monday Night Football