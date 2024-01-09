PFF Week 18 Player Grades And Team Of The Week

PFF’s Team of the Week includes a memorable performance from a wide receiver in a playoff-clinching win. Below, we explore PFF’s top player grades from Week 18 and the PFF Team of the Week.

PFF NFL Week 18 Player Grades

The highest-graded WRs from the regular season pic.twitter.com/eh49DaOB4m — PFF (@PFF) January 8, 2024

With the Texans’ season on the line, Nico Collins had a career day with 195 yards on nine catches and one touchdown in Houston’s 23-19 win. Collins was named PFF’s Offensive Player of the Week.

The New York Giants shocked the Philadelphia Eagles with a 27-10 victory. One of the best players on the field was Giants safety Xavier McKinney. The four-year player had two interceptions for a Giants’ defense that forced four turnovers. McKinney was named PFF’s Defensive Player of the Week.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love completed 27 of 32 for 316 yards and two touchdowns in a 17-9 victory over the Chicago Bears. The Packers clinched a playoff berth and will play the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card Round.

NFL Week 18: PFF Team of the Week

Jordan Love in Weeks 17 & 18 with the season on the line: ⭐️ 92.6 passing grade

⭐️ 78.5% completion percentage

⭐️ 572 passing yards

⭐️ 5 TDs/0 INTs pic.twitter.com/d9TeBPbEEW — PFF (@PFF) January 8, 2024

QB: Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

RB: Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

WR: Nico Collins, Houston Texans

WR: Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

TE: Donald Parham Jr., Los Angeles Chargers

Flex: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

LT: Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

LG: Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts

C: Andre James, Las Vegas Raiders

RG: Ben Cleveland, Baltimore Ravens

RT: Braden Smith, Indianapolis Colts

EDGE: T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

EDGE: Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions

DI: Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants

DI: Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles

LB: Micah McFadden, New York Giants

LB: Germaine Pratt, Cincinnati Bengals

CB: DaRon Bland, Dallas Cowboys

CB: Christian Benford, Buffalo Bills

S: Xavier McKinney, New York Giants

S: Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Flex: CB Nick McCloud, New York Giants

K: Chase McLaughlin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

P: Ryan Wright, Minnesota Vikings

K/PR: Deonte Harty, Buffalo Bills

ST: Joshua Pryor, Washington Commanders