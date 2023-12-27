NFL News and Rumors

PFF Week 16 Player Grades And Team Of The Week

Dan Girolamo
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2)

PFF’s Team of the Week featured a Browns wide receiver who broke a franchise record in a win over the Texans. Below, we explore PFF’s top player grades from Week 16 and the PFF Team of the Week.

PFF NFL Week 16 Player Grades

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper went off in the Browns’ 36-22 win over the Houston Texans. Cooper set a franchise record for receiving yards with 265 on 11 receptions with two touchdowns. Cooper was named PFF’s Offensive Player of the Week.

Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson may have strengthened his MVP case in the Ravens’ 33-19 win over the 49ers. However, safety Kyle Hamilton was arguably the best player on the field. Hamilton was all over the field, intercepting two passes, breaking up one pass, and registering a tackle for a loss. Hamilton was named PFF’s Defensive Player of the Week.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford continues to turn back the clock and play like it’s 2011. Stafford completed 24 of 34 passes for 328 yards and two touchdowns in a Rams’ 30-22 win over the New Orleans Saints.

NFL Week 16: PFF Team of the Week

QB: Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
RB: Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers
WR: Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns
WR: George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers
TE: Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears
Flex: WR Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
LT: Terron Armstead, Miami Dolphins
LG: Isaac Seumalo, Pittsburgh Steelers
C: Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions
RG: Graham Glasgow, Detroit Lions
RT: Rob Havenstein, Los Angeles Rams

EDGE: Za’Darius Smith, Cleveland Browns
EDGE: Alex Highsmith, Pittsburgh Steelers
DI: Christian Barmore, New England Patriots
DI: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams
LB: Devin White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LB: Ernest Jones, Los Angeles Rams
CB: Kyler Gordon, Chicago Bears
CB: Quentin Lake, Los Angeles Rams
S: Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens
S: Ifeatu Melifonwu, Detroit Lions
Flex: Brian Branch, Detroit Lions

K: Jason Sanders, Miami Dolphins
P: Corey Bojorquez, Cleveland Browns
K/PR: Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans
ST: Brandon Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
