The Houston Rockets have a new head coach in Ime Udoka. Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta expressed how the league felt “very comfortable” with hiring Udoka despite his dismal from the Boston Celtics.

“The NBA told me that they felt very comfortable with Ime becoming the coach of the Houston Rockets,” Fertitta told reporters during a Wednesday news conference alongside Udoka at the Toyota Center. “So that made me feel really good after a lengthy, lengthy conversation with him.”

Tilman Fertitta Believes Ime Udoka Deserves A Second Chance

Before the 2022-2023 season, Udoka was suspended by the Celtics for having an improper intimate relationship with a member of the Celtics organization. On February 16, the Celtics officially promoted interim head coach Joe Mazzulla as the permanent head coach in Boston, ending Udoka’s tenure.

Fertitta expressed that Udoka deserves to be “forgiven” for his mistakes as he embarks on his second head coaching job.

“We’re a forgiving society and everybody makes a mistake,” Fertitta said. “What happened in his personal situation is definitely something we forgive him for.”

Ime Udoka Shined In First Year As Boston Celtics Coach

In his only year as the head coach in Boston, the Celtics went 51-31, finishing first in the Atlantic Division. The Celtics won the Eastern Conference before falling to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

Udoka became known for his “blunt, straight-forward approach” as he championed discipline and preached accountability.

In Houston, Udoka takes over for Stephen Silas, who was fired after his third season with a cumulative record of 59-177. With a young core that features Kevin Porter Jr., Jabari Smith, Jalen Green, Kenyon Martin Jr., and Alperen Sengun.

Ime Udoka says the Rockets have identified some areas where they want to improve with the $60M in cap space: "Obviously we talked about the shooting." Rafael Stone says they want to use the cap space in a way that balances both near- and long-term. — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) April 26, 2023

