PFF Week 15 Player Grades And Team Of The Week

Dan Girolamo
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4)

PFF’s Team of the Week featured a former No. 1 pick and a red-hot running back from Buffalo. Below, we explore PFF’s top player grades from Week 15 and the Team of the Week.

PFF NFL Week 15 Player Grades

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield had a great week at Lambeau Field. Mayfield went 22 of 38 for 381 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions in Tampa’s 34-20 win over the Green Bay Packers. The Buccaneers are tied with the New Orleans Saints at 7-7 in the NFC South. However, Tampa holds the tiebreaker over New Orleans.

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook was named PFF’s Offensive Player of the Week. Cook was the best player against the Cowboys in a 31-10 win, rushing for 179 yards and one touchdown. Cook also had 42 receiving yards and one touchdown.

After his dominant day against the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins edge Bradley Chubb was named PFF’s Defensive Player of the Week. Chubb registered four sacks and two forced fumbles in a Dolphins 30-0 victory over the Jets.

NFL Week 15: PFF Team of the Week

QB: Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
RB: James Cook, Buffalo Bills
WR: Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins
WR: Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TE: Hunter Henry, New England Patriots
Flex: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions
LT: D.J. Humphries, Arizona Cardinals
LG: Cordell Volson, Cincinnati Bengals
C: Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions
RG: Jon Feliciano, San Francisco 49ers
RT: Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions

EDGE: Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns
EDGE: Bradley Chubb, Miami Dolphins
DI: Dalvin Tomlinson, Cleveland Browns
DI: DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis Colts
LB: Germaine Pratt, Cincinnati Bengals
LB: Duke Riley, Miami Dolphins
CB: Jack Jones, Las Vegas Raiders
CB: Charvarius Ward, San Francisco 49ers
S: Ronnie Hickman Jr., Cleveland Browns
S: Rayshawn Jenkins, Jacksonville Jaguars
Flex: CB Mike Hilton, Cincinnati Bengals

K: Ka’imi Fairbairn, Houston Texans
P: JK Scott, Los Angeles Chargers
K/PR: Steven Sims, Houston Texans
ST: DJ Turner, Las Vegas Raiders

*Subject to change after Monday Night Football

NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
