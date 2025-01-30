Raptors Showing Interest in Brandon Ingram

efeIt is no secret by now that Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans are ready to move on from each other. He has been a hot topic in terms of trades since last season. Ingram and the Pelicans have been unable to come to terms on an extension. This has resulted in more trade speculation. Now, a new team appears to be interested in the one-time All-Star. The Toronto Raptors are reportedly searching for help to pair alongside Scottie Barnes and help the franchise return to relevance. Toronto has surprisingly been involved in other trade rumors surrounding star players (such as Jimmy Butler). However, they could use some of their assets such as Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, Chris Boucher, and Davion Mitchell to net themselves a solid scorer at the wing position. A bill that fits Brandon Ingram.

Toronto Raptors Emerge as Possible Suitors for New Orleans Pelicans Forward, Brandon Ingram

Raptors Looking for Star to Pair With Scottie Barnes

If the Raptors do land Brandon Ingram, they would still be able to maintain a solid chance for a high lottery pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. At the same time, Ingram would be a reliable veteran scorer that would pair well with Scottie Barnes. Barnes is still Toronto’s cornerstone for the future. However, bringing in a veteran to assist the young prospect would go a long way for the Raptors. Not to mention, Ingram could find renewed life playing alongside a promising young player like Barnes. This season, Barnes is averaging 20.2 points, 1.5 steals, 6.6 assists, and 8.2 total rebounds per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the field. Considering this, a potential duo of Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram could be exciting, even if it does not yield instant results.

Brandon Ingram’s Stats This Season

Ingram has appeared in only 18 matchups for the New Orleans Pelicans this year. Currently, the former Most Improved Player of the Year is out due to an ankle injury. In the 18 games he has played, he has averaged 22.2 points, 5.6 total rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game. Not to mention, Ingram has also shot 46.5 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from three-point range. He also possesses a current true shooting percentage of 56.0 percent, a defensive win-share total of 0.2, and an offensive box plus/minus rating of 1.5. With this in mind, Brandon Ingram can still be an effective contributor in the right environment. Whether that is in Toronto still remains to be seen.