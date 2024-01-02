PFF Week 17 Player Grades And Team Of The Week

PFF’s Team of the Week featured a legendary performance from this year’s MVP. Below, we explore PFF’s top player grades from Week 17 and the PFF Team of the Week.

PFF NFL Week 17 Player Grades

Lamar Jackson in Week 17: ▪️ 3 incompletions

▪️ 5 TD passes

▪️ 95.0 PFF Grade (1st among all players) pic.twitter.com/GGNIgTIWBp — PFF (@PFF) January 1, 2024

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson clinched the MVP in a 56-19 win. Jackson completed 18 of 21 for 321 yards, five touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Jackson won PFF’s Offensive Player of the Week.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby continued his monster season with four pressures in the team’s 23-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. After earning a 94.4 run-defense grade, Crosby was named PFF’s Defensive Player of the Week.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was the best player in the Cowboys’ 20-19 win over the Detroit Lions. Lamb caught 13 receptions on 17 targets for 227 yards and one touchdown.

NFL Week 17: PFF Team of the Week

DJ Moore this season: 🐻 88.6 PFF Grade (career high)

🐻 1,300 receiving yards (career high)

🐻 9 TDs (career high) pic.twitter.com/locuGRztMN — PFF (@PFF) January 1, 2024

QB: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

RB: Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers

WR: CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

WR: DJ Moore, Chicago Bears

TE: David Njoku, Cleveland Browns

Flex: WR Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders

LT: Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers

LG: Steve Avila, Los Angeles Rams

C: Jake Brendel, San Francisco 49ers

RG: Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons

RT: Jawaan Taylor, Kansas City Chiefs

EDGE: Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders

EDGE: Jermaine Johnson, New York Jets

DI: Kobie Turner, Los Angeles Rams

DI: Khyiris Tonga, Minnesota Vikings

LB: Otis Reese IV, Tennessee Titans

LB: Sione Takitaki, Cleveland Browns

CB: Charvarius Ward, San Francisco 49ers

CB: Tyrique Stevenson, Chicago Bears

S: Ronnie Hickman Jr., Cleveland Browns

S: Donovan Wilson, Dallas Cowboys

Flex: CB Christian Benford, Buffalo Bills

K: Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs

P: AJ Cole, Las Vegas Raiders

K/PR: Jalen Reagor, New England Patriots

ST: Matthew Adams, Cleveland Browns