PFF Week 18 Player Grades And Team Of The Week

Dan Girolamo
Sports Editor
2 min read
Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) catches a long pass

PFF’s Team of the Week includes a memorable performance from a wide receiver in a playoff-clinching win. Below, we explore PFF’s top player grades from Week 18 and the PFF Team of the Week.

PFF NFL Week 18 Player Grades

With the Texans’ season on the line, Nico Collins had a career day with 195 yards on nine catches and one touchdown in Houston’s 23-19 win. Collins was named PFF’s Offensive Player of the Week.

The New York Giants shocked the Philadelphia Eagles with a 27-10 victory. One of the best players on the field was Giants safety Xavier McKinney. The four-year player had two interceptions for a Giants’ defense that forced four turnovers. McKinney was named PFF’s Defensive Player of the Week.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love completed 27 of 32 for 316 yards and two touchdowns in a 17-9 victory over the Chicago Bears. The Packers clinched a playoff berth and will play the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card Round.

NFL Week 18: PFF Team of the Week

QB: Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
RB: Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
WR: Nico Collins, Houston Texans
WR: Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
TE: Donald Parham Jr., Los Angeles Chargers
Flex: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions
LT: Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LG: Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts
C: Andre James, Las Vegas Raiders
RG: Ben Cleveland, Baltimore Ravens
RT: Braden Smith, Indianapolis Colts

EDGE: T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
EDGE: Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions
DI: Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants
DI: Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles
LB: Micah McFadden, New York Giants
LB: Germaine Pratt, Cincinnati Bengals
CB: DaRon Bland, Dallas Cowboys
CB: Christian Benford, Buffalo Bills
S: Xavier McKinney, New York Giants
S: Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Flex: CB Nick McCloud, New York Giants

K: Chase McLaughlin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
P: Ryan Wright, Minnesota Vikings
K/PR: Deonte Harty, Buffalo Bills
ST: Joshua Pryor, Washington Commanders

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
