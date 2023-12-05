NFL Week 14 Power Rankings: 49ers Are The Team to Beat

Rank Team Super Bowl Odds Notes

1 San Francisco 49ers (9-3) +300 San Francisco walked the walk and talked the talk in their 42-19 over the Eagles. When healthy, the 49ers have the best claim to be the NFL’s best team.

2 Philadelphia Eagles (10-2)

+575 Philly’s luck ran out against the 49ers. The Eagles’ defense allowed touchdowns on six straight possessions in their 42-19 loss. The Eagles signed free agent Shaquille Leonard to help their struggling linebacker unit.

3 Dallas Cowboys (9-3)

+900 For the first time in nearly a calendar year, the Dallas Cowboys defeated a team with a winning record. Dak Prescott continued his sensation season with a 299-yard, three-touchdown performance. Dallas will look to avenge their loss to Philadelphia on Sunday night.

4 Baltimore Ravens (9-3) +600 The Ravens had a bye in Week 13. Baltimore is in a great position to secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The first order of business is to defeat the Rams on Sunday.

5 Kansas City Chiefs (8-4)

+575 Kansas City is not the same team from last season. The non-pass interference call against the Packers was horrible, but the Chiefs were thoroughly outplayed in their 27-19 loss. Sunday’s game against the Bills feels like a fork-in-the-road moment for Kansas City.

6 Detroit Lions (9-3)

+1400 After Detroit jumped out to a 21-0 lead, the Lions were outscored 28-12 to finish the game. However, Detroit still found a way to hold on 33-28. The Lions of years past would have lost this game. Detroit still has a shot at the No. 1 seed.

7 Miami Dolphins (9-3)

+800 Tyreek Hill should be the MVP frontrunner after a 157-yard, two-touchdown performance in a Dolphins’ 45-15 win over the Commanders. Hill needs 519 yards in the final five games to become the first WR to surpass 2,000 yards receiving in one season.

8 Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4)

+2000 The Jaguars lost the battle and (potentially) the war on Monday Night Football. The Jags fell 34-31 to the Bengals in overtime. More importantly, Trevor Lawrence sprained his ankle. If Lawrence has to miss significant time, can the Jaguars hold onto their one-game lead in the AFC South?

9 Cleveland Browns (7-5)

+8000 The Browns were in most of the game against the Rams despite the 36-19 loss. Joe Flacco deserves another start after throwing for 254 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Browns play the Jaguars without Trevor Lawrence in Week 14.

10 Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5) +8000 After gaining over 400 yards of total offense in Week 12, the Steelers resorted to their old ways in a disappointing 24-10 loss to the Cardinals. Kenny Pickett will be out for a few weeks with an ankle injury. Mitch Trubisky gets the start in Week 14 against the New England Patriots.

11 Seattle Seahawks (6-6)

+8000 The Seahawks gave the Cowboys everything they could handle, but in the end, Seattle came up short against Dallas. On the positive side, Geno Smith looked like 2022 Geno, with 334 yards and three touchdowns. Things don’t get any easier for the Seahawks as they travel south to play the 49ers on Sunday.

12 Houston Texans (7-5)

+5000 In what felt like a playoff game, the Texans edged out the Broncos 22-17 thanks to a last-second defensive stand. Unfortunately, the Texans’ magical season will have to go on without Tank Dell, who suffered a season-ending leg injury in Week 13.

13 Buffalo Bills (6-6)

+3300 The Bills had a bye in Week 13. After a backbreaking loss to the Eagles in Week 12, the Bills will play for their playoff lives on Sunday against the Chiefs. Buffalo will be well-rested against the Chiefs. It’s do or die in Buffalo.

14 Indianapolis Colts (7-5)

+10000 Gardner Minshew has saved the Colts’ season. Yet, it feels like the NFL media is not talking about it. With Anthony Richardson out for the season, Minshew has the Colts in the playoff hunt at 7-5. The schedule is very manageable over the final five games, starting with a trip to Cincinnati on Sunday.

15 Denver Broncos (6-6) +15000 The Broncos five-game winning streak ended in Week 13 against the Texans. Denver had multiple chances to take the lead on their final possession, but Russell Wilson and the offense could not find the end zone. The Broncos head to SoFi to play the Chargers in a must-win game for both teams.

