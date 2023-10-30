The Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) and Detroit Lions (5-2) close out Week 8 on Monday Night Football. Below, we list our favorite Monday Night Football props for Raiders vs. Lions.

Raiders vs. Lions Monday Night Football Week 8 Player Props

Raiders vs. Lions Monday Night Football Props

Jimmy Garoppolo 2+ Interceptions (+300)

Raiders’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo, who missed last week’s game vs. the Bears due to a back injury, will start Monday night, per HC Josh McDaniels. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 28, 2023

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo returns to the lineup tonight after missing Week 7 with a back injury.

Garoppolo has been careless with the ball in 2023. In five starts, Garoppolo has thrown eight interceptions. Garoppolo has thrown at least one interception in all five games, including two with multiple interceptions.

Detroit has six interceptions in 2023, and there’s a very high chance they increase that number to seven by the end of Monday night. Garoppolo to throw at least one interception on BetOnline is listed at -186. However, we’ll take a flier on Jimmy G to throw two interceptions, a feat he’s accomplished in 40% of his games in 2023.

Jakobi Meyers Over 5.5 Receptions (+100)

Jakobi Meyers has exceeded expectations so far this season. Agree or disagree? pic.twitter.com/GOr2XqJijF — Moody (@EricNMoody) October 27, 2023

In the running for the most underrated signing might be Jakobi Meyers, who agreed to a 3-year, $33 million contract with the Raiders.

In six games, Meyers has 37 receptions for 385 yards and five touchdowns. Meyers has six or more receptions in four of six games.

Most of Detroit’s attention will go towards stopping Davante Adams, and rightfully so. This opens the door for Meyers, who could see 10+ targets if the Raiders play in a negative game script most of the night.