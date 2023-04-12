While the NFL world was focused on the Baltimore Ravens and their non-exclusive franchise tag dealings with quarterback Lamar Jackson, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley’s situation was not a focal point.

Yet, Barkley makes big news on Wednesday by making it clear that he is not signing the franchise tag paperwork.

I’m told Saquon Barkley will not be signing the franchise tag & therefore will not be eligible to participate when the #NYG offseason program begins Monday. More to come on @NewsdaySports. — Kim Jones (@KimJonesSports) April 12, 2023

What It Means

In the short term, it means that Barkley will not participate in off-season training programs.

The Giants start on Monday, April 17, but Barkley will not be present.

In the long term, it could mean that Barkley is looking for a long-term deal from another team.

The Giants chose to give the long-term deal to quarterback Daniel Jones; however, they wanted to keep both 2018 draft picks.

Running Back Market Is At A Crossroads

Running backs are not as secure as they once were in long-term deals with their teams.

That became abundantly clear when the Tennessee Titans were shopping two-time former NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry.

The Dallas Cowboys released two-time former NFL rushing leader Ezekiel Elliott.

Another former NFL rushing leader remains a free agent; he is Kareem Hunt.

With a wealth of running back talent available each season in the NFL Draft, veteran running backs are seeing their contracts and careers take different turns than their predecessors Jim Brown, Walter Payton, and Emmitt Smith.

Saquon Barkley Is Coming Off A Pro Bowl Season

Barkley is coming off a Pro Bowl season in 2022.

In 16 games, he rushed for 10 touchdowns and 1,312 yards.

Barkley is only 26 years old and likely wants to get a multi-year deal with a team in 2023 because his options could be more limited in 2024 as a 27-year-old seeking a three or four-year contract.

This decision could force the Giants to reevaluate their draft strategy.

Conclusion

The 2018 offensive player draftees have had diverse paths in the early years of their NFL careers.

Barkley and Jackson have dealt with injuries but remained with the same team.

They want to be compensated for their perceived market value.

Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold have bounced around to various teams.

Only Josh Allen has experienced stability and got his payday from the Buffalo Bills.