Rockets Linked to Jimmy Butler if he Becomes Available

Author image
Mathew Huff
Sports Editor
3 min read
The Houston Rockets still have aspirations of landing a star despite having limited financial flexibility. Especially after they agreed to rookie scale extensions with Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green. Obviously, the Rockets, like others, are monitoring the situation around Kevin Durant. However, Jimmy Butler is the more likely star candidate to come to Houston were they to land a top-tier free agent. Remember, Butler and the Heat did not agree to a contract extension this past offseason. There was even speculation about Butler possibly wanting out of Miami. If Butler were to opt in and force a trade next summer, the Rockets should be a team to monitor. With a nice, young core, some would argue that the Rockets are one big name away from becoming a legitimate playoff contender in the Western Conference. 

Jimmy Butler’s Career Numbers 

It is no secret that Jimmy Butler is one of the premier small forwards in the NBA. For his career, the six-time All-Star has averaged 18.3 points, 1.6 steals, 4.3 assists, and 5.3 total rebounds per game. Butler also holds a career field goal percentage of 47.0 percent. Where he has made his biggest impact though is in the postseason. His impressive production during the playoffs has earned him the moniker of “Playoff Jimmy.” Butler has tallied 21.3 points, 4.6 assists, 6.2 rebounds per game, and a field goal percentage of 46.0 percent during the playoffs throughout his career. He certainly turns it up a notch come playoff time. Remember, he willed an eighth-seeded Heat squad all the way to the NBA Finals a couple years ago. While he is getting older, he is still a hot commodity in today’s NBA. 

Would he be a Fit for the Houston Rockets? 

While the timeline of both sides would be in question, Jimmy Butler would be a welcome addition to head coach, Ime Udoka. Udoka is plenty familiar with Butler’s game considering he was on the opposing side in the Eastern Conference Finals during his time as head coach of the Boston Celtics. Butler could serve as a solid mentor for the young core, much like he did with the Minnesota Timberwolves awhile back (albeit, without the drama that ensued). Not to mention, Butler’s grittiness and determination to win would fit Udoka’s winning culture in Houston. All in all, the Houston Rockets will certainly be a team to watch if Jimmy Butler’s days in Miami are numbered after this year.

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
