Rams HC Sean McVay Talks About Matthew Stafford And The 2023 Quarterback Roster

Wendi Oliveros
One of the positive byproducts of the NFL Network’s three hour schedule reveal show is the interviews with head coaches to learn what is happening behind the scenes since the draft.

That is precisely what happened when Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay appeared on the show.

McVay provided an update on Matthew Stafford’s health, and Rams fans should be happy to hear it.

What McVay Said About Stafford

how to play Super Bowl Squares

What a difference a year makes.

Stafford, 35, is throwing the ball and feeling well.

McVay also added that he and wide receiver Cooper Kupp really missed playing last year and have extra motivation to play well.

Because of how badly the Rams played in 2022, it is easy to forget that they were just one season removed from Super Bowl greatness.

Injuries to just about everyone in a significant position on the team robbed the Rams of the chance to repeat their 2021 success.

What About Stetson Bennett?

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett holds a trophy.

The Rams drafted two-time national champion Stetson Bennett in the fourth round with the No. 128 overall pick.

Ironically Bennett won the 2022 National Championship just a few months ago in SoFi Stadium so he is familiar with the Rams house.

Bennett, 25, is a fellow Georgia bulldog so he and Stafford will work together well, and McVay thinks Stafford will be a great mentor for him.

McVey said that their scouting of Bennett showed that he is a better athlete than he gets credited for and is excited to have him on the team.

He also added that the Rams signed former Denver Bronco Brett Rypien to fill out the roster.

What About Braxton Burmeister?

McVay did not mention Braxton Burmeister.

Burmeister is an undrafted free agent the Rams recently signed.

He played quarterback at Oregon, Virginia Tech and San Diego State during his college career, but the plan is for Burmeister to convert to a wide receiver in Los Angeles.

However, wildcat plays could be in the offensive playbook in the future if Burmeister succeeds in making the team at a new position.

The Rams 2023 Schedule

McVay will need to have his team healthy and ready to go as they open with two division rivals.

Week 1 is on the road against Seattle, and Week 2 is a home game against San Francisco.

The Rams reportedly are not happy to visit Green Bay in November.

When the team learned the Packers would be a road opponent months ago, they asked the NFL to make that game a September or October event because of the harsh winter weather at Lambeau.

The Rams will need to bring the LA sunshine and their A-game to Lambeau in Week 9 instead.

Arrow to top