NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting that free agent running back Dalvin Cook is flying to New York to meet with the New York Jets this weekend.

Four-time Pro Bowl playmaker Dalvin Cook is flying today to New York for a visit with the #Jets this weekend. Cook, who averages 107 yards per game in his career, knows Aaron Rodgers from years of NFC North battles. Now they could team up to try to win a Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/lZtVyZaeMb — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 27, 2023

The soon-to-be 28-year-old, four-time Pro Bowler was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Vikings released him in June.

There was speculation this could be happening given Cook’s Instagram reaction to Wednesday’s news that Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers renegotiated his contract to take a pay cut.

Dalvin Cook with a cryptic IG post right after Aaron Rodgers restructure was announced 🧐 pic.twitter.com/lgGuA9VpUN — Cali (@CaliJets) July 26, 2023



Cook’s recently expired contract was a five-year $63 million deal with an average yearly salary of $12.6 million.

Rodgers’s new contract frees up $35 million for the Jets to keep and acquire talent around him over the next two years.

The Jets players are going to play their MOTHER FUDGING ASSES OFF for Aaron Rodgers. The man voluntarily took a $35 Million pay cut so his team could have the flexibility to keep the current talent around him and acquire more over the next 2 years. OTHERWORLDLY team friendly deal pic.twitter.com/kVDygnTH5B — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) July 26, 2023

Cook Is Also Scheduled To Be A Guest On Friday’s Good Morning Football

In other interesting Dalvin Cook news, he is scheduled to be a guest on NFL Network’s Friday episode of Good Morning Football.

Dalvin Cook headed to the NYC area to meet with the Jets, and will be on @gmfb tomorrow morning. — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) July 27, 2023

It will be interesting to hear directly from Cook about all of the issues facing running backs in the current NFL climate as well as any information he is willing to share about his meeting with the New York Jets.