16 Cincinnati Bengals (6-6) +10000 The season of the backup QB wrote another chapter in Week 13, as Jake Browning led the Bengals to a 34-31 come-from-behind overtime victory over the Jaguars. Browning completed 32-37 passes for 354 yards and one touchdown. Can Browning continue the magic against the Colts?

17 Green Bay Packers (6-6) +8000 It was unclear in the middle of the season if Jordan Love would be the quarterback for the Packers in 2024. Love ended that debate on Sunday night with a tremendous performance in a win over the Chiefs. Love threw for 267 yards and three touchdowns in a 27-19. The Packers are back in the playoff hunt as they head to MetLife to play the Giants on Monday Night Football.

18 Minnesota Vikings (6-6)

+10000 The Vikings had a bye in Week 13. Kevin O’Connell has yet to name a starter for the Vikings’ Week 14 game against the Raiders. However, the Vikings should have star WR Justin Jefferson back in their lineup on Sunday.

19 Los Angeles Rams (6-6) +10000 The Rams are a different team with Kyren Williams in the lineup, as evidenced in their 36-19 win over the Browns. By winning three straight games, the Rams are currently listed as No. 8 in the NFC playoff picture, one spot behind the seventh and final playoff seed.

20 Atlanta Falcons (6-6)

+8000 The Falcons didn’t win any style points in their 13-8 victory over the Jets. However, this is the NFL, not college football, so wins and losses matter. The Falcons remain at the top of the NFC South with a 6-6 record. Atlanta plays Tampa at home on Sunday.

21 Las Vegas Raiders (5-7)

+40000 The Raiders had a bye in Week 13. While not officially eliminated from contention, the Raiders need many things to happen to make the playoffs. It all starts with a win over Minnesota in Week 14.

22 New Orleans Saints (5-7) +12500 The New Orleans Saints are at the top of the list of most disappointing teams in 2023. With their weapons on offense combined with a tough defense, the Saints should not be under .500. New Orleans must make a coaching change this offseason.

23 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7)

+15000 Credit to the Bucs for continuing to play for Todd Bowles and Baker Mayfield. Mike Evans notched his 10th straight 1,000-yard season in the Bucs’ 21-18 win over the Panthers. Don’t be surprised if the Bucs beat the Falcons in Week 14.

24 Los Angeles Chargers (5-7) +10000 The Chargers did not score a touchdown on Sunday. Yet, they still managed to win (and cover) against the Patriots by a score of 6-0. The Chargers aren’t going anywhere in 2023. However, they can keep their playoff hopes alive with a win over the Broncos in Week 14.

25 Chicago Bears (4-8)

+75000 The Bears had a bye in Week 13. If the season ended today, the Bears would hold the No. 1 (via Carolina) and No. 5 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Bears could pair Caleb Williams and the best offensive tackle with a new offensive-minded head coach. That could fix their franchise overnight.

26 Tennessee Titans (4-8)

+50000 Tennessee is in no man’s land for the rest of 2023. The Titans have too much pride to tank. However, Tennessee does not have the talent to win many more games. It’s the worst spot to be in the NFL. With that said, the Titans head to Miami to play the Dolphins on Monday night. Good luck.

27 New York Giants (4-8) +100000 The Giants had a bye in Week 13. Even during their off week, the entire Internet cannot stop talking about quarterback Tommy DeVito aka Jersey Juice aka Tommy Cutlets. Brian Daboll announced he’s sticking with DeVito as the starter for the Giants’ Monday night game against the Packers.

28 Washington Commanders (4-9) +150000 What is Washington going to do in the offseason? Ron Rivera will not be the coach in 2024. What will the team do with offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy? Sam Howell has shown flashes of potential, but will the Commanders try to upgrade the quarterback position?

29 New York Jets (4-8)

+30000 How did the Jets beat the Eagles? Seriously, this offense is a dumpster fire. Every other team in the league seems to have found a competent backup quarterback. Yet, the Jets have tried three backups, and all three have struggled. Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas will be on the hot seat when the 2024 season starts.

30 Arizona Cardinals (3-10)

+200000 Arizona holds the No. 3 pick in the draft, which isn’t bad considering they could take WR Marvin Harrison Jr. to pair with Kyler Murray. However, Arizona hurt its chances for a top-two pick with their victory over the Steelers.

31 New England Patriots (2-9)

+200000 The Patriots did not allow a touchdown against the Chargers. To win a game, however, your offense needs to score, something the Patriots didn’t do in their 6-0 loss. With the loss, the Pats now hold the No. 2 pick in the draft.