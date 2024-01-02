PFF Week 17 Player Grades And Team Of The Week

PFF’s Team of the Week featured a legendary performance from this year’s MVP. Below, we explore PFF’s top player grades from Week 17 and the PFF Team of the Week.
PFF NFL Week 17 Player Grades
Lamar Jackson in Week 17:
▪️ 3 incompletions
▪️ 5 TD passes
▪️ 95.0 PFF Grade (1st among all players) pic.twitter.com/GGNIgTIWBp
— PFF (@PFF) January 1, 2024
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson clinched the MVP in a 56-19 win. Jackson completed 18 of 21 for 321 yards, five touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Jackson won PFF’s Offensive Player of the Week.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby continued his monster season with four pressures in the team’s 23-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. After earning a 94.4 run-defense grade, Crosby was named PFF’s Defensive Player of the Week.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was the best player in the Cowboys’ 20-19 win over the Detroit Lions. Lamb caught 13 receptions on 17 targets for 227 yards and one touchdown.
NFL Week 17: PFF Team of the Week
DJ Moore this season:
🐻 88.6 PFF Grade (career high)
🐻 1,300 receiving yards (career high)
🐻 9 TDs (career high) pic.twitter.com/locuGRztMN
— PFF (@PFF) January 1, 2024
QB: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
RB: Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers
WR: CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
WR: DJ Moore, Chicago Bears
TE: David Njoku, Cleveland Browns
Flex: WR Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders
LT: Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers
LG: Steve Avila, Los Angeles Rams
C: Jake Brendel, San Francisco 49ers
RG: Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons
RT: Jawaan Taylor, Kansas City Chiefs
EDGE: Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders
EDGE: Jermaine Johnson, New York Jets
DI: Kobie Turner, Los Angeles Rams
DI: Khyiris Tonga, Minnesota Vikings
LB: Otis Reese IV, Tennessee Titans
LB: Sione Takitaki, Cleveland Browns
CB: Charvarius Ward, San Francisco 49ers
CB: Tyrique Stevenson, Chicago Bears
S: Ronnie Hickman Jr., Cleveland Browns
S: Donovan Wilson, Dallas Cowboys
Flex: CB Christian Benford, Buffalo Bills
K: Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs
P: AJ Cole, Las Vegas Raiders
K/PR: Jalen Reagor, New England Patriots
ST: Matthew Adams, Cleveland Browns