The clock is ticking down to the iconic Preakness Stakes, a horse race that captivates audiences and attracts betting enthusiasts from every corner of the nation. As the second jewel in the Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes holds a high level of prestige in the racing world. As the horses line up in the stalls, ready to burst into action, your eyes will eagerly scan the track, looking for the colors and silks that represent your chosen steed. Our comprehensive guide is here to arm you with detailed information, making it effortless to identify your selected horse and jockey’s colors and silks amid the thrilling blur of the race.

Here, you’ll find an in-depth breakdown of the Preakness Stakes’ contenders. Each runner and rider’s colors and silks are meticulously detailed, together with their post position, odds, accumulated career earnings, and other crucial statistics. This guide is not just a tool for identification, but a key to unlocking a richer understanding and enjoyment of the event.

The pulse of the race is about to quicken, the stakes are high, and you certainly don’t want to miss a beat. So, dive into the details, soak in the suspense, and prepare for an unforgettable spectacle at the Preakness Stakes.

🐎 Event: Preakness Stakes (1 3⁄16 Miles/9.5 Furlongs)

Preakness Stakes (1 3⁄16 Miles/9.5 Furlongs) 📅 Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 🕓 Time: 7:01 PM

7:01 PM 📺 TV: NBC

NBC 🏟 Venue: Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, MD

Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, MD 💲 Prize Money: 1st – $900,000 | 2nd – $300,000 | 3rd – $165,000

1st – $900,000 | 2nd – $300,000 | 3rd – $165,000 🎲 Preakness Stakes Odds: Mage +140 | First Mission +250 | National Treasure +500

Preakness Stakes 2023 Colors and Silks

The post position draw has been made, horses have got their final workouts in, and all is left to do now is get them under starters orders for the 2023 Preakness Stakes. The favorite with sportsbooks for the prestigious race is Mage at +140. Mage comes into the race seeking the second jewel in the Triple Crown after winning the Kentucky Derby. However, the are some new shooters in the race, as none of the other Derby horses will compete.

Mage’s big competition will likely come from First Mission (+250), who is drawn wide on the outside. It was impressive in its Stonestreet Lexington win in Grade 3 company, but now faces a step up in competition. National Treasure (+500) on the inside will also likely be thereabouts at the end of the race on Saturday.

Let’s take a look at the complete color guide with horses and jockeys colors and silks for the 2023 Preakness Stakes.

1. National Treasure Odds: +500

+500 Jockey: John Velazquez

John Velazquez T rainer: Bob Baffert

Bob Baffert Career Record: 5 (1-1-2)

5 (1-1-2) Equibase Speed Figure: 101

101 Career Earnings: $345,000

$345,000 Auction Price: $500,000

2. Chase The Chaos (Colors and Silks unavailable at this time) Odds: +5000

+5000 Jockey: Sheldon Russell

Sheldon Russell Trainer: Ed Moger Jr.

Ed Moger Jr. Career Record: 8 (3-2-1)

8 (3-2-1) Equibase Speed Figure: 98

98 Career Earnings: $123,950

$123,950 Auction Price: $10,000

3. Mage Odds: +140

+140 Jockey: Javier Castellano

Javier Castellano Trainer: Gustavo Delgado

Gustavo Delgado Career Record: 3 (1-1-0)

3 (1-1-0) Equibase Speed Figure: 104

104 Career Earnings: $2,107,200

$2,107,200 Auction Price: $290,000

4. Coffeewithchris Odds: +3300

+3300 Jockey: Jaime Rodriguez

Jaime Rodriguez Trainer: John E. Salzman, Jr.

John E. Salzman, Jr. Career Record: 12 (3-3-2)

12 (3-3-2) Equibase Speed Figure: 94

94 Career Earnings: $225,600

$225,600 Auction Price: $2,000

5. Red Route One

Odds: +1600

+1600 Jockey: Joel Rosario

Joel Rosario Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Steve Asmussen Career Record: 9 (2-2-1)

9 (2-2-1) Equibase Speed Figure: 102

102 Career Earnings: $633,525

$633,525 Auction Price: N/A

6.Perform Odds: +1800

+1800 Jockey: Feargal Lynch

Feargal Lynch Trainer: Claude R. McGaughey III

Claude R. McGaughey III Career Record: 7 (2-1-1)

7 (2-1-1) Equibase Speed Figure: 98

98 Career Earnings: $130,956

$130,956 Auction Price: $230,000

7. Blazing Sevens Odds: +800

+800 Jockey: Irad Ortiz, Jr.

Irad Ortiz, Jr. Trainer: Chad C. Brown

Chad C. Brown Career Record: 6 (2-0-2)

6 (2-0-2) Equibase Speed Figure: 98

98 Career Earnings: $565,250

$565,250 Auction Price: $225,000

8. First Mission Odds: +250

+250 Jockey: Luis Saez

Luis Saez Trainer: Brad Cox

Brad Cox Career Record: 3 (2-1-0)

3 (2-1-0) Equibase Speed Figure: 103

103 Career Earnings: $276,500

$276,500 Auction Price: N/A

Mage wins the 2023 Kentucky Derby:

First Mission wins Stonestreet Lexington (G3):

