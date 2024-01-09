PFF Week 18 Player Grades And Team Of The Week

PFF’s Team of the Week includes a memorable performance from a wide receiver in a playoff-clinching win. Below, we explore PFF’s top player grades from Week 18 and the PFF Team of the Week.
PFF NFL Week 18 Player Grades
The highest-graded WRs from the regular season pic.twitter.com/eh49DaOB4m
— PFF (@PFF) January 8, 2024
With the Texans’ season on the line, Nico Collins had a career day with 195 yards on nine catches and one touchdown in Houston’s 23-19 win. Collins was named PFF’s Offensive Player of the Week.
The New York Giants shocked the Philadelphia Eagles with a 27-10 victory. One of the best players on the field was Giants safety Xavier McKinney. The four-year player had two interceptions for a Giants’ defense that forced four turnovers. McKinney was named PFF’s Defensive Player of the Week.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love completed 27 of 32 for 316 yards and two touchdowns in a 17-9 victory over the Chicago Bears. The Packers clinched a playoff berth and will play the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card Round.
NFL Week 18: PFF Team of the Week
Jordan Love in Weeks 17 & 18 with the season on the line:
⭐️ 92.6 passing grade
⭐️ 78.5% completion percentage
⭐️ 572 passing yards
⭐️ 5 TDs/0 INTs pic.twitter.com/d9TeBPbEEW
— PFF (@PFF) January 8, 2024
QB: Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
RB: Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
WR: Nico Collins, Houston Texans
WR: Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
TE: Donald Parham Jr., Los Angeles Chargers
Flex: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions
LT: Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LG: Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts
C: Andre James, Las Vegas Raiders
RG: Ben Cleveland, Baltimore Ravens
RT: Braden Smith, Indianapolis Colts
EDGE: T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
EDGE: Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions
DI: Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants
DI: Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles
LB: Micah McFadden, New York Giants
LB: Germaine Pratt, Cincinnati Bengals
CB: DaRon Bland, Dallas Cowboys
CB: Christian Benford, Buffalo Bills
S: Xavier McKinney, New York Giants
S: Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Flex: CB Nick McCloud, New York Giants
K: Chase McLaughlin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
P: Ryan Wright, Minnesota Vikings
K/PR: Deonte Harty, Buffalo Bills
ST: Joshua Pryor, Washington Commanders