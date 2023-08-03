The UFC comes off a great in Salt Lake City, Utah for UFC 291, and what a stacked fight card it was. For this weekend’s fights, the UFC is in Nashville, Tennessee, and in the main event we have a fight in the bantamweight division between No. 4 ranked Cory Sandhagen and No. 7 ranked Rob Font. Both Sandhagen and Font are coming off big wins in their last fight and are looking to get into title contention with a win here this weekend in Nashville, Tennessee.

In Font’s last fight, he knocked out Adrian Yanez in the first round getting back on track after losing two straight fights. He walked away with an estimated base salary of $100,000, with a win bonus, performance bonus, and a promotional bonus he walked away with an estimated $375,000.

Rob Font’s Net Worth

Rob Font has been in the UFC for a long time, he has made an estimated $871,000 during his UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $1 Million.

Rob Font has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2011 and cut his cloth on the Massachusetts regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2014 after getting signed being a featherweight champion in the CES promotion.

Rob Font’s UFC Record

Rob Font holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 20-6 which includes 9 wins by knockout and 4 wins by submission. He will look to improve his 10-5 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC Nashville.

Rob Font’s Next Fight

Rob Font will fight former fellow bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen in a 5-round main event fight this Saturday at UFC Nashville. This fight will be held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Rob Font (+285) making him a big underdog.

Rob Font’s, Height, Weight, Wife

Rob Font fights out of Boston, Massachusetts but is originally from Tampa, Florida.

He is currently in a relationship with longtime girlfriend Kathryn Frias.

Age: 36

36 Born: Tampa, Floridaa

Tampa, Floridaa Height: 5’8″

5’8″ Weight: 135 pounds

135 pounds Reach: 71.5″

71.5″ Coach/Trainer: Tyson Chartier

