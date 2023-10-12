Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles delayed the player vote for team captains until the season was underway because he thought the leaders of the team would be easier to identify.
Bowles had the players vote for the captains as part of the Week 6 preparation for the Detroit Lions.
The eight players selected are as follows:
- Baker Mayfield, Quarterback
- Mike Evans, Wide Receiver
- Chris Godwin, Wide Receiver
- Tristan Wirfs, Tackle
- Antoine Winfield Jr., Safety
- Devin White, Linebacker
- Vita Vea, Defensive Lineman
- Lavonte David, Linebacker
When the Bucs made the announcement on social media, they called these players “leaders on and off the field”.
Leaders on and off the field 💪
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 11, 2023
Baker Mayfield is new to the Bucs in 2023 and called the selection an “honor”, but he also said it changes nothing because there are “ton of good leaders” in the locker room which makes this group a “great team”.
#GoBucs QB Baker Mayfield reflects on being named a team captain
— PewterReport 🏴☠️ (@PewterReport) October 11, 2023
On an unrelated note, it is hard to miss how the Bucs are bringing in the creamsicle look on social media, in the backdrop behind Baker Mayfield, and on his shirt.
Watch the 3-1 Bucs in the throwback creamsicle look host the 4-1 Detroit Lions on Sunday, October 15 at 4:25 PM EDT.
Its creamsicle week BUCS Fans 🙌🏈🫡
I love these uniforms 💯🏈 #GoBucs #BeatTheLions pic.twitter.com/iVxb5CGs0p
— REALBUCFAN77💯 (@Gobucs1977Ph) October 11, 2023
