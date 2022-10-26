Philadelphia Eagles Trade For Bears’ Robert Quinn Before Deadline

The Philadelphia Eagles pulled off a blockbuster trade ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Wednesday, acquiring pass rusher Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

The Eagles bolstered their already stout defense by adding Quinn, who had 18.5 sacks in Chicago last year.

Philadelphia will reportedly surrender a fourth-round pick in the deal with the Bears covering the majority of Quinn’s 2022 salary.

Will Quinn Help Eagles’ Compete For A Super Bowl?

Philadelphia enters Week 8 as the last remaining undefeated team in the NFL.

Fresh off of a bye week, the Eagles bring a perfect 6-0 matchup ahead of their matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers this week.

With Houston, Washington, and Indianapolis up next on the schedule, it’s very possible that Philadelphia could start the season with a 10-0 record, setting the Eagles up for another run at the Lombardi Trophy.

The deal should remind NFL fans of a similar deal that helped propel the Los Angeles Rams to the Super Bowl last season.

The Rams traded for veteran Von Miller while Denver ate most of his salary.

According to reports, the Bears will be paying $7.1 million of Quinn’s remaining base salary this season.

That means the Eagles will get one of the league’s elite pass rushers at the veteran minimum for the rest of 2022.

Philadelphia will also inherit non-guaranteed base salaries of $14 million in 2023 and $13 million in 2024.

According to BetOnline, one of the best NFL betting sites, the Eagles enter Week 8 with +525 odds to win the Super Bowl, the second-best of any team in the league.

Bolstering An Already Strong Defensive Front

Even prior to the trade, Philadelphia had one of the best defenses in the NFL.

The Eagles ranked fourth in the league in total defense, fourth in scoring defense, and fifth in passing yards allowed per contest.

However, Philadelphia’s pass rush has taken a step back in recent weeks.

In fact, the Eagles have notched just one sack over the last two games combined, down from an average of four per game through the first four weeks.

Quinn should certainly help in that regard, as the 32-year-old has notched double-digit sacks four times during his NFL career.