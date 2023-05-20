Get ready for an exhilarating horse racing experience as we delve into the details of Preakness 2023. In this short guide, we’ll uncover the race number and specific time for the 2023 Preakness Stakes, ensuring you don’t miss a moment of the second leg of the Triple Crown.

With the excitement hitting fever pitch for the second jewel in the Triple Crown, plenty of horse racing enthusiasts and a few-times-a-year fans are wondering about the finer details of the 2023 Preakness Stakes. Let’s dive into the details of the big race.

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for the Preakness Stakes

🐎 Event: Preakness Stakes (1 3⁄16 Miles/9.5 Furlongs)

Preakness Stakes (1 3⁄16 Miles/9.5 Furlongs) 📅 Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 🕓 Time: 7:01 PM

7:01 PM 📺 TV: NBC

NBC 🏟 Venue: Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, MD

Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, MD 💲 Prize Money: 1st – $900,000 | 2nd – $300,000 | 3rd – $165,000

1st – $900,000 | 2nd – $300,000 | 3rd – $165,000 🎲 Preakness Stakes Odds: Mage -140 | National Treasure +300 | Blazing Sevens +750

What Time is the Preakness Stakes 2023?

The Preakness Stakes 2023 is set to captivate horse racing enthusiasts worldwide on May 20, 2023. The post time for the thrilling event is 7:01 PM Eastern Time. As the floodlights shine on the Pimlico Race Course, Kentucky Derby winner Mage is the odds on favorite (-140) to put the second jewel in the Triple Crown.

What Number Race is the Preakness Stakes 2023?

There are 14 races at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday. The Preakness is the the 13th race of the day, so will be listed as ‘Race 13’ on the racecard.

Who is the Favorite for the 2023 Preakness?

Mage, who won the Kentucky Derby is the favorite for the 2023 Preakness. His current odds are -140, which means if you wager $140 you will win $100, if you wager $14 you will win $10 and so forth.

The second favorite according to top US sportsbooks is National Treasure at +300. This means if you wager $100 you will win $300, and $10 will net you $30 etc.

Below is the full list of odds for the 2023 Preakness:

Post Position Preakness Stakes Horse Preakness Stakes Odds Sportsbook 1 National Treasure +300 2 Chase the Chaos +6600 3 Mage -140 4 Coffeewithchris +4000 5 Red Route One +1000 6 Perform +1600 7 Blazing Sevens +750

*Odds correct at time of publishing, but are subject to fluctuation

Catch the excitement this evening and see if Mage can keep his Triple Crown ambitions alive.

Preakness Stakes Betting Guides 2023