NFL News and Rumors

Chargers QB Justin Herbert Out For Season: Who Will Replace Him?

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws against the Denver Broncos

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will not play another down this season. The Chargers announced Herbert will have surgery on his fractured right index finger and will be placed on injured reserve, effectively ending his season. Who will replace Herbert?

Chargers QB Justin Herbert Out For Season

Herbert suffered the injury to his finger in the second quarter of Sunday’s 24-7 loss to the Denver Broncos. Although he finished the series, Herbert went to the locker room after the drive ended and never returned.

Herbert had also been dealing with an injured finger on his non-throwing hand.

Herbert ended his disappointing 2023 season with 3,134 yards, 20 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

Who Will Replace Justin Herbert?

With Herbert out for the season, Easton Stick will start at quarterback.

Stick finished the game for the Chargers this past Sunday when Herbert left the game. Stick completed 13 of 24 passes for 179 yards.

After starting 4-4, the Chargers have lost four of their last five games to sit at 5-8. It’s a far cry from the 2022 season when the Chargers qualified for the playoffs.

Stick and the Chargers travel to Las Vegas to play the Raiders on Thursday Night Football in Week 15.

Topics  
Chargers NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors

NFL: Mahomes Apologizes For Reaction Towards Officials Following Sunday’s Loss

Author image Colin Lynch  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
College Football Teams With The Most Heisman Trophy Winners
College Football Teams With The Most Heisman Trophy Winners
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson (6)
NFL Week 15: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  14h
NFL News and Rumors
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) runs the ball
PFF Week 14 Player Grades And Team of the Week
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  17h
NFL News and Rumors
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10)
Monday Night Football Week 14 Same Game Parlay
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Dec 11 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (11)
Titans vs. Dolphins, Packers vs. Giants Monday Night Football Player Props
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Dec 11 2023
NFL News and Rumors
How Much Do NFL Refs Make? NFL Referee Salary, Playoff Bonuses, & Other Jobs
How Much Do NFL Refs Make? NFL Referee Salary, Playoff Bonuses, & Other Jobs
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Dec 11 2023
More News
Arrow to top