2023 Preakness Stakes Lineup: Horse and Jockey Colors & Silks Guide

David Evans
Preakness 2023: Date, Time, Location, TV Schedule & Live Stream

The clock is ticking down to the iconic Preakness Stakes, a horse race that captivates audiences and attracts betting enthusiasts from every corner of the nation. As the second jewel in the Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes holds a high level of prestige in the racing world. As the horses line up in the stalls, ready to burst into action, your eyes will eagerly scan the track, looking for the colors and silks that represent your chosen steed. Our comprehensive guide is here to arm you with detailed information, making it effortless to identify your selected horse and jockey’s colors and silks amid the thrilling blur of the race.

Here, you’ll find an in-depth breakdown of the Preakness Stakes’ contenders. Each runner and rider’s colors and silks are meticulously detailed, together with their post position, odds, accumulated career earnings, and other crucial statistics. This guide is not just a tool for identification, but a key to unlocking a richer understanding and enjoyment of the event.

The pulse of the race is about to quicken, the stakes are high, and you certainly don’t want to miss a beat. So, dive into the details, soak in the suspense, and prepare for an unforgettable spectacle at the Preakness Stakes.

  • 🐎 Event: Preakness Stakes (1 3⁄16 Miles/9.5 Furlongs)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023
  • 🕓 Time: 7:01 PM
  • 📺 TV: NBC
  • 🏟  Venue: Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, MD
  • 💲 Prize Money: 1st – $900,000 | 2nd – $300,000 | 3rd – $165,000
  • 🎲 Preakness Stakes Odds: Mage +140 | First Mission +250 | National Treasure +500
Preakness Stakes 2023 Colors and Silks

The post position draw has been made, horses have got their final workouts in, and all is left to do now is get them under starters orders for the 2023 Preakness Stakes. The favorite with sportsbooks for the prestigious race is Mage at +140. Mage comes into the race seeking the second jewel in the Triple Crown after winning the Kentucky Derby. However, the are some new shooters in the race, as none of the other Derby horses will compete.

Mage’s big competition will likely come from First Mission (+250), who is drawn wide on the outside. It was impressive in its Stonestreet Lexington win in Grade 3 company, but now faces a step up in competition. National Treasure (+500) on the inside will also likely be thereabouts at the end of the race on Saturday.

Let’s take a look at the complete color guide with horses and jockeys colors and silks for the 2023 Preakness Stakes.

1. National Treasure

  • Odds: +500
  • Jockey: John Velazquez
  • Trainer: Bob Baffert
  • Career Record: 5 (1-1-2)
  • Equibase Speed Figure: 101
  • Career Earnings: $345,000
  • Auction Price: $500,000

2. Chase The Chaos (Colors and Silks unavailable at this time)

  • Odds: +5000
  • Jockey: Sheldon Russell
  • Trainer: Ed Moger Jr.
  • Career Record: 8 (3-2-1)
  • Equibase Speed Figure: 98
  • Career Earnings: $123,950
  • Auction Price: $10,000

3. Mage

width=

  • Odds: +140
  • Jockey: Javier Castellano
  • Trainer: Gustavo Delgado
  • Career Record: 3 (1-1-0)
  • Equibase Speed Figure: 104
  • Career Earnings: $2,107,200
  • Auction Price: $290,000

4. Coffeewithchris

  • Odds: +3300
  • Jockey: Jaime Rodriguez
  • Trainer: John E. Salzman, Jr.
  • Career Record: 12 (3-3-2)
  • Equibase Speed Figure: 94
  • Career Earnings: $225,600
  • Auction Price: $2,000

5. Red Route One

  • Odds: +1600
  • Jockey: Joel Rosario
  • Trainer: Steve Asmussen
  • Career Record: 9 (2-2-1)
  • Equibase Speed Figure: 102
  • Career Earnings: $633,525
  • Auction Price: N/A

6.Perform

  • Odds: +1800
  • Jockey: Feargal Lynch
  • Trainer: Claude R. McGaughey III
  • Career Record: 7 (2-1-1)
  • Equibase Speed Figure: 98
  • Career Earnings: $130,956
  • Auction Price: $230,000

7. Blazing Sevens

  • Odds: +800
  • Jockey: Irad Ortiz, Jr.
  • Trainer: Chad C. Brown
  • Career Record: 6 (2-0-2)
  • Equibase Speed Figure: 98
  • Career Earnings: $565,250
  • Auction Price: $225,000

8. First Mission

  • Odds: +250
  • Jockey: Luis Saez
  • Trainer: Brad Cox
  • Career Record: 3 (2-1-0)
  • Equibase Speed Figure: 103
  • Career Earnings: $276,500
  • Auction Price: N/A

While these odds were correct at the time of publication, they are subject to fluctuation. Be sure to visit our guide on the top sportsbooks in order to receive your free bets and bonuses for the 2023 Preakness Stakes.

While you wait for this year’s running of the race, check out some of the clips of the favorites below.

Mage wins the 2023 Kentucky Derby:

First Mission wins Stonestreet Lexington (G3):

Preakness Stakes Betting Guides 2023

Horse Racing
David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
