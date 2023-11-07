NFL News and Rumors

PFF Week 9 Player Grades And Team of the Week

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow

PFF’s Team of the Week is highlighted by the Cincinnati Bengals and Houston Texans, two teams that picked up big wins in Week 9. Below, we highlight PFF’s top player grades and their team of the week.

PFF NFL Week 9 Player Grades

Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow and Houston’s C.J. Stroud tied for the highest quarterback rating in Week 9 at 91.1. Burrow went 31-of-44 for 348 yards and two touchdowns in the Bengals’ 24-18 win over the Buffalo Bills. In Houston, Stroud was fantastic, completing 30-42 passes for 470 yards and five touchdowns.

Indianapolis Colts defensive back Kenny Moore II returned two interceptions for touchdowns in their 27-13 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce continues to dominate. The 13-year veteran’s 89.1 grade was the highest by a center in Week 9.

NFL Week 9: PFF Team of the Week

QB: Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
RB: Keaton Mitchell, Baltimore Ravens
WR: CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
WR: Noah Brown, Houston Texans
TE: Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans
Flex: WR Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills/WR Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
LT: Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys
LG: Isaac Seumalo, Pittsburgh Steelers
C: Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles
RG: Teven Jenkins, Chicago Bears
RT: Mike Onwenu, New England Patriots

EDGE: Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns
EDGE: DeMarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys
DI: Tim Settle, Buffalo Bills
DI: Greg Rousseau, Buffalo Bills
LB: Micah McFadden, New York Giants
LB: Willie Gay, Kansas City Chiefs
CB: Paulson Adebo, New Orleans Saints
CB: Emmanuel Forbes, Washington Commanders
S: Reed Blankenship, Philadelphia Eagles
S: Malik Hooker, Dallas Cowboys
Flex: Slot CB Kenny Moore II, Indianapolis Colts

K: Younghoe Koo, Atlanta Falcons
P: AJ Cole, Las Vegas Raiders
K/PR: KaVontae Turpin, Dallas Cowboys
ST: Zach Pascal, Arizona Cardinals

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
austin ekeler runs against jets (1)

NFL Monday Night Football: Fans Watch Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers Pressure, Run Down New York Jets At MetLife Stadium

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  3min
NFL News and Rumors
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers Is The Talk Of The Town At The Chargers Vs. Jets MNF Pregame
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson
Chargers vs. Jets Same Game Parlay: +575 SGP For Monday Night Football
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  10h
NFL News and Rumors
New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) fights
Chargers vs. Jets Monday Night Football Props: Breece Hall Among Best Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  10h
NFL News and Rumors
Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr.
Chargers vs. Jets: Monday Night Football Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  13h
NFL News and Rumors
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson
How To Watch Chargers vs. Jets On Monday Night Football | Free MNF Live Stream
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  15h
NFL News and Rumors
AFC North
November Is Going To Be A Blockbuster Month For AFC North Football
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  16h
More News
Arrow to top