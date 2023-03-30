NFL News and Rumors

Reggie Wayne Resets Fans Expectations About His Ability To Get Colts To Contract For Lamar Jackson

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
Reggie Wayne

Indianapolis Colts legendary wide receiver Reggie Wayne, 44, took to Twitter to discuss the Lamar Jackson situation.

As a 14-year veteran of the Colts team, his opinion may not be what NFL fans expect.

Apparently many fans are trying to get Wayne’s attention on social media to do his part to convince the Colts’ front office to acquire Jackson.

While Wayne is an icon in the organization and is currently serving as the team’s wide receivers coach, he makes it clear that his influence is minimal.

What Wayne Said

“Will y’all stop @’n me to tell the Colts to get Lamar. I have no way of making your wish come true. [email protected]&&… I’m still trying to get my kids to listen to me… Let alone a organization.”

Fans Loved It

Who knew Reggie Wayne had such a sense of humor?

Fans loved this tweet and let Wayne know.

Many empathized with the parenting aspect of his message and showed GIFs of their impressions of parenting.

Getting run over by a kids’ toy car and herding cats were some of the examples used.

Someone else reminded everyone that the Colts already have a quarterback and offered this GIF of Gardner Minshew in case people forgot.

While there is nothing wrong with Minshew, he is much better positioned as a backup to someone of Lamar Jackson’s caliber.

The Colts Are A Logical Landing Spot For Jackson

All kidding aside, the Colts are a logical landing place for Lamar Jackson.

They have had zero luck getting a quarterback to sustain any consistency or longevity since Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck did it for them over the course of 20 years.

Lamar Jackson is arguably better and at a more advantageous stage in his career than the previous attempts to get a veteran in to mop up the Colts’ quarterback messes.

Those were Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz, and Matt Ryan.

Of course, the decision falls on Owner Jim Irsay and GM Chris Ballard, but if Wayne can get into one of their ears, it could help.

He may find out that he has more influence in the Colts organization than he does in his household with his children.

 

NFL Betting Guides 2023

 

 

Topics  
Colts NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson passes the ball.

Anthony Richardson Florida Pro Day 2023: QB Prospect Shows Off Rocket Arm

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  25min
NFL News and Rumors
rsz_travis-kelce-jason-kelce-1-dc9a54bd19354c4bab647fc7f64d96a5
Travis Kelce Hilariously Fails At Naming The NFL Coaches In Group Picture
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker throws the ball.
Hendon Hooker NFL Draft 2023 Odds: Vikings, Lions Among Favorites
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid at the podium.
Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid Contract, Salary, Net Worth, Coaching Record, And Wife
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
Rachel Bonnetta
NFL Network Cuts Ties With 3 Prominent On-Air Media Personalities
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Cleveland Browns at New York Giants
Baltimore Ravens Reportedly Tried To Sign QB Baker Mayfield
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  19h
NFL News and Rumors
Pittsburgh Panther running back Israel Abanikanda
Israel Abanikanda Stuns At Pitt Pro Day With A 4.26 40-yard dash
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  9h
More News
Arrow to top