PFF Week 9 Player Grades And Team of the Week

PFF’s Team of the Week is highlighted by the Cincinnati Bengals and Houston Texans, two teams that picked up big wins in Week 9. Below, we highlight PFF’s top player grades and their team of the week.

PFF NFL Week 9 Player Grades

Who stood out in NFL Week 9? Notable grades/standouts from Sunday ⬇️https://t.co/Wp7UGQN7kI — PFF (@PFF) November 6, 2023

Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow and Houston’s C.J. Stroud tied for the highest quarterback rating in Week 9 at 91.1. Burrow went 31-of-44 for 348 yards and two touchdowns in the Bengals’ 24-18 win over the Buffalo Bills. In Houston, Stroud was fantastic, completing 30-42 passes for 470 yards and five touchdowns.

Indianapolis Colts defensive back Kenny Moore II returned two interceptions for touchdowns in their 27-13 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce continues to dominate. The 13-year veteran’s 89.1 grade was the highest by a center in Week 9.

NFL Week 9: PFF Team of the Week

WEEK 9 GRADES ARE LIVE 🗣️ Click to see how each player performed ⬇️ — PFF (@PFF) November 6, 2023

QB: Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

RB: Keaton Mitchell, Baltimore Ravens

WR: CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

WR: Noah Brown, Houston Texans

TE: Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans

Flex: WR Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills/WR Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

LT: Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys

LG: Isaac Seumalo, Pittsburgh Steelers

C: Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles

RG: Teven Jenkins, Chicago Bears

RT: Mike Onwenu, New England Patriots

EDGE: Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

EDGE: DeMarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys

DI: Tim Settle, Buffalo Bills

DI: Greg Rousseau, Buffalo Bills

LB: Micah McFadden, New York Giants

LB: Willie Gay, Kansas City Chiefs

CB: Paulson Adebo, New Orleans Saints

CB: Emmanuel Forbes, Washington Commanders

S: Reed Blankenship, Philadelphia Eagles

S: Malik Hooker, Dallas Cowboys

Flex: Slot CB Kenny Moore II, Indianapolis Colts

K: Younghoe Koo, Atlanta Falcons

P: AJ Cole, Las Vegas Raiders

K/PR: KaVontae Turpin, Dallas Cowboys

ST: Zach Pascal, Arizona Cardinals