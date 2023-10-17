The Indianapolis Colts finally have a franchise quarterback and running back on the active roster for the first time in nearly five years.

But that may not be the case for long.

As RB Jonathan Taylor returned in Week 5, rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson could soon officially be out for the remainder of the season with a right shoulder injury.

Anthony Richardson “probably going to miss the rest of the regular season,” per @HolderStephen He could undergo shoulder surgery in the next week pic.twitter.com/NhuhOYeW0s — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 17, 2023

Colts owner Jim Irsay has indicated that a decision will be made shortly on whether to shut Richardson down for the season to get surgery to take care of the 21-year-old’s health for the long term.

Richardson’s potential as an NFL quarterback is massive, but being healthy is key.

🏈 @MichaelVick shared his thoughts on Colts’ rookie QB Anthony Richardson 🔮 pic.twitter.com/jCqsn4XcGo — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 12, 2023

Through four starts, he has a 2-2 record with 577 passing yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.

Shutting down Richardson is not equivalent to shutting down the season; the Colts are still contenders, but they could rely on veteran Gardner Minshew to carry the team the rest of the way this season, or maybe they will look to sign or seek another quarterback to fill the QB1 role.

The Colts are 3-3, tied with Houston for second place in the AFC South one game behind the division-leading 4-2 Jacksonville Jaguars.

It is too early to know the Colts’ plan because an official decision has yet to be announced on Richardson.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter suspects that previous issues with former Colts QB Andrew Luck and his injuries that shortened his playing career could be contributing to the Colts’ conservative approach in handling Richardson.

It is a little confusing as to why he would require season-ending surgery because previous information revealed by the team indicated that it was a Grade 3 sprain which according to Schefter’s research would not require surgery.

