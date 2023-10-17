NFL News and Rumors

Report: Indianapolis Colts QB Anthony Richardson's Fate To Be Decided In The Next Few Days

Wendi Oliveros
The Indianapolis Colts finally have a franchise quarterback and running back on the active roster for the first time in nearly five years.

But that may not be the case for long.

As RB Jonathan Taylor returned in Week 5, rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson could soon officially be out for the remainder of the season with a right shoulder injury.

Colts owner Jim Irsay has indicated that a decision will be made shortly on whether to shut Richardson down for the season to get surgery to take care of the 21-year-old’s health for the long term.

Richardson’s potential as an NFL quarterback is massive, but being healthy is key.

Through four starts, he has a 2-2 record with 577 passing yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.

Shutting down Richardson is not equivalent to shutting down the season; the Colts are still contenders, but they could rely on veteran Gardner Minshew to carry the team the rest of the way this season, or maybe they will look to sign or seek another quarterback to fill the QB1 role.

The Colts are 3-3, tied with Houston for second place in the AFC South one game behind the division-leading 4-2 Jacksonville Jaguars.

It is too early to know the Colts’ plan because an official decision has yet to be announced on Richardson.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter suspects that previous issues with former Colts QB Andrew Luck and his injuries that shortened his playing career could be contributing to the Colts’ conservative approach in handling Richardson.

It is a little confusing as to why he would require season-ending surgery because previous information revealed by the team indicated that it was a Grade 3 sprain which according to Schefter’s research would not require surgery.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
