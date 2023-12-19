PFF Week 15 Player Grades And Team Of The Week

PFF’s Team of the Week featured a former No. 1 pick and a red-hot running back from Buffalo. Below, we explore PFF’s top player grades from Week 15 and the Team of the Week.

PFF NFL Week 15 Player Grades

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield had a great week at Lambeau Field. Mayfield went 22 of 38 for 381 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions in Tampa’s 34-20 win over the Green Bay Packers. The Buccaneers are tied with the New Orleans Saints at 7-7 in the NFC South. However, Tampa holds the tiebreaker over New Orleans.

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook was named PFF’s Offensive Player of the Week. Cook was the best player against the Cowboys in a 31-10 win, rushing for 179 yards and one touchdown. Cook also had 42 receiving yards and one touchdown.

After his dominant day against the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins edge Bradley Chubb was named PFF’s Defensive Player of the Week. Chubb registered four sacks and two forced fumbles in a Dolphins 30-0 victory over the Jets.

NFL Week 15: PFF Team of the Week

QB: Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

RB: James Cook, Buffalo Bills

WR: Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins

WR: Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TE: Hunter Henry, New England Patriots

Flex: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

LT: D.J. Humphries, Arizona Cardinals

LG: Cordell Volson, Cincinnati Bengals

C: Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions

RG: Jon Feliciano, San Francisco 49ers

RT: Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions

EDGE: Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

EDGE: Bradley Chubb, Miami Dolphins

DI: Dalvin Tomlinson, Cleveland Browns

DI: DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis Colts

LB: Germaine Pratt, Cincinnati Bengals

LB: Duke Riley, Miami Dolphins

CB: Jack Jones, Las Vegas Raiders

CB: Charvarius Ward, San Francisco 49ers

S: Ronnie Hickman Jr., Cleveland Browns

S: Rayshawn Jenkins, Jacksonville Jaguars

Flex: CB Mike Hilton, Cincinnati Bengals

K: Ka’imi Fairbairn, Houston Texans

P: JK Scott, Los Angeles Chargers

K/PR: Steven Sims, Houston Texans

ST: DJ Turner, Las Vegas Raiders

*Subject to change after Monday Night Football