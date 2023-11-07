PFF Week 9 Player Grades And Team of the Week

PFF’s Team of the Week is highlighted by the Cincinnati Bengals and Houston Texans, two teams that picked up big wins in Week 9. Below, we highlight PFF’s top player grades and their team of the week.
PFF NFL Week 9 Player Grades
Who stood out in NFL Week 9?
Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow and Houston’s C.J. Stroud tied for the highest quarterback rating in Week 9 at 91.1. Burrow went 31-of-44 for 348 yards and two touchdowns in the Bengals’ 24-18 win over the Buffalo Bills. In Houston, Stroud was fantastic, completing 30-42 passes for 470 yards and five touchdowns.
Indianapolis Colts defensive back Kenny Moore II returned two interceptions for touchdowns in their 27-13 win over the Carolina Panthers.
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce continues to dominate. The 13-year veteran’s 89.1 grade was the highest by a center in Week 9.
NFL Week 9: PFF Team of the Week
QB: Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
RB: Keaton Mitchell, Baltimore Ravens
WR: CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
WR: Noah Brown, Houston Texans
TE: Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans
Flex: WR Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills/WR Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
LT: Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys
LG: Isaac Seumalo, Pittsburgh Steelers
C: Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles
RG: Teven Jenkins, Chicago Bears
RT: Mike Onwenu, New England Patriots
EDGE: Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns
EDGE: DeMarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys
DI: Tim Settle, Buffalo Bills
DI: Greg Rousseau, Buffalo Bills
LB: Micah McFadden, New York Giants
LB: Willie Gay, Kansas City Chiefs
CB: Paulson Adebo, New Orleans Saints
CB: Emmanuel Forbes, Washington Commanders
S: Reed Blankenship, Philadelphia Eagles
S: Malik Hooker, Dallas Cowboys
Flex: Slot CB Kenny Moore II, Indianapolis Colts
K: Younghoe Koo, Atlanta Falcons
P: AJ Cole, Las Vegas Raiders
K/PR: KaVontae Turpin, Dallas Cowboys
ST: Zach Pascal, Arizona Cardinals