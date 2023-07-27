NFL News and Rumors

Report: Free Agent RB Dalvin Cook Flying To New York For Meeting With Jets

Wendi Oliveros
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting that free agent running back Dalvin Cook is flying to New York to meet with the New York Jets this weekend.

The soon-to-be 28-year-old, four-time Pro Bowler was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Vikings released him in June.

There was speculation this could be happening given Cook’s Instagram reaction to Wednesday’s news that Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers renegotiated his contract to take a pay cut.


Cook’s recently expired contract was a five-year $63 million deal with an average yearly salary of $12.6 million.

Rodgers’s new contract frees up $35 million for the Jets to keep and acquire talent around him over the next two years.

Cook Is Also Scheduled To Be A Guest On Friday’s Good Morning Football

In other interesting Dalvin Cook news, he is scheduled to be a guest on NFL Network’s Friday episode of Good Morning Football.

It will be interesting to hear directly from Cook about all of the issues facing running backs in the current NFL climate as well as any information he is willing to share about his meeting with the New York Jets.

Jets NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
