Report: Dan Snyder Has Agreed To Sell Washington Commanders

Wendi Oliveros
Daniel Snyder To Make Over 700% ROI On Washington Commanders Sale

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has agreed to sell the NFL team to the Josh Harris-led group for six billion dollars.

Harris, who owns the Philadelphia 76ers (NBA) and the New Jersey Devils (NHL), is in partnership with billionaire Mitchell Rales and Los Angeles Lakers NBA legend Magic Johnson.

As Rapoport indicates, there are a lot more steps in the process including league review, but this is a big hurdle cleared.

Charles Gasparino of FOX Business Network reports that the bid price is $6.05 billion and is fully financed.

He also states that others are interested though it is unclear who those parties would be.

Snyder, 58, has owned the Commanders since 1999, but in recent years, has been embroiled in numerous scandals both financial and workplace-related.

He purchased the team for $800 million following the death of the previous owner Jack Kent Cooke.

6 Billion Is A Record High Price For Any Sports Franchise

Six billion is a blockbuster price.

The most recent NFL franchise that changed ownership was the Denver Broncos in August 2022 for $4.6 billion.

Jeff Bezos Bowed Out Of Bidding On Commanders Yesterday

News of this agreement comes on the heels of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos bowing out of the bidding process.

Bezos, who was interested enough to hire Allen & Company, a sports banking firm, in February to fact-find and explore the possibility of placing a bid, was reportedly not pursuing a bid as of April 12, 2023.

It is not entirely clear what his reasons were for not bidding; however, other reporting has indicated that he may be interested in purchasing the Seattle Seahawks.

In addition to having ties in the Seattle area, Bezos is aware that the Seahawks are owned by the trust of late owner (and former Microsoft co-founder) Paul Allen who died in 2018.

Forbes values the Seahawks at $4.5 billion.

Conclusion

No one can predict if there will be issues yet to be uncovered as this deal moves toward a resolution.

However, the NFL will not have to deal with the potential conflict associated with a Bezos bid.

Amazon has the streaming rights to Thursday Night Football so that may have created some issues.

Amazon’s deal with the NFL for TNF is an 11-year deal that kicked off in 2022.

 

Commanders NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
