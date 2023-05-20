Horse Racing

Preakness 2023: What Time and What Race Number is the 2023 Preakness Stakes?

David Evans
Get ready for an exhilarating horse racing experience as we delve into the details of Preakness 2023. In this short guide, we’ll uncover the race number and specific time for the 2023 Preakness Stakes, ensuring you don’t miss a moment of the second leg of the Triple Crown.

With the excitement hitting fever pitch for the second jewel in the Triple Crown, plenty of horse racing enthusiasts and a few-times-a-year fans are wondering about the finer details of the 2023 Preakness Stakes. Let’s dive into the details of the big race.

  • 🐎 Event: Preakness Stakes (1 3⁄16 Miles/9.5 Furlongs)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023
  • 🕓 Time: 7:01 PM
  • 📺 TV: NBC
  • 🏟  Venue: Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, MD
  • 💲 Prize Money: 1st – $900,000 | 2nd – $300,000 | 3rd – $165,000
  • 🎲 Preakness Stakes Odds: Mage -140 | National Treasure +300 | Blazing Sevens +750
What Time is the Preakness Stakes 2023?

The Preakness Stakes 2023 is set to captivate horse racing enthusiasts worldwide on May 20, 2023. The post time for the thrilling event is 7:01 PM Eastern Time. As the floodlights shine on the Pimlico Race Course, Kentucky Derby winner Mage is the odds on favorite (-140) to put the second jewel in the Triple Crown.

What Number Race is the Preakness Stakes 2023?

There are 14 races at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday. The Preakness is the the 13th race of the day, so will be listed as ‘Race 13’ on the racecard.

Who is the Favorite for the 2023 Preakness?

Mage, who won the Kentucky Derby is the favorite for the 2023 Preakness. His current odds are -140, which means if you wager $140 you will win $100, if you wager $14 you will win $10 and so forth.

The second favorite according to top US sportsbooks is National Treasure at +300. This means if you wager $100 you will win $300, and $10 will net you $30 etc.

Below is the full list of odds for the 2023 Preakness:

Post Position Preakness Stakes Horse Preakness Stakes Odds Sportsbook
1 National Treasure +300 BetOnline logo
2 Chase the Chaos +6600 BetOnline logo
3 Mage -140 BetOnline logo
4 Coffeewithchris +4000 BetOnline logo
5 Red Route One +1000 BetOnline logo
6 Perform +1600 BetOnline logo
7 Blazing Sevens +750 BetOnline logo

*Odds correct at time of publishing, but are subject to fluctuation

Catch the excitement this evening and see if Mage can keep his Triple Crown ambitions alive.

Horse Racing
David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
