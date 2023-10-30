NFL News and Rumors

Raiders vs. Lions Monday Night Football Props: Jimmy Garoppolo Among Best Bets

Dan Girolamo
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warms up

The Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) and Detroit Lions (5-2) close out Week 8 on Monday Night Football. Below, we list our favorite Monday Night Football props for Raiders vs. Lions.

Raiders vs. Lions Monday Night Football Week 8 Player Props

Raiders vs. Lions Monday Night Football Props

Jimmy Garoppolo 2+ Interceptions (+300)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo returns to the lineup tonight after missing Week 7 with a back injury.

Garoppolo has been careless with the ball in 2023. In five starts, Garoppolo has thrown eight interceptions. Garoppolo has thrown at least one interception in all five games, including two with multiple interceptions.

Detroit has six interceptions in 2023, and there’s a very high chance they increase that number to seven by the end of Monday night. Garoppolo to throw at least one interception on BetOnline is listed at -186. However, we’ll take a flier on Jimmy G to throw two interceptions, a feat he’s accomplished in 40% of his games in 2023.

Bet on Jimmy Garoppolo 2+ Interceptions (+300) at BetOnline

Jakobi Meyers Over 5.5 Receptions (+100)

In the running for the most underrated signing might be Jakobi Meyers, who agreed to a 3-year, $33 million contract with the Raiders.

In six games, Meyers has 37 receptions for 385 yards and five touchdowns. Meyers has six or more receptions in four of six games.

Most of Detroit’s attention will go towards stopping Davante Adams, and rightfully so. This opens the door for Meyers, who could see 10+ targets if the Raiders play in a negative game script most of the night.

Bet on Jakobi Meyers Over 5.5 Receptions (+100) at BetOnline
Lions NFL News and Rumors NFL picks Raiders
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
