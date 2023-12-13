NFL Week 15 Power Rankings: Ravens Rule The AFC

Rank Team Super Bowl Odds Notes

1 San Francisco 49ers (10-3) +240 No change at the top, as the San Francisco 49ers remain the best team in the NFL. If the 49ers win out, the road to the Super Bowl in the NFC will go through San Francisco.

2 Dallas Cowboys (10-3)

+575 The Cowboys are rolling. Dallas dominated Philadelphia 33-13 in a game that was never close. The Cowboys must reach the NFC Championship for 2023 to be considered a successful season.

3 Baltimore Ravens (10-3) +700 The Ravens needed a punt return touchdown in overtime to beat the Rams 37-31. With a win and losses by the Chiefs and Dolphins, Baltimore controls its destiny for the No. 1 seed.

4 Philadelphia Eagles (10-3)

+750 The Eagles end their four-game gauntlet against teams with winning records at 2-2, which is probably the right record. Philly is still a great team, but their defense needs to be fixed before the playoffs.

5 Kansas City Chiefs (8-5)

+700 It’s not shocking that the Chiefs lost at home to a desperate Buffalo Bills team. The surprise was seeing the reactions toward the officials expressed by Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. The wide receivers continue to cost the Chiefs.

6 Detroit Lions (9-4)

+2000 Detroit took a step back in Week 14 with their 28-13 loss to the Bears. The 49ers, Cowboys, and Eagles are a tier above the Lions. Can Detroit join the top tie by the end of the season?

7 Miami Dolphins (9-4)

+800 The Dolphins collapsed on Monday night, blowing a 14-point lead in the final three minutes to lose 28-27. Miami’s hope for the No. 1 seed took a huge hit with the loss. After the Jets, Miami ends the season with games against the Cowboys, Ravens, and Bills.

8 Cleveland Browns (8-5)

+5000 “Cool” Joe Flacco can still sling it. The 38-year-old threw for 311 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception in a 31-27 win over the Jaguars. With an elite defense, Cleveland will be a tough out in the playoffs.

9 Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5)

+2500 Even with Trevor Lawrence in the lineup, the Jaguars never had the lead in their 31-27 loss. The Texans and Colts lost in Week 14, meaning the Jaguars remain one game ahead in the AFC South. The Jaguars play Baltimore on Sunday Night Football.

10 Buffalo Bills (7-6)

+1600 With their backs against the wall, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills to Kansas City and escaped with a 20-17 win. The magic record the Bills need to reach is likely 10-7. Buffalo welcomes Dallas to Orchard Park in a massive game on Sunday afternoon.

11 Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6) +15000 The Steelers are coming off arguably the two worst losses of the season to the Cardinals and Patriots. Kenny Pickett remains out, meaning Mitch Trubisky will start in Week 15 against the Colts. It’s not a must-win, but it’s pretty close to it.

12 Denver Broncos (7-6) +8000 The Broncos continued their hot streak in Week 14, beating the Chargers by a score of 24-7. The Broncos have won six of their last seven games. Denver is only one game behind Kansas City for first place in the AFC West.

13 Cincinnati Bengals (7-6) +10000 Thanks to the emergence of Jake Browning, the Bengals remain in the hunt for the playoffs after a 34-14 win over the Colts. The Bengals welcome the Vikings to Cincinnati on Saturday afternoon.

14 Houston Texans (7-6)

+8000 The Texans’ playoff chances took a hit after the 30-6 loss to the Jets. The fate of their season lies in the hands of C.J. Stroud, who is in concussion protocol. If Stroud misses multiple games, Houston’s season will be over.

15 Seattle Seahawks (6-7)

+12500 No team in the playoff hunt needs a win more than the Seahawks. Seattle is now 1-5 in their last six games. Geno Smith’s status remains unclear for Monday night’s game against Philadelphia. Drew Lock must play the game of his life to defeat the Eagles.

16 Indianapolis Colts (7-6)

+15000 The Colts were outgained by over 100 yards in the team’s 34-14 loss to the Bengals. Indianapolis’ running game only gained 46 yards, well below their season average of 110.5. The Colts travel to Pittsburgh on Saturday for a game with massive playoff implications.

17 Minnesota Vikings (7-6)

+10000 In one of the worst games you’ll ever watch, the Vikings escaped Las Vegas with a 3-0 victory. The Joshua Dobbs experience is over for now, with Nick Mullens starting under center in Week 15. Justin Jefferson left the game with a rib injury, but reports say he avoided a significant injury.

18 Green Bay Packers (6-7) +12500 The Packers blew an opportunity to put some space between themselves and the rest of the NFC Wild Cards with their loss to the New York Giants. Jordan Love played his worst game in a month, and the defense let Tommy DeVito execute a game-winning drive with 90 seconds on the clock. The Packers play the Bucs in Green Bay on Sunday.

19 Los Angeles Rams (6-7) +10000 The Rams showed a lot of heart and grit in their 37-31 loss to the Ravens. Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua, and Kyren Williams are becoming a solid three-headed offensive monster. Rams begin a stretch of three winnable games in a row with the Commanders in Week 15.

20 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7)

+15000 We’ve reached the NFC South portion of the power rankings, where no team wants to take control of the division. Thanks to a Cade Otton touchdown from Baker Mayfield with 31 seconds left, the Bucs beat the Falcons to move into first place in the NFC South via tiebreaker. The Bucs play the Packers in Lambeau in Week 15.

21 Atlanta Falcons (6-7)

+12500 A Falcons’ blog said Atlanta is the “NFL’s most consistently inconsistent team.” I could not have said it any better myself. Until Atlanta gets a better quarterback, the Falcons will continue to lose close games.

22 New Orleans Saints (6-7) +12500 The Saints beat the Panthers 28-6 because Carolina is the worst team in the NFL. The bigger story involves Derek Carr and certain members of the Saints offense who were shown screaming at the quarterback at various points during the game. Is it Jameis time?

23 Chicago Bears (5-8)

+50000 The Bears, who were on the brink of firing coach Matt Eberflus a few weeks ago, are now one game out of a playoff spot after a 28-13 victory over the Lions. Since the Montez Sweat joined the lineup in Week 9, the Bears defense ranks in the top 6 in nearly every statistical category.

24 Tennessee Titans (5-8)

+50000 Teams down 14 with under three minutes to go were 0 -767 since 2016 until the Titans came back to beat the Dolphins 28-27. Mike Vrabel’s guys were never going to give up on the season. The Titans will look to play spoiler for the second straight week when they play the Texans on Sunday.

25 New York Jets (5-8)

+25000 This version of Zach Wilson is who the Jets drafted with the No. 2 overall pick. Wilson completed 27 of 36 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-6 win over the Texans. The Jets’ playoff chances remain slim, especially with a game against the Dolphins on Sunday.

26 Los Angeles Chargers (5-8) +50000 The Chargers’ disappointing season continued in Week 14 with a 24-7 loss to the Denver Broncos. To make matters worse, Justin Herbert fractured his right index finger and will miss the rest of the season. This team will look very different in 2024.

27 New York Giants (5-8) +50000 Tommy “Cutlets” DeVito is quickly becoming the story of the NFL season. DeVito led the Giants down the field with 90 seconds left to set up the game-winning field goal against the Packers. Somehow, the Giants are one game behind the final playoff spot. New York will look to make it four straight against the Saints in Week 15.

28 Las Vegas Raiders (5-8)

+75000 Games don’t get any uglier than Vikings vs. Raiders. The 3-0 score ties the lowest-scoring game in NFL history. The Raiders need to undergo a complete rebuild in the offseason. Finding a new coach and quarterback will be the first two tasks.

29 Washington Commanders (4-9) +100000 Washington had a bye in Week 14. What will Josh Harris do in his first offseason as the owner? Will he try to lure Bill Belichick away from the Patriots, or will he go the offensive coordinator route and hire someone like Detroit’s Ben Johnson? The Commanders head west to play the Rams.

30 Arizona Cardinals (3-10)

+200000 Arizona had a bye in Week 14. The more the season progresses, the more I’m convinced the Cardinals will keep Kyler Murray and draft Marvin Harrison Jr. if they have the No. 3 pick. The Cardinals play the 49ers in Arizona on Sunday afternoon.

31 New England Patriots (3-10)

ELIMINATED Despite the win against the Steelers, the Patriots were eliminated from playoff contention at the earliest point since 2000. There are conflicting reports out of Boston that Bill Belichick is out at the end of the season. Strap in for an interesting offseason.