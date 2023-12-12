Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will not play another down this season. The Chargers announced Herbert will have surgery on his fractured right index finger and will be placed on injured reserve, effectively ending his season. Who will replace Herbert?

Chargers QB Justin Herbert Out For Season

injury update: justin herbert will undergo surgery today to repair a fracture to his right index finger. he will be placed on injured reserve. — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 12, 2023

Herbert suffered the injury to his finger in the second quarter of Sunday’s 24-7 loss to the Denver Broncos. Although he finished the series, Herbert went to the locker room after the drive ended and never returned.

Herbert had also been dealing with an injured finger on his non-throwing hand.

Herbert ended his disappointing 2023 season with 3,134 yards, 20 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

Who Will Replace Justin Herbert?

#Chargers QB Justin Herbert is out for the season following surgery to repair the broken index finger on his right hand, per me and @MikeGarafolo. Easton Stick steps in for the rest of 2023. Coach Brandon Staley said they would do what’s best for him long-term. This is it. pic.twitter.com/pQf4rNYTQh — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 12, 2023

With Herbert out for the season, Easton Stick will start at quarterback.

Stick finished the game for the Chargers this past Sunday when Herbert left the game. Stick completed 13 of 24 passes for 179 yards.

After starting 4-4, the Chargers have lost four of their last five games to sit at 5-8. It’s a far cry from the 2022 season when the Chargers qualified for the playoffs.

Stick and the Chargers travel to Las Vegas to play the Raiders on Thursday Night Football in Week 15.