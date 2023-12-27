PFF Week 16 Player Grades And Team Of The Week

PFF’s Team of the Week featured a Browns wide receiver who broke a franchise record in a win over the Texans. Below, we explore PFF’s top player grades from Week 16 and the PFF Team of the Week.

PFF NFL Week 16 Player Grades

The highest-graded WRs in Week 16 🎄 pic.twitter.com/8KaYYdYhko — PFF (@PFF) December 26, 2023

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper went off in the Browns’ 36-22 win over the Houston Texans. Cooper set a franchise record for receiving yards with 265 on 11 receptions with two touchdowns. Cooper was named PFF’s Offensive Player of the Week.

Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson may have strengthened his MVP case in the Ravens’ 33-19 win over the 49ers. However, safety Kyle Hamilton was arguably the best player on the field. Hamilton was all over the field, intercepting two passes, breaking up one pass, and registering a tackle for a loss. Hamilton was named PFF’s Defensive Player of the Week.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford continues to turn back the clock and play like it’s 2011. Stafford completed 24 of 34 passes for 328 yards and two touchdowns in a Rams’ 30-22 win over the New Orleans Saints.

NFL Week 16: PFF Team of the Week

The highest-graded QBs from Week 16 🎯 pic.twitter.com/tzfZDKsiID — PFF (@PFF) December 26, 2023

QB: Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

RB: Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers

WR: Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns

WR: George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers

TE: Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears

Flex: WR Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

LT: Terron Armstead, Miami Dolphins

LG: Isaac Seumalo, Pittsburgh Steelers

C: Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions

RG: Graham Glasgow, Detroit Lions

RT: Rob Havenstein, Los Angeles Rams

EDGE: Za’Darius Smith, Cleveland Browns

EDGE: Alex Highsmith, Pittsburgh Steelers

DI: Christian Barmore, New England Patriots

DI: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams

LB: Devin White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

LB: Ernest Jones, Los Angeles Rams

CB: Kyler Gordon, Chicago Bears

CB: Quentin Lake, Los Angeles Rams

S: Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens

S: Ifeatu Melifonwu, Detroit Lions

Flex: Brian Branch, Detroit Lions

K: Jason Sanders, Miami Dolphins

P: Corey Bojorquez, Cleveland Browns

K/PR: Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans

ST: Brandon Smith, Philadelphia Eagles