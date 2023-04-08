NFL insider Josina Anderson is reporting that free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is scheduled to meet with the New York Jets on Monday.

I’m told free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr is planning to fly into the NY-area Sunday to meet with the #Jets Monday, per him. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 8, 2023

OBJ has not played since Super Bowl 56 in February 2022 when he tore his ACL for the second time.

This appears to be more than a casual meeting.

Odell Beckham Jr about to be a Jet 💥 ✈ Just more weapons for Aaron Rodgers 🎯#Jets pic.twitter.com/wIXN3Sr2Q4 — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) April 8, 2023

Ian Rapoport is reporting that in addition to getting a physical, there will be discussions about how OBJ can fit into an Aaron Rodgers-led New York Jets offense.

The #Jets long-awaited meeting with WR Odell Beckham Jr will be multi-faceted. It will include not only a physical but also a thorough discussion of what to expect in an Aaron Rodgers-led offense with a deep WR room. How will it all fit together is a big point of discussion. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 8, 2023

This is an interesting turn of events for the following reasons.

1. Aaron Rodgers Is Not A Member Of The New York Jets

Though he publicly professed his desire to play for the Jets in 2023, Aaron Rodgers remains a member of the Green Bay Packers.

Weeks have passed with no news about this trade.

If Beckham is being queried about how he fits into an offense led by Rodgers in an already crowded wide receiver room, this implies that the trade is imminent.

Odell Beckham Jr. is set to visit the #Jets Monday 👀 This WR group would be a top __ unit in the NFL? pic.twitter.com/Amv1NU8nWz — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) April 8, 2023

2. Odell Beckham Jr. Was On Rodgers’s So-Called Wish List

Aaron Rodgers stated that he did not give a wish list of teammates to the Jets.

Maybe it was not a formal list, but players on that list continue to be pursued by the Jets.

Aaron Rodgers' Wish-List for Jets:

• Randall Cobb

• Allen Lazard

• Marcedes Lewis

• Odell Beckham Jr.

(per @diannaESPN) pic.twitter.com/m1XV4wzwtv — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) March 14, 2023

If Beckham is signed, he would be the second player added to the Jets roster from the list.

The other is Rodgers’s former Green Bay Packers teammate Allen Lazard.

3. OBJ’s Compensation Is Anybody’s Guess

Another refuted report is what Odell Beckham Jr. is expecting in terms of a contract.

There were reports he was asking for $20 million which he said was not true.

He also said he was worth more than $4 million.

Should the Jets make a contract offer, how much will it be for?

$15 million may be the current asking price if multiple reports are to be believed.

Odell Beckham Jr. is believed to be seeking $15M on 1 -yr deal, per multiple reports. The #Giants and #Jets are the expected front runners. pic.twitter.com/3Kg3p0IOQz — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) April 2, 2023

Conclusion

Could we see an Aaron Rodgers and Odell Beckham Jr. tandem suiting up for the New York Jets in Week 1?

It is still too early to tell, and the situation remains fluid.

That other New York team, his former team, the Giants could be in the mix for OBJ if things do not work out with the Jets